VF: Prince Andrew ‘wants to do another interview’ to ‘show some remorse’

Katie Nicholl at Vanity Fair has a SCOOP, people! The scoop is that Prince Andrew’s BBC interview was so very catastrophic. It was so bad that Andrew wants to take a mulligan. Yes, there are *some* people in Andrew’s orbit who are like “maybe he should just give another interview so he can say all of the sh-t he FORGOT to say the first time.” Was Buckingham Palace always this big of a clown show? I watch The Crown and I’m often aghast at the circular logic of royalty: something can’t be done because no monarch has ever done it and no monarch has ever done it because it hasn’t been done. That’s a summary of like 80% of the Queen’s life. And that’s how those royal advisors really think too! Anyway, I’ll stop yelling – you can read the full VF piece here. Some highlights:
Even the York princesses are concerned: Andrew’s daughter Princess Eugenie, who cofounded the Anti-Slavery Collective, is privately said to be “very worried” about how the scandal—which links Andrew to Epstein, who was accused of trafficking underage girls—might impact the organization. Nonetheless, Eugenie and her sister, Princess Beatrice, as well as their mother, Sarah Ferguson, and the rest of the royal family, are standing united behind Andrew. It is, sources say, Queen Elizabeth’s wish for her family to rally around her second (and some say favorite) son.
The Queen has ordered the family to support Andrew: Despite reports that the damaging interview has caused divisions within the family (Prince Charles is said to be furious that the fallout from the program has wiped his current tour of New Zealand off the front pages), courtiers and royal sources have told Vanity Fair that Andrew has his brother’s support, as well as that of the wider family. “It’s the Queen’s modus operandi to stick together in times of trouble,” said the Queen’s biographer Sarah Gristwood. “She won’t have any breaking of the ranks, and that’s irrespective of whether Andrew is the favorite son. That said, this must be stretching it, because what he’s done is the least welcome thing anyone could do to their mother, especially at the age of 93. He has let the side down. Everything he said in that interview was couched in the wrong terms.”
Andrew told his mother that he didn’t rape a trafficked teenager: “As his mother, she believed him, and she still does,” said a source close to the Queen.
Richard Kay chimes in: “What we are seeing is the royal family’s herd instinct. They circle the wagon at a time of crisis, and that’s what they’re doing now. When their credibility is called into question, their first strategy is to stand by the family, and their natural instinct is to believe each other. If Andrew has told them he is innocent, they will believe him.”
Another interview? There are reports currently circulating that Andrew could even be considering another interview, although Buckingham Palace says it is “not aware” of anything in the pipeline. “There are rumors swirling that Andrew wants to do another interview,” said a source. “Andrew hasn’t drawn a line under it. He wants the chance to put right the things he didn’t say. Newsnight gave him the chance to show some remorse. He was asked if there was anything else he wanted to say. It was an open goal—he didn’t grasp it, and I think he sees that now.”
The Queen’s new annus horribilis: “I don’t think it’s as bad as 1992 because the monarchy isn’t under threat the way it was in the ’90s,” said Gristwood. “Professionally, the Queen has come into this in a much better position than when she faced the crisis of the late 20th century, when she might have seemed out of touch. She’s everybody’s favorite grandmother, as well as the Queen, and she commands huge respect and is deeply loved the world over. I do wonder about the toll it will take on her personally, however. She has always relied on Prince Philip behind the scenes for support, but he’s not by her side in public. And privately, I suspect the Queen won’t want to place too much pressure on him or worry him. Her strategy has always been to put on a brave face. She’s very rarely shown distress in public.”
“Professionally, the Queen has come into this in a much better position than when she faced the crisis of the late 20th century, when she might have seemed out of touch.” MIGHT have SEEMED out of touch? She was exceptionally out of touch when Diana died. She mishandled that so badly, and she doesn’t even have Tony Blair protecting her this time, she has f–king Boris Johnson. “She’s everybody’s favorite grandmother, as well as the Queen, and she commands huge respect and is deeply loved the world over.” Pouring it on a bit thick, especially considering this is the year many, many people have been questioning why the bloody monarchy exists. It would not surprise me at all if there were real polling data to suggest that support for the monarchy has declined significantly this year.
