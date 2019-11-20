“Oh good, they’re going to make a sequel to the wildly successful ‘Joker’” links
  • November 20, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

joker4

A Joker sequel is in the works after the huge financial success. [Just Jared]
Billboard called Kanye West’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy the #1 album of the 2010s. Is it? I would say Beyonce’s Lemonade was much more important. [LaineyGossip]
The Dlisted Podcast talks about farts & Goop. [Dlisted]
Jada Pinkett Smith looks so ‘90s. [Go Fug Yourself]
The Gordon Sondland testimony today is already quite pizzazzy. [Pajiba]
The bubonic plague is back, Jesus Christ. [Jezebel]
Kim Kardashian’s makeup artist comes out as gay in an emotional speech. [Towleroad]
Here’s some background on all of the Duggar rumormongering. [Starcasm]
Did Robert Pattinson lie about being a model? [Seriously OMG]

joker1

5 Responses to ““Oh good, they’re going to make a sequel to the wildly successful ‘Joker’” links”

  1. v1nc3nz00 says:
    November 20, 2019 at 12:31 pm

    business!

    Reply
  2. Lucy says:
    November 20, 2019 at 12:32 pm

    I loved the movie, but it really doesn’t need a sequel. Just leave it be.

    Reply
  3. CK says:
    November 20, 2019 at 12:53 pm

    Ugh. Some movies aren’t built for sequels. Joker is one of them. It shot it’s load on the Joker’s origin and ended where it need to end. Anything else just seems gratuitous at this point. The character as written by the writers of Joker doesn’t work (well) without a heavy handed story doing everything in it’s power to make you feel sympathetic for him. He’s either going to have to be a full blown psycho in the sequel, or they’re going to shoe horn in things to make him seem remotely sympathetic.

    Reply
  4. The Recluse says:
    November 20, 2019 at 1:05 pm

    A lot of bus jokes today: Sondland.

    Reply
  5. Steff says:
    November 20, 2019 at 1:28 pm

    Prince Andy stepped down from public duties. He’ll weasel away without being charged for anything.

    Reply

