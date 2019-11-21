Victoria Beckham covers Vogue Poland, says motherhood is her most important role

Victoria Beckham covers the December issue of Vogue Poland and I kind of adore this cover? Over the past few years, Victoria has really been leaning into pantsuits, both for her daily wear and as a fashion designer. She’s wearing a suit of her own design and it looks AMAZING. If I was ever in the market for a cream-beige pantsuit, I would want this one. In the interview with Vogue Poland, Victoria just talked about how she’s most proud of her role as mom.

She is a doting mother to her four children with husband David. And Victoria Beckham candidly admitted that the fact she is a ‘good mother’ is what she likes most about herself during a chat with Vogue Poland. Victoria, who is the cover star for December’s issue, discussed her ‘two most important roles’ as a mother and running her own business. She is mum to Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 14, and Harper, eight, from her 20-year marriage to David. The businesswoman’s company is constantly developing and she is currently in the midst of producing environmentally friendly cosmetic products. She revealed during the interview with Polish model Malgosia Bela that she always tells herself: ‘You can dream big or even bigger. Then you just have to work hard’

Victoria and David Beckham have been married for 20 YEARS. That’s so long for celebrities, and even longer for celebrities who have had to battle very public rumors about infidelity, separate lives and divorce. A few years ago, I was pretty convinced that David and Posh would actually split up. But they seemed to weather that storm too. Victoria doesn’t seem to want to give up on the marriage, and maybe David likes his wholesome family-man image too. Anyway, I do think Victoria is a hands-on mom and I think she probably considers her family (and her marriage) to be her greatest achievement.