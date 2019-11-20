People: The Cambridges & Sussexes’ rift is all about William’s king vibes…?

I appreciate what People Magazine did with their cover so that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Duke and Duchess of Sussex are all coordinated with each other in shades of blue. That’s very appealing to the eye. Beyond that, think of People’s editorial decision here: Prince Andrew’s catastrophic BBC interview dropped on Saturday night, and it’s been dominating headlines ever since. The New York Times, CNN, NBC News, CBS, all of these legitimate American outlets have been covering the interview and covering the British reaction to the interview. And so People Magazine decides to… do a cover story on the Sussex/Cambridge rift?? Don’t get me wrong, there’s legitimately a rift between the brothers. But that’s not the conversation this week!! So, here you go: People Magazine got a bunch of “royal experts” to royalsplain how William Will Be King and that’s the root of all of these problems. What the hell…
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reunited with Prince William and Kate Middleton for back-to-back Remembrance Day events earlier this month, there was no mistaking that the space between them went far beyond protocol. “Everyone was doing their duties, doing what they needed to do on behalf of the family—and that was that,” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “But there is a divide between the four of them. It’s hard for people to digest, because everyone wants them to be such a unit.”
Multiple insiders say the chill between the couples runs deeper than many outsiders realize. Today, fallout from the rift that began two years ago with Harry’s engagement to Meghan (sources say William cautioned Harry about moving too fast with the American actress) continues to ripple across the royal family, from seating to staffing to Christmas plans, as Meghan and Harry announced they would not be spending the holiday with the royal family at Sandringham.
Those close to the couple say both Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, struggle with ongoing feelings of isolation from the rest of the family, with Harry’s friend Tom Bradby—who interviewed the couple for their emotionally candid October documentary—describing them as “bruised and vulnerable.” At the same time, William and Kate, both 37, are moving further into their future roles as King and Queen. It’s no coincidence that the division comes as Queen Elizabeth, 93, hands off many of her duties to her heir, Prince Charles, 71, with William sliding in behind him.
“William is the future King. There is going to be some competitiveness between him and Harry,” says the source. “That already puts a rock in the relationship.” Some of the distance between William and Harry, say those in palace circles, is a normal consequence of their moving into adulthood. “After the death of their mother, Princess Diana, in 1997, the two brothers were thrown together by the tragedy of their childhood,” says longtime royal historian Robert Lacey. “But it’s inevitable, as they grow up and develop different personalities, that synchronicity won’t apply anymore.”
A royal source emphasizes that any change in the brothers’ relationship is merely a result of the new chapters in their lives. “As is often the case in any family, when one of your siblings gets married, there’s always a period of readjustment,” says the source.
As they head into the holiday season, Harry and Meghan are taking a rare six-week break to regroup amid the family stress and tabloid scrutiny. “Just on a human level, if you take everything else out of the equation, I don’t think they’re in very good shape to deal with anything right now,” says a friend. “Everyone is hoping that they will come back from this break stronger than ever, and maybe with some time out of the spotlight, they can figure out what path to take next.”
Whichever road they take, it is likely to continue to diverge from William and Kate’s. “They’re going to have to try to figure out how to be civil, but they are on different paths now,” the source adds. “It’s just the reality of the situation.”
It’s annoying that the narrative of “Harry and William are at odds because their lives will be SO different!” No, that’s not the root of it. They’ve dealt with different expectations all their lives and while Harry might have some grumpiness around it – even Diana thought Harry had a better temperament to be king – that’s NOT the root of the problem between the two couples. The root is two things: William freaking the f–k out when Meghan came into the family AND William throwing Meghan under the bus constantly. Harry caught on that William was unsupportive privately and publicly. Harry caught on that William used Meghan as a shield to hide his (Will’s) indiscretions with Rose Hanbury and more. Not to mention the Embiggening Kate Project, which is all one big subtweet of Meghan.
I always figured Kate would freak out most about Meghan for various reasons. Never thought Will would be the one to have a full on meltdown, but it is indeed characteristic.
I think Meghan should be Queen Regnant. That is all.
There’s Kate’s charming, natural smile that can light up any room.
They always do such weird photoshopping to her face. Like, okay touch ups or whatever – but its like they go out of their way to make her look NOT like herself.
