Vegans sue Burger King for cooking Impossible Whoppers on same grill as meat

Have you tried a Burger King meatless/vegan Impossible Whopper yet? I did! It tasted good, it should for 630 calories, but it was somewhat dry because I had to get mine microwaved, since I am allergic to beef and they’re prepared in the same broilers as regular Whoppers. (More on their cooking process here.) Burger King markets their Impossible Whoppers as a vegan alternative to beef, and they technically are, but not if you care about ingesting trace amounts of meat, and not if you’re allergic to it like me. They’re now being sued for this.
A bunch of vegans are suing Burger King because they want to have their Impossible Burgers their way … pristine, without any meat residue on the grill.
Phillip Williams just filed a class-action lawsuit, claiming the burger giant advertises the Impossible Burger as a vegan alternative to its meat burgers, yet they’re all cooked on the same grill.
Williams says his burger was contaminated by meat byproducts. He bought the burger in question in ATL.
The lawsuit says Burger King has no disclosures on its menu that would notify a consumer prior to the purchase of the Impossible Whopper that it was cooked in a manner that would result in meat by-products on the burger.
He notes there have been numerous complaints posted online by outraged vegans.
Williams not only wants damages … he wants the judge to order Burger King to stop cooking Impossible Burgers and the OG burgers on the same grill.
Do you remember when McDonalds got sued to stop frying their fries in beef fat in the early 2000s because it violated people’s religious beliefs? I am so on board with these lawsuits. To be fair to my local Burger King, they took all precautions when I told them I was allergic to beef. However it’s ridiculous that a huge company like this would not make provisions for their locations to have a separate grill for vegetarian food, especially when they’re marketing it as such. It would be logistically difficult to implement, but fast food franchises make system-wide changes like this all the time when they get new menu items. This is a big oversight, especially because they’re not even informing people.
I asked my vegan friend on Instagram (if you comment on my posts and stories you’re my friend, also on Twitter), Brittney, to comment on this as I’ve seen her posts about eating tasty Impossible Whoppers. She had such a thoughtful response I wanted to include it. She wrote:
I’m under no illusion that every restaurant kitchen keeps animal products completely separate, and my veganism is about boycotting animal products and increasing demand for (and therefore access to) plant-based products… not keeping my body pure. But I don’t have any allergies, so I’m sure I’m speaking from a lot of privilege when it comes to cross contamination.
To Brittney it’s ok that there’s some cross contamination, and I’m impressed by her motivation for being vegan that’s wonderful. I understand why other vegans don’t want their food touching meat. It can be a matter of near-death for people like me, although again BK makes accommodations for allergies. I would also like to see a separate grill for the Impossible Whopper because I’d like to taste it as intended.
This guy is so enthusiastic I had to post this!
Also this cracked me up so hard!
That is like expecting a pork and beef rib restaurant to be kosher. It is nice if they are but assume they aren’t.
+1
Or expecting a pizza place to really properly produce and handle a “gluten free” crust.
I mean, all they’d need at ours would be a TINY little additional table top grill. Our BK is never busy, and this is a pretty small town with a reasonably small vegetarian/vegan population.
I could see it being more trouble for a larger restaurant in a huge city area, but if they’re THAT busy, they would have the revenue to invest into an upgraded grill or whatever. And if a town has more than one BK, how hard would it be to make sure at least ONE of them had a separate grill?
It’s just as hard as it is for diners, breakfast places and other restaurants to get a $25 toaster that’s dedicated to toasting the gluten-free buns that they are happy to boast they can provide (for an additional $1-2). I run into this all the time. Twice in the past week, I’ve had to (patiently) explain that it’s much safer if they just wrap the bun in a paper napkin and stick it in the microwave to warm it up and I will not penalize anyone for it not being toasted. And I don’t like explaining I’ll be sick for several days if they do not.
Cross-contamination is a real concern for people with allergies and many forms of food intolerance. For one, gluten (glue-ten, get it?) is a very sticky molecule, making food preparation half the battle. A little science education would go a long way … but that seems like a lot to ask at this moment in time.