As for Andrew wanting a do-over… I mean… he could have actually sat down and prepared for the first interview instead of winging it and banging on about his sweat glands and Pizza Express and the “positive act” of sex, but only for men.
The same entitlement and warped drives that led him to rape girls in the first place, the same stupidity and greed that led him to be the willing pawn of Jeffrey Epstein in the first place, are still very much in evidence.
Yes, Andrew, like a number of men, see 2 types of girls/women. Those like his daughters that must be cosseted and protected from men like him and his friends and all the rest that are only there to satisfy and serve them.
The old Madonna/whore problem. And the sad thing is, by dint of his behavior then and now, he’s caused all kinds of problems for his daughters. And what are the odds he could be an entirely decent father to them? He doesn’t seem smart enough to pull off a truly hidden double life.
1. H&M knew the interview was coming.
2. Meghan knew that it was going to be a disaster because she is just that clever.
3. They managed to launch the lawsuit and organise the 6 weeks long holiday, so when shitstorm breaks out and the BRF needed *someone* to throw under the bus quickly a) they would be far far away and b) they would have their lawyers speak for them publicly.
4. Beyonce was right: Meghan for Queen!
Oh brother… 🤯
Please do another interview, Andrew! Heck, do two! And have a very merry family-and-by-that-I-mean-Doria Christmas, Sussexes!
“They circle the wagons at a time of crisis…” unless that crisis involves a multi-racial, divorced American who married into the family.
I don’t think they have ever done this, I mean look how they treated William and Harry after Diana died, making them walk and be in public.
I imagine the knives are out for Andrew from Charles and his line, same with Edward and is line.
But the Queen has said that the family is behind them so that is what will be said publicly
The Queen’s first instinct was to keep the boys away from everything at Balmoral. The public wasn’t having it and Blair “protected her” by forcing them all back to London and the public eye. I still don’t understand why her reaction to Diana’s death is seen as a problem. She was looking out for her grandsons who had just lost their mother. The public had no right to demand the things they did. The whole thing with the flag was beyond ridiculous.
She could have come forward herself while still shielding the boys.
She seems to play ‘family ma’am’ when it suits her.
Right, lol!
@Noodle “They circle the wagons at a time of crisis…” unless that crisis involves a multi-racial, divorced American who married into the family.” THIS! 100% agree. SMDH.
Liz and Philip are lucky that the vast majority of their peers are dead. Because if these are the lengths she’ll go to protect her son…what did she do to protect her husband
And I think she knows exactly what her children are capable of and she isn’t really burying her head in the sand about this. She is sending a clear message, that the monarchy is above everything and everyone and consequences will not be suffered
Someone called them inbred hillbillies with jewels on another thread and that felt like a perfect descriptor
What did she do to protect her husband?
This! This is not an innocent family. They fundamentally do not believe in human equality. They give credence to birth order superiority for goodness sake. None of this should be a surprise.
At the least Phillip was a known racist and, in terms of their personal life, a known philanderer.
Wow. He is truly an idiot. There’s no mulligan on not expressing remorse for teenage victims of sex trafficking!
I know, right? “Oops, my bad. I guess I feel bad for … them, too.”
Likely he thought that expressing sympathy for what happened TO them would be like an admission of guilt that he was the one who did it. (which it sure seems likely he did)
“That said, this must be stretching it, because what he’s done is the least welcome thing anyone could do to their mother, especially at the age of 93″
Oh really! This is Andrew’s worst offense?