Very weird article from People. I used to consider them a little more factual than other tabloids, but this entire piece is purely speculative.
Glad they picked a nice photo of Meghan.
Yes I wish we’d keep the focus on the rapists who think they can get away with it and the families that protect them.
Seems like a much bigger deal than two grown men who cannot get along.e
William was a horrible, icky child (look at old videos), a nasty entitled teen and a truly shitty adult. Harry is more genuinely liked and that enrages the old twit. William will never change nor will his unscrupulous wife. Neither William or Catherine seem to find joy in much besides the material in life.
I agree but I also think a lot of it is a consequence of being privileged from birth based on when you and your father were born.
Abolish the monarchy.
William sounds a lot like his Uncle Andrew…….
Yes, you are right. I had not made the connection.
Actually I don’t fully think so….please hear me out
1) William sounds a lot like this father; I heard Charles was jealous of Diana’s appeal to people.
2) At the same time, Harry saw Andrew and decided that he didn’t want to be that type of spare.
3) William inherited the worst traits of both of his parents; this could have been more acceptable had he had the business acumen of his father but unfortunately he seems aimless like Andrew even though he is a future future king (assuming the monarchy survives of course).
The rift is imo because Meghan was thrown to the wolves and William said nothing! Harry has publicly supported Kate and seems to be one going out of his way to make her feel welcome, well at least publicly. I think he might have assumed William will do the same for his wife……….boom boom surprise!!!!
Anyway this story is a distraction from the Andrew’s mess……..BP is managed by a bunch of amateurs. Those are the people M&H should listen to? especially Meghan? she is probably smarter than all of them combined
@VS – I agree with you on all of this. I do think that the rift was due to William’s lack of assistance when it came to Meghan.
There’s a rift because William is a mean, resentful, angry d*ck. To everyone, not just Harry.
Is it threadjacking to say this is all about RACISM? Like, it is sad that reporters are so unethical as to miss the WHOLE POINT of why Meghan and Harry are fed up. They are not “delicate and needing to be coddled as they figure out the future.” They are angry and sick and tired of the racism and jealousy and fighting back legally. I’d like to see THAT NARRATIVE. They are farking done. Love how Andrew the pedophile rapist rates a tiny bubble comment. Do you guys remember when People actually was a thing to be read?
Actually no; they never were a ‘a thing to be read’. They are a tabloid focused on Celebrities and should be treated as such imo
Unlike the UK, there are plenty of reputable newspapers in the US; those of course treat the royals as they are, a bunch of celebrities mentioned when they reproduce or during a state visit or when one does something extraordinary or duplicitous
IMHO People magazine is the G Rated Playboy. All about the pictures, though its said people read it for the articles. 😁
Ha, I enjoyed that HMC.
Yeah I remember when People was actually a pretty good magazine. I always enjoyed when they featured average, normal people doing good works and they used to actually interview the people who appeared on their covers. Sigh…those were the good old days.
I still believe the whole thing is about them having a baby. It started when Meg got pregnant. I think the BRF wanted/assumed Meg and Harry wouldn’t last, and got upset when they realized they would have a permanent connection to the biracial woman via Archie. It was only okay for H to marry M as a starter wife, not make her the mother of his kids. I will forever believe it has to do with that racism coming out.
Alternate theory: H found out W was allowing smears of M to hide W’s Rose tending. While she was pregnant.
“William is the future King” wouldn’t count of the monarchy surviving that long to be honest, not after this Randy Andy interview.
Scotland will almost certainly leave Brexit Britain.
Australia, Canada, New Zealand will divest themselves from the crown.
Commonwealth has already made clear the monarch is no longer automatic leader.
Let;s see what’s left 10 years from now.
Just finished Crown S3 and definitely think monarchy is on the way out. Not gonna threadjack but hope we have a thread to discuss soon because I need input from our RF experts on what to take away from this season.
Harry has never been jealous about William being future king and has been on the record about that many times. The media is being lazy by trying to make this a Charles v Andrew 2.0 situation. It has never been that between them.
The rift is because William is going after Harry’s wife, either because he doesn’t like that she’s assertive and makes Harry more assertive (as opposed to his doormat wife) or she’s an easy cover for his rosy peccadillos. In any case this is William’s issue. Harry remains publicly loyal to his brother despite the bs.