Most restaurants are not in the “we understand food, diet, nutrition-related health” business. It’s just a product and the explosion in individual understanding of specific nutrition-related disorders, allergies and intolerances, as well as the wider variety of diets followed for health or philosophical reasons, must be really overwhelming for many outlets.
I really appreciate the restaurants, usually smaller and non-franchise/non-corporate owned, that take the time to understand and support their customers’ needs.
WATP, Thanks for your insights. I’m vegetarian, nearly vegan but not quite, but I also don’t have any allergies or sensitivities, so I’m ok with some cross contamination. It’s so true that fast food places especially are in the money making business more than anything. It’s really scary for people with deadly allergies.
My son’s dining halls at his university have a whole separate area that’s gluten free and includes a toaster. This year they even opened an allergen-free dining hall with no eggs, soy, wheat, peanuts, tree nuts, fish, shellfish or milk. I asked my son if he’s tried it, because he prefers to eat gluten free, but he he says their hours are pretty limited so he hasn’t gotten there yet.
I have a new appreciation for the university offering those options, knowing it was likely an uphill battle for a while to get to this place.
I’d prefer if they cooked them separately but in the end, I’m just really happy that more and more places are offering veg alternatives. For me, that’s the goal – getting more people to enjoy foods that aren’t animal products and making them more and more easily accessible.
From an allergen perspective, they should have been up front about this from the get go.
This! All of this!
Here’s the problem fir vegans that do this… Burger King isn’t going to pay for new conveyor griddles for every store. Way too costly. So what will they do? Get rid of the impossible whopper completely. People with such a severe meat allergy probably shouldn’t order food from Burger King. Sorry.
And this is the kind of attitude that gets us nowhere. Assuming one lost before the fight. I say this respectfully @Original, because I was like this too. But living in the UK gives me hope as this country has changed so much in terms of veganism, animal rights, in just a few years to a point I am now baffled by. Little by little. Even if the lawsuit is lost, there will be others.
Edit: even on CB I notice a difference about veganism since a few years back to now.
If a person with a severe peanut allergy saw a sign at a restaurant, touting “peanut free”, but the item was tossed in peanuts, should that person just “know better” and not go there?
When something is called “plant based” or “vegan”, a person should be able to assume that it is free of meat.
Are you allergic to all mammal meat, celebitchy? Just curious, I’ve heard about tick bites that can make you allergic to all mammal meat. If its too intrusive of a question, nevermind. I sometimes dont know what is or is not appropriate to ask…
Yes I am open about this. I found a lone star tick on my back on June 6th and a few days later I went into anaphylaxis from a ham sandwich. The good thing is that I realized what was happening and had actually written about this allergy a few months ago. I talked about it on our podcast episode 20. (I don’t expect everyone to listen to it! I can’t catch up with my favorite podcasts and I listen to them regularly.)
I think that BK should notify people that the burgers are all cooked on the same grill. that way, people can make their own choice to what extent it bothers them, or if they have food allergies they can ask for accommodations, etc. Brittney’s response seems thoughtful to me and makes sense, but obviously different people have different reasons for not eating beef. And that’s an important thing there to me – as you, CB, pointed out – this isn’t just about people who eat vegan, many people avoid beef for a variety of reasons, even if they eat other meat. So I think BK should definitely notify people.
If it hurts sales of impossible burgers, then they should reconsider using a separate grill etc.
as a recovering vegetarian I am on board. I always knew that the veggie food was cooked in a kitchen with meat and possibly the same utensils or grills. If you made a choice not to eat meat then you shouldn’t be expected to eat ANY meat. Seems like an oversight, if you’re going to offer a vegan burger, you would think they would automatically make adjustments to the kitchens.
Having said all that I never understood the point of meat replacements. As a vegetarian I never ate veggie sausages etc.
I became vegan 4 months ago; while I don’t reply on meat subsitutes, it is nice to have the option of grabbing something quick when I’m out and sometimes I just want a burger and chips. Vegan burgers aren’t like the real thing but they are still nice.
Why would someone who changes their diet be “recovering” rather than “former?” Eating a vegetarian diet isn’t an addiction.
Also, if people like eating meat replacements, isn’t that their business? Some people just like familiar shapes and sizes. They’re not hurting anybody, just making a transition.
