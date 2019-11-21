People: The Cambridges & Sussexes ‘don’t speak, no one is checking in’

I continue to find it curious as to why People Magazine decided to go with “Royal Rift” for their cover story this week. The rift being the sexy, younger-royal rift between the Sussexes and Cambridges. It seems like that’s not the only damn rift in the House of Windsor these days, as shadow King Charles stuck the knife in his brother’s back yesterday. But as we all know, the younger royals’ drama is being used to distract from the larger dysfunction with the older royals. I don’t dismiss the fact that there IS a legitimate rift between the Sussexes and Cambridges either. Clearly, there is. I just disagree with People’s sources that the rift is all about William’s preparations to be king or whatever. I think the rift is about William being a petty a–hole. In any case, People Mag wants us to know that the Cambridges still haven’t really reached out to the Sussexes:
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s emotionally wrenching ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, which was filmed during their royal tour in Africa, did little to quell rumors of tension within the royal family. In fact, when Harry acknowledged that he and Prince William are “certainly on different paths at the moment”—it became clear that the unity of the “Fab Four” (Harry, Meghan, William and Kate Middleton) was always more fairy tale than reality.
Those close to the couple say both Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, struggle with ongoing feelings of isolation from the rest of the family, with Harry’s friend Tom Bradby—who interviewed the couple for the documentary—describing them as “bruised and vulnerable.”
Following their candid revelations in the October special, in which Meghan bared her pain at being a new mom in the spotlight and Harry admitted his desperation to protect his family from constant tabloid scrutiny, a source says “eyes are open” about their emotional distress, but the relationship between the couple and the rest of the royal family has not grown any closer as a result.
“There hasn’t been this complete 180,” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “Nothing has changed. They don’t speak, no one is checking in, no one is texting.”
Yeah, I believe that. I believe that William still isn’t checking in with Harry and I believe the Sussexes are being isolated by the Windsors. It really sucks and you know what? Diana would have hated that for her sons. But I’ve always felt like Diana would be very disappointed with how William turned out, in general. I still feel like William wants to exile the Sussexes physically, and perhaps William has just decided to exile them emotionally and psychologically for now, and that’s how he will “force them out.”
The royal family is falling apart and it couldn’t happen to a more deserving group of selfish grifters. Harry and Meghan would do well to escape the sinking ship.
All I can think is good on them for ducking out of Christmas before the explosion. They were vilified (obviously), but now they look like the sensible ones for avoiding Gross Andrew.
I think people has this story this week bc it was already written and ready to go, and the younger royals on the cover would sell better than Andrews face.
The rift doesn’t have anything to do with William being king unless that means William thinks he should be able to throw Harry under the bus whenever he wants. I am more of the belief that it’s bc William is a petty ahole like Kaiser said.
Ahem let me readjust my tinfoil tiara.
Theory: people had this already written up and went with it not because they are covering up Andrew but because they had made a deal with H+M. My reasoning is that the line about William not reaching out directly contradicts stories about him being concerned about his brother etc etc. I think H+M are using the media connections they have to play the game back at William. This article really didn’t make him look good I thought.
(Goes to add new glitter and rhinestones to tiara)
I think if Diana were still around a lot of things would have played it very differently.
Yes for one thing Katie Keen wouldn’t be Duchess – in fact she would have seen the Middleton’s off at the gate. Diana was a snob and there is no way she’d want someone like Kate and her family anywhere near her son. It’s likely William would have studied in the US and probably had lots of fun with the ladies of US high society – who knows he might have married an American.
I can believe part of this story, that the Cambridges have been ghosting and isolating them – the court case has gotten the DoLittle’s worried as they are about to be exposed for leaking all that stuff to the Fail. This is William being a petty bully to try and make them drop the lawsuit. Shame on them all if the rest of the family is doing what Bratty Bill wants but am not convinced of that – to me this stinks of the recent PR narrative that’s been coming out about how William is preparing to be King one day. I guess Charles isn’t going to be King then – what does William know about that we don’t!?!?!
Harry saying he and his brother are “certainly on different path at the moment” never made sense to me. Would have made more sense back in the day when he was single and partying hard, but now both he and Will are married, are fathers, both the duchesses are mothers and are more visible than ever. If anything, this is when their “paths” should have been more in sync than ever before. So that statement always struck me as way more loaded than he expressed. Something very divisive must have happened between the brothers and it doesn’t feel like it has anything to do with the crown. It seems personal, and that’s definitely something harder to reconcile.