I honestly think that might be part of it for William – that he hates that Harry ISN’T jealous of him. That he’s out there, living his life, doing his thing and couldn’t care less about kingship. Now that Harry is married, and they seem to really love each other, and now they have a family, Will can’t even hold the one thing he has going for him over Harry’s head because Harry does not care.
William is the king of temper tantrums.
I wonder that too. Because aside from being the future future King, what does William have that Harry doesn’t? And Harry doesn’t care about the crown.
I think the whole “feud” started when Harry found about “Rose Who?” and it upset him to the point of no return for two reasons: 1) He was very close to Cathy and 2) because of everything that happened in his parents marriage regarding unfaithfulness causing destabilization of his childhood.
Normal Bill then began to throw everyone under the bus to cover up for “Rose Who?”.
I think William also just resents that Harry got married and has become a grown up. Harry was always more charming but also a little lost. He made William look like the responsible one for a bit. Then he was the affable third wheel to William and Kate.
Now he’s independent and a loving husband and father and William looks worse by comparison. The only thing William has on his brother now is that he’ll be King, so his PR people take every chance they can to remind people of that.
William and Kate have to know they just don’t have the appeal and star power of Harry and Meghan. People just care more about Harry and Meghan, both good and bad. They’re like the Brad and Angelina of royalty. The courtiers can say all they want about how royalty is different than celebrity, but it clearly bothers people in the RF that Meghan and Harry get so much attention.
And I’d also imagine that Harry just isn’t ‘old Harry’ in the way that he was seemingly a lot more care-free in the scheme of things. He probably used to lighten the mood quite a bit. But once you’ve spent a couple of years being hounded, and watching the people you love get ripped to shreds I’d imagine the stress really piles up. And I could see William looking at what had changed to be the source of the difference in attitude, and instead of looking at the tabloids (especially earlier on) he probably chalked it up to Meghan. It’s not right, but I could see that happening.
@Nic919, well said.
I don’t think there’s ANY part of William’s life that Harry envies. On the other hand, I think William resents EVERYTHING about Harry’s life. Harry’s married to a beautiful, intelligent, ambitious woman who he’s CRAZY about. William’s married to a woman that wouldn’t go away and word is that he cares more for her mother than he does for her. It must have been such a shock to see his brother fall madly in love and marry a woman who didn’t NEED the royal family to be somebody.
I’m sure Normal Bill and others in the royal family tried to paint Meghan as a gold-digger but we all know who the real gold-digger in the royal family is. I’ve never seen a picture of Meghan’s ass.
Yall.. I’m telling you, I been telling you, these stories are coming out to protect Andrew. I dont think there was a fued – at first – please grab your tinfoil hat with me.
There might have been a fight between Will and Harry, and stuff was starting to bubble up around Andrew, the palace starts to release inside information all twisted and makes the fight worse. I think that the Palace fanned the fumes on whatever the initial argument was between Harry and Will and marched out the smear campaign to protect Andrew.
This family throws each other under the bus constantly, and like Harry said.. he and William are brothers, sometimes they get along sometimes they dont, but that the media will literally print stories out of thin air, things that never happened.
I’m not denying Will is guilty in not protecting or speaking up to defend his SIL and Brother, I’m just saying I dont think he was the one to March out the campaign. I think the Palace released the Rose story and the stories about the supposed Meg and Kate fued that probably never existed.
So Will responded with the gaslighting of the “they’re fragile” and “Kate is Queen” when really – we haven’t seen any difference from Kate, I highly doubt shes insecure about Meg or that Meg has any thoughts about Kate. They are business partners and in-laws.
The saddest part about all of this, well two things is one, this is all probably to protect a pedophile and their kids (Archie, Louis, Charlotte and George) are going to have to read about how their parents hated each other, just like Harry and Will have to be constantly taken back to their parents horrible split, their fued, the cheating, her death etc.
At the end of the day I’ll continue to quote John Oliver until I die, “they are a group of fundamentally flawed people doing a very silly pseudo job.” Dont take your eyes off of Pedo Andy.
