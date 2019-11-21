Why did Apple cancel the AFI Fest premiere of ‘The Banker’?

Embed from Getty Images

One of my favorite internet jokes is the one about how no one can enjoy a simple little story without someone ruining it by uncovering some horrible thing about the people involved in said story. “Here’s a cute fluffy bunny, how cute!” Five minutes later: “We regret to inform you that the fluffy bunny is a white supremacist.” That stuff affects the entertainment industry too, in so many ways. Usually, it’s about someone involved with a film or TV show – an actor with anger management issues, and the story leaks out online. A director throwing a sh-t fit on the set and the video leaks. Some Marvel guy with a long history of telling really disgusting jokes years back on Twitter. But here’s something a little bit strange, I think? A film premiere was canceled because someone related to the people being portrayed in a film was/is problematic. Are you following that? Here’s a better explanation:

In a virtually unprecedented development, AFI Fest has been forced to make a last minute switch of their closing night film, The Banker which was scheduled to have its World Premiere in Hollywood Thursday night. Netflix’s Marriage Story, already in theatrical release, has been tapped to take the slot. The Banker, which stars Anthony Mackie, Samuel L. Jackson, Nicholas Hoult, and Nia Long is Apple’s first major film release, scheduled to hit theatres on December 6, and then Apple TV’s new streaming service early next year. I am told by sources within the company that those plans are now on hold while Apple takes a pause and investigates recently uncovered, and potentially damaging, charges that have surfaced from a family member of the Garretts. Mackie plays the late Bernard Garrett Sr. in the true story set in 1963. George Nolfi is the film’s director and recently appeared at Deadline’s The Contenders event to talk about the film with co-star Long. The reported allegations do not involve anyone depicted in the movie. Here is Apple’s official statement on the AFI Fest cancellation: “We purchased The Banker earlier this year as we were moved by the film’s entertaining and educational story about social change and financial literacy. Last week some concerns surrounding the film were brought to our attention. We, along with the filmmakers, need some time to look into these matters and determine the best next steps. In light of this, we are no longer premiering The Banker at AFI Fest,” the statement reads. Separately Deadline has learned a family member has leveled some troubling allegations about Garrett Sr’s son, Bernard Garrett Jr. and shared them with at least one Hollywood trade paper which is planning a story. Unrelated to that Apple has decided on their own to pull the reins in on the release until they get further information and clarification. Garrett Jr. has been among those participating in Q&As and promotional activities around the film and was also a consultant during production.

[From Deadline]

Ah, “Garrett Jr. has been among those participating in Q&As and promotional activities around the film and was also a consultant during production.” That’s why they’re hitting pause. If Garrett Jr. had zero involvement in the film, I doubt Apple would have done this. They’re trying to figure out how bad it is and whether they should kick Garrett Jr. off the promotional trail. It’s still a little bit weird because Garrett Jr. is not the one being portrayed on-screen though, and it feels like canceling the premiere might be overkill…? Oh, wait – the Hollywood Reporter has the info on what Apple is investigating about Garrett Jr. – his half-sisters say that he molested them when he was a teenager. GIANT YIKES. And apparently there were references in the film to both Garrett Jr and the half-sisters and those references were edited out. The half-sisters quietly went to Apple a few weeks ago to talk to them about what Garrett Jr. did to them. What a mess. Okay, now I completely understand why Apple wanted a time-out.

Here’s the trailer:

Embed from Getty Images