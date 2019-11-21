People: The Cambridges & Sussexes ‘don’t speak, no one is checking in’

I continue to find it curious as to why People Magazine decided to go with “Royal Rift” for their cover story this week. The rift being the sexy, younger-royal rift between the Sussexes and Cambridges. It seems like that’s not the only damn rift in the House of Windsor these days, as shadow King Charles stuck the knife in his brother’s back yesterday. But as we all know, the younger royals’ drama is being used to distract from the larger dysfunction with the older royals. I don’t dismiss the fact that there IS a legitimate rift between the Sussexes and Cambridges either. Clearly, there is. I just disagree with People’s sources that the rift is all about William’s preparations to be king or whatever. I think the rift is about William being a petty a–hole. In any case, People Mag wants us to know that the Cambridges still haven’t really reached out to the Sussexes:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s emotionally wrenching ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, which was filmed during their royal tour in Africa, did little to quell rumors of tension within the royal family. In fact, when Harry acknowledged that he and Prince William are “certainly on different paths at the moment”—it became clear that the unity of the “Fab Four” (Harry, Meghan, William and Kate Middleton) was always more fairy tale than reality. Those close to the couple say both Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, struggle with ongoing feelings of isolation from the rest of the family, with Harry’s friend Tom Bradby—who interviewed the couple for the documentary—­describing them as “bruised and vulnerable.” Following their candid revelations in the October special, in which Meghan bared her pain at being a new mom in the spotlight and Harry admitted his desperation to protect his family from constant tabloid scrutiny, a source says “eyes are open” about their emotional distress, but the relationship between the couple and the rest of the royal family has not grown any closer as a result. “There hasn’t been this complete 180,” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “Nothing has changed. They don’t speak, no one is checking in, no one is texting.”

[From People]

Yeah, I believe that. I believe that William still isn’t checking in with Harry and I believe the Sussexes are being isolated by the Windsors. It really sucks and you know what? Diana would have hated that for her sons. But I’ve always felt like Diana would be very disappointed with how William turned out, in general. I still feel like William wants to exile the Sussexes physically, and perhaps William has just decided to exile them emotionally and psychologically for now, and that’s how he will “force them out.”