“we haven’t seen any difference from Kate, I highly doubt shes insecure about Meg or that Meg has any thoughts about Kate. They are business partners and in-laws.”
@Cidy, your above statement is what I always thought regarding Cathy & Megs.
I don’t think Kate hates Meghan or vice versa, but Kate is absolutely threatened by Meghan. Its why we are getting all these stories about Kate being FFQC and about the Early Years Initiative etc.
I don’t buy that the entirety of the smear campaign is to protect Andrew. That just doesn’t ring true to me. And I definitely don’t think the palace released the Rose story. The last thing BP wants is the story of William sleeping with his Norfolk neighbors whose husband is the Lord Chamberlain to be out there. Wiliam’s entire appeal rests on his role as a good father and husband. And even now, his appeal goes a long way and many people STILL talk about how Charles should step down and let the crown go to William. Destroying William’s public appeal would be a really bad move on the part of BP, and I just don’t think they would purposely do it.
Would BP throw Meghan under the bus to protect Andrew? Yes, that I believe, but to me that makes more sense for the slew of articles over the summer, when the Epstein/Andrew relationship was coming under increasing scrutiny.
Like I said yesterday my guess is that this smear campaign started with leaks from different sources, but I think KP was the house that really went balls to the walls with it.
@BECKS1
Good observations, lots of things I didnt think about. The only reason I would say the Palace rolled out the stories of Will is because if the ENTIRE story got out before Will could stomp it out people would be drawing comparisons between his parents and it would be a big enough scandal to snuff out some sneaky stuff. But honestly great observation.
@Cidy that’s a good point too. where I go with that is – what was BP trying to snuff out? Andrew’s connections to Epstein? We all knew that. Yes, it was coming under increasing scrutiny like I said, but IIRC in the spring it wasn’t as “hot” as it was in the summer/early fall.
BUT, if your theory is correct – then it makes me think that there IS something big out there re: Andrew and Epstein (something that confirms Virginia’s story, even more damning than a picture) and the palace let this Rose story leak out to distract from that, or even in a quid pro quo (lol) – here, leave Andrew alone, William is having an affair, just be sneaky about it when you break the story. The press jumped, but William clapped back with lawyers and such, so the press was left with nothing, so took it out on Meghan.
That seems messy and inartful, but this family is nothing if not messy.
I find this gaslighting so incredibly maddening! This tabloid journalism is such bullshirt! Do their readers really fall for this nonsense? Because if so, the human race is screwed. We will never be able to solve the climate crisis or the worldwide undermining of democracy if people are going to be so wedded to their prejudices that they will accept lies that contradict what they themselves can see with their very own eyes.
William is a treacherous, lazy-ass, petty bench who has been telling tales out of school (or having his henchmen do so) ever since Meghan stepped on the scene. Turning this into “William will be King and Meghan and Harry are bitter” is the dumbest nonsense ever. Everyone wants to see and hear from and be associated with Meghan and Harry. Normal Bilge and Catheter could only dream of such interest. I can’t believe I ever liked them. They are truly trash people.
I disagree with calling Catherine Catheter. Catheters are useful and perform vital jobs when needed.
Will has always been future king, and Harry’s always known this. The only way that would be causing a sudden riff is if Will was using it as an excuse to throw H and M to the wolves and Harry was sick of it, especially if it was to cover Will’s infidelity.
I’m convinced Andrew is behind ALL of this. I wish someone with more time could lay it all out and how it leads back to him. Everything was fine until Meghan showed up pregnant at that wedding.
Hopefully the lawsuits with The Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday will shed light on all this due being forced by the courts to reveal their sources.
Except…..everything wasn’t. The smear started long before the wedding/tour. It only intensified afterwards. My money is behind a combination of William, Andrew and other outside forces.
Harry WOULD make a better King. And maybe that’s what REALLY stick in William’s craw above everything else.
Do any of us really believe William will be king? The monarchy might?/should? naturally die with the current monarch…. If it wasn’t going to happen anyway, surely Andrew is ensuring its demise.
Watching these dysfunctional, miserable, entitled people is painful. A predetermined, mandatory role in life is inhumane. Let it go.
Totally agree Elizabeth II’s death should be the end of it all.
Harry and Meghan both seem to know what their roles are, so this article is some straight bs. Why would William doing more to become king cause a riff?