What about “That said, this must be stretching it, because what he’s done is the least welcome thing anyone could do to a 16 y-o child”
“courtiers and royal sources have told Vanity Fair that Andrew has his brother’s support, as well as that of the wider family. “It’s the Queen’s modus operandi to stick together in times of trouble,”
Except for when it comes to supporting the biracial American who married into the family. They can throw her under the bus 24/7.
Will he do this interview from the Pizza Express in Woking?
This guys literally can’t stop burying himself. Dear PedoAndy: They are after your financial situation now, dude. You are screwed.
Also: Dear BRF, this f–ker is dragging you with him into the toilet. Cut and run.
Are you freaking kidding me??? “What we are seeing is the royal family’s herd instinct. They circle the wagon at a time of crisis, and that’s what they’re doing now. When their credibility is called into question, their first strategy is to stand by the family, and their natural instinct is to believe each other. ” Where was this “herding instinct” and “stand by the family” when Meghan was being vilified and bullied on daily basis for things she didn’t even do?? Where the f*ck was the family’s support the last 3 years? Up their as$ses?
They don’t do that with married-ins. They aren’t real family. They wouldn’t do it for Diana, Fergie, Kate, or Sophie either. Honestly, the Queen is probably annoyed that Meghan and Harry are so clearly in love and haven’t been married long enough for her to order a divorce. Fergie and Andrew were perfectly happy with their life. Fergie caused a scandal and out she went. Andrew had no say in it.
I actually just can’t get over these people. All the money and privilege in the world can’t buy you cop on. They could get any crisis PR people they want and yet choose not to. The sheer arrogance of Andrew and the BRF is off the chart.
Ok, Boomer.
I have not seen any evidence the family (outside the queen and yorks) are supporting this pedo. And while I understand how hard it would be to believe your son could do something like this, I do get it. At the same time like at least don’t put out statements the entire family is behind him because that will back fire. I also think the queen would be wise (I know know) to ask him to retire and move to Switzerland and stay out of sight.
This is a mess, but I don’t think it will have that big of an impact on the monarchy. I think a lot of people will excuse the queen and with Brexit I can’t see them upsetting the government more.
Remorse for what? I thought he thinks he’s innocent and honorable?
too honorable really. ugh!
I remember the original Vanity Fair interview – a lot of interesting background to what is coming to light now.
Vanity Fair’s article, “The Trouble with Andrew” seems prescient now:
https://archive.vanityfair.com/article/share/ac60f552-4163-4d39-a36b-d2014fe20062
“Andrew told his mother that he didn’t rape a trafficked teenager” because in Andrew’s warped mind why wouldn’t a vulnerable 17 year old girl want him, ergo not rape. She was just another person there to service his needs, like the butlers, equerries, courtiers, shoe shiners and whoever is in charge of attending to the royal buttocks with toilet paper after his Royal Dryness goes potty on the porcelain throne.
This was precisely my thought. In his mind, Andrew didn’t rape a trafficked teenager, so of course when he tells the queen that she believes him, bc he’s not consciously lying. And I think that’s part of what makes this so disgusting (not the only thing obviously) – the notion on the part of Andrew that he didn’t take anything that he wasn’t entitled to.
The tabloids are baying for his downfall. It will come.
AHAHAHAAAAAHAAAA!!!!
To show some remorse? And next?
Eugenie “very worried” is English expression for what?
The only one coming out with a good is Charles who is described as “furious”, that’s the only logic reaction.
And can we talk about him being worst dad ever? He used his daughter as a shield. He’s dragged that innocent girl into his mess. She is his alibi and now a potential witness in any legal proceedings… with all the potential legal exposure that brings. I can’t believe Beatrice is ok with that. Not unless she’s as dumb as daddy.
Exactly, thanks for pointing this out.
Just point blank this guy is a rapist and an enabler of human trafficking. That’s the story, it doesnt matter how many times they print “Queens Favorite Son.” IDGAF, hes a rapist. And a racist.
The best thing the palace could have done was immediately thrown him to the dogs and the only reason they havent is probably because he has some dirt to throw to the press if they dont keep him around.