The riff is because William is a shit and didn’t like others getting more attention then him so he put the vultures on his brother and sister-in-law.
The mess with the press really started after the Oceania tour.
Bollocks article. People is about as believable as the National Inquirer.
Which is sad because they used to be a pretty good magazine, for a tabloid-ish magazine. I remember the days when they actually interviewed the people on the covers, oh to be that young again lol
InTouch Weekly is much worse…pure fan fiction with great pictures.
I think Harry is very happy to not ever have to be King and if his brother/other royals wasn’t conspiring with the tabs to dragging his wife every day, he’d definitely be content. Honestly, I just think W doesn’t like the fact that Harry is now independent of him and that he and his wife make such a great, charismatic team. As for Kate, I think she’s just trying to hold on. I have a feeling she has much bigger problems than Meghan and Harry.
I love how People found a way to tie the rift into being FFK and FFQC. It feels like this is just another attempt to remind people that William is in line to be king and harry ISNT (well, hes a lot farther down that William.)
The only way I can see that being the source of the right is if Will was like “your job is to make me look better and to take the negative press so that no one reports on my affairs” and Harry was like, “nah, they’re after my wife and child, you’re on your own bro.”
William is going to be king (unless there’s a referendum). Harry, even if he wanted to, can’t take that away from William.
But I do think Prince Pedo is trying to deflect so he could have very well leaked this
People is People, but it WAS the publication that exclusively published the story earlier this year full of long accounts from multiple unnamed friends of Meghan. If anyone claims that article wasn’t done with the approval of Meghan herself, I don’t believe it.
People is weird to me bc its obviously a total gossip rag, but its still got this weird semblance of respectability. Like it still gets actual exclusives and has some inside gossip – but just enough to keep it from being InTouch. So I think 9/10 stories are just made up (I mean often they just cite body language experts or whatever, lol), but then I think once in a while there is an authorized, legitimate story. The Meghan story is an example. Think of when Brad and Angelina used people to introduce Shiloh (I know that was ages ago, but still). That kind of thing. But then the majority of the stories are crap.
I always viewed People as being a bit of a celebrity mouthpiece. Kind of like a pro-celebrity tabloid.
I think they write a lot of fluffy, flattering articles that have at least some basis of truth. But I think because of how easy they are on most celebrities, they have developed a working relationship with a lot of them.
I think it’s the kind of mag that celebrities that want to get a specific angle out will go to. I think they also make up a lot of stuff to keep themselves on the up and up with the people they’re writing about – at least for the most part.
I mean, how many of the sexiest man alive or whatever issues seem to be paid promotion?
I agree, and some sites call People magazine ‘Kneepads’ because its reputation as a celebrity PR mouthpiece. US magazine is the same for certain celebs such as the Kardashii and Gwen Stefani.
One thing I will say for People, unlike US magazine, they are NOT pro Trump in any way shape or form. They do not run puff pieces on Ivanka or Melania like US (which is owned by the same company that ran the proTrump National Enquirer). Every year since the 1970s People ran annual holiday covers on Christmas with whomever the current President or First Lady was— they don’t do that with Trump. They also give coverage to women who have accused Trump of sexual harassment and assault. So I respect People for that—-they so far have refused to normalize Trumps administration and cater to the MAGA cult.
I think the smear campaign revolves around the fact that both Harry and M are fantastic public speakers and they have charisma and are well liked around the world. William knows that and is JEALOUS of it.
That appears to be a common theme with RF men – Philip, Charles, Andy and now William. They are all beginning to realise that they are relics of a by gone era when being a while Aristo male was all they needed to get by…
Harry wasn’t a great public speaker but I think he is rehearsing with Meg. You can see the difference in his speeches where some of Meg’s statements are included.
They are a team, he should give credit where credit is due LOL and pay royalties to his wife LOL………
If anything this choice of editorial cover (aka swerving of Andy content) pretty much confirms whom has been flooding People Magazine with the Kate the Great story lines….
The cover story is the same old sh*t, different day. But tell me more about the phantom freeway serial killer- now THAT looks like it could be interesting,
Haha that intrigued me too
Harry isn’t jealous of William’s status. He’s known about it his whole life and he has stated no one really wants to rule. Harry is rightfully pissed because William threw his wife under the bus to hide his own affairs. There is a rift because Harry isn’t going to allow William or anyone else in that family to do to his wife what they’ve done to others. And then there’s the racism…
William can’t handle the fact that Harry has grown up, married a woman with a brain and spine, and is living his best life.
This is poor journalism. Prince Harry has recently embraced the idea of being a full time royal. He stated publicly that he has a limited time to make a difference as a royal before his nephew will have mature and starts to do royal endeavours. Prince Harry stated “that he wants to help his brother.”
After the Sussexes nuptials and two early tours it became apparent that more people found them interesting and relatable: it created the envy that let the tabloid mob to attack the Duchess of Sussex. The Sussexes are stronger for stating that they would not tolerate the gaslighting and slander. It was reported that the Duke of Cambridge sic the press on them instead of waiting it out. The Sussexes would have eventually blended with the rest of the royals as they performed their duties. Prince Harry simply ignored his brother advice in regards to timing and choice of wife as Duchess Meghan ignored keen Catherine concerns about the launch of the garden.
The brothers may have always had their disagreements in the past but now Prince Harry’s priority seems solely towards his family while he does his duties.
His brother and wife on the other hand are comfortable with mediocrity and are competitors by nature so we have this brouhaha.
Prince William will be king but he is not as interesting nor charismatic than his brother and beautiful Meghan.
It is what it is.
Precisely because this article is such bs, I don’t think People came up with it randomly – I think it was pushed by palace insiders desperate to create a non-Andrew story.
I agree with some of the posters that so much of the campaign against Harry and Meghan started in and was pushed by Andrew’s people (going back to the wedding).
That doesn’t absolve William. I don’t think he began the campaign, but he was happy to profit off it, especially when the Rose scandal surfaced. I don’t see how Harry can forgive that.
LOL of course they have to bring it back to the ~future king~ nonsense. Harry’s been vocally happy that he’s not the heir and William used to talk about how much he dreaded his position when he was younger. That’s not the cause of their rift.
Simply put, William seems to have inherited his father’s jealousy and resentment. It was fine when Harry got attention when he was a bachelor, because that goodwill still rubbed off on Will and Kate. They got to benefit from him being the third wheel. But I bet Will never expected Harry would marry someone who would totally eclipse the attention that he and Kate used to get.
Yes, there’s the Rose issue too, but Harry and Meghan certainly get too much attention for Will’s tastes. The Oceania tour ruffled way too many feathers, especially when local reporters said that the crowds were the biggest for ANY royal visit. Bigger than even Elizabeth’s crowds. That’s something that would seriously piss off someone as petty and jealous as Will.
The Royal Variety show he and Kate visited the other night? Crowds were nothing compared to the Sussexes’ visit last year. Both nights were cold and rainy, yet people couldn’t be bothered to come out for the ~future king and queen (consort!)~. They even had their car stop further away from the door, closer to the photographers, so it would look like they had a big crowd 😏
My tinfoil tiara theory is that when Harry met Meghan, he met someone who would encourage and support him as he started becoming who he wanted to be and it threw his relationship with his brother into a tailspin. William was used to having Harry be the dim one, the uneducated one, the party boy and the one he could tease and make fun of whenever he wanted. But now that dynamic has changed, Harry is no longer willing to be teased and made fun of and I suspect that Meghan is not accepting of that either so William is left feeling like his little whipping-boy has abandoned him. Also, Harry changed for the better and William is unable to accept the positive changes that occured in his brother because it highlights how little William has grown, changed and matured.
My last tinfoil tiara theory is that William is intimidated by Meghan, by what she’s achieved on her own, by her work ethic which highlights how little the royals do and by her genuine desire to be of service. And instead of being humble and making her feel welcome, his giant ego is causing him to lash out like an enraged toddler.
My tinfoil hat theory is that yes William is intimidated by Meghan, but may also be attracted to her as well. Wouldn’t surprise me at all if he has “feelings” for his sister in law. Harry definitely married well.
I am sick of the “Meghan and Harry are so fragile and weak, etc”. Saying that you are fed up with how you are being treated and then fighting back is a sign of strength. Of the four, they are the strongest in my opinion.