I think that the Queen is extremely out of touch because it’s her job to be out of touch. It doesnt matter how many times the younger generation presents this “we’re just like you” BS act, it is completely infuriating and out of touch because their entire job and livelihoods depend on them being NOTHING like me because these people are born into money and status and wealth because they believe God told them so. The monarchy is dependent on its royals to be out of touch, and out of the social spheres of us commoners. But socially this is a humungous misstep, right now they are harboring, protecting and fostering a rapist, socially out of touch, tone deaf and toxic. Let me get off my soapbox before my coffee gets cold.
Tldr; abolish the monarchy
Yes do another interview dig that hole deeper
You must admit that a second interview would be quite entertaining.
If a man is digging himself a hole it is only right to loan him a second shovel.
Honestly, they’ll let the British press savage poor Meghan, but it’s “circle the wagons” for the accused pedophile. The royal family are completely obsolete.
Of course he does, he now realises the first one was a train wreck and wants to make it worse. They really are a family of inbred idiots. Considering that pretty much ALL of the patronages are deserting him he has no choice now – no one wants to be publicly associated with him and for some one with his massive entitlement thats whats got to sting.
Plus the Fail are going all in on him – there running a story today on his shoddy financial dealings when he was UK trade ambassador and how while he personally made millions off that position the UK made nothing.
Prince Porky Fingers is now sh!tting bricks, the UK tabloids are drip dripping the dirty laundry they’ve been hoarding and considering how much he is hated by the public and the media its not going to end well for him.
As crazy as it sounds, I don’t see how he can’t do another interview. He is sinking fast and the only way to save himself is to arrange with a friendly journalist to throw softballs.
I think the reason the Queen survived her out of touch Diana fiasco was that social media wasn’t around then.
If something like that would gave happened today she’d gave a much slimmer chance.
Just send him to Switzerland and take away his public funding. Dear darling mummy can pay for him out of her own personal wealth
Do another interview Andrew..I hope they trot out more royals for more interviews actually..maybe that would put a glaring spotlight on the fact that they are *all* overly-privileged, extremely entitled, arrogant toffs who see nothing wrong with the trafficking and rape of children because they are above us all. Eff them.
Andrew is a great representation of what the monarchy stands for. They are circling the wagons because he one of them.
Lol…please do. The royal family deserves all their karma.
His daughters must be livid. They lived a charmed life and milked everything they could of their status but the situation has to be different now. They aren’t active participants like the Trump kids but who wants to be associated with the York family right now? The parents are trash and the daughters don’t bring anything of value except for a tainted connection to the royal family.
Give him more rope to hang himself (metaphorically, of course)!
Let him be. He’s so privileged that little to no one can take him down, so let him take himself down, I just want to enjoy it with a good cuppa xD.
I take it Andy is no longer ‘cock a hoop’ and word had now reached BP of what a train wreck the first one was….
I’m not British so my opinion doesn’t mean anything but this whole mess has convinced me that the monarchy needs to go. I simply can’t with people who believe themselves to be this entitled. Seriously, she’s as trashy as Trump.
The BRF are some real fkrs for sure. Andrew is as rank as they come and stinks to high heaven but they are “circling the wagons” and “showing full support” for him. But H&M make statements about the terrible press treatment and they are said to be “distancing themselves” and have “no support from the senior royals”. Bunch of cows for sure.
I think that the Anti-Slavery Collective organization was created as part of his cover story. Heck of a coincidence in topic!
Andrew’s probably in talks with Piers Morgan to do A Very Special Interview: Remorse for No Remorse. Piers can throw softball questions interspersed with shots of Andrew doing charity work and old family photos with Eugenie and Beatrice (Pizza Express photoshopped into the background). And, of course, Piers can subtly bring up how the Duchess of Sussex’s pregnancy announcement hijacked Eugenie’s wedding and the strain that put on the Yorks’ mental health, diverting the bad headlines back to where they want them.