Finally, as has been pointed out several times, some people have a medical allergy to meat. They have a legitimate medical concern that needs to be respected.
recovering vegetarian is what my husband calls me, a little joke, I’m well aware of what constitutes addiction.
Fair enough, I’m not saying no one should eat meat replacements, just that I personally don’t see the point. Apologies.
Finally, I agree with the suit, you should expect your food to be cooked separately whether allergic or vegan. You have the right to have your food free of any meat. As I said “If you made a choice not to eat meat then you shouldn’t be expected to eat ANY meat” and it’s the same for those who want it cooked separately.
It’s a cute joke, now that you’ve explained so nicely.
Fast food could be fast when it could be an assembly line, “you can have any color car you want as long as it’s basic black” (Henry Ford) and everyone was assumed to eat the same stuff the same way. That era is fast drawing to close, we entered an era of individualized products some time back, and it must be causing conniptions in the parts of the food-service industry built around the assembly line model.
On the other hand, it takes a lot longer to decide about pretty much everything at the restaurants that do offer options and specify ingredients — and even in some of them, I’ve found they make mistakes (for example, Freshii’s almost served celiac me something with gluten in the sauce; the owner grabbed it away, replaced it, and gave me a coupon for a free meal next time– can’t remember if he comped it at the time, he might have).
My family is vegetarian, but we love a lot of of the meat substitutes. They’re a great thing to prepare when we have company, so our carnivore friends can have some flavors and textures they’re familiar with and like, and everyone can eat the same food.
My young daughters decided they wanted to stop eating meat after a meltdown over dinner one night. “I don’t want to hurt animals, but (sob) I love chicken nuggets!” So they stopped eating meat and I buy them veggie chicken nuggets occasionally and they’re happy. Trader Joe’s meatless mandarin chicken morsels and soy chorizo are go-to products for us, too. Even vegetarians want quick, convenient stuff sometimes.
I’m vegan for many reasons and therefore do not want to have meat in my system, although not for allergy reasons. But the analogy works. Saying the Impossible Whopper if vegan and cooking it in meat fat (albeit just remains of it) is like stating that something is peanut free and then keeping it in a container where peanuts were ground.
I’m on board with the lawsuit.
This makes sense. Also, the ‘remains’ of meat fat are still meat fat, right?
What if has tasted this good bc it has beef residue on it all along? Ha! That’d be something. Anyways I have celiac disease so this is my life every day everywhere I go. I do think BK should have disclosed cooked on the same grill. But even with a disability restaurants are required to make a reasonable accommodation but if they truly cannot accommodate – it’s not on them, I just have to live with it. I’m not difficult about it, they have a business to run, I have to keep myself healthy, can’t control the entire universe. Never worked at BK but hard to say if a dedicated grill really possible. Far more likely that they could offer to clean it in advance.
Correct me if I am wrong, but many times French fries are fried in vats of oil that they also use to fry meats. My Hindu friend always asked if the French fries were fried alone before buying them.
I think they should have a disclaimer on the menu like they do with Gluten-free products and say there can be some cross-contamination.
This disclaimer is on their website, but it should be front and center at their restaurants and probably the clerk should mention it.
https://twitter.com/boonapi/status/1196786170556010498?s=21
Yes, they should.
In my experience, places that have dedicated friers are open about it because they are proud of their capacity to serve more customers.
1. Since their advertising says 0% meat, it’s misleading
2. The grill issue seems like a huge oversight by BK – no one in product development was a vegan who raised a flag? Or did they think they could get away with it?
3. As a vegetarian & vegan for 30 years (yes, old) I wouldn’t take my chances in any fast food restaurants. I prefer to eat at home and/or frequent restaurants that take v & v issues seriously. Not victim blaming, just sharing how I self-protect.
They might have seen it as another fad or trend, not an underlying change to the entire model.
I was raised vegan and though I’m not now I’m thoughtful about my animal consumption. Growing up we would go to Burger King occasionally and order whoppers without the patties and stuff the sandwich with fries in place of meat. I would love to try the impossible burger but alas I can no longer eat gluten. Thankfully In n Out has a protein style burger. Whoever comes out with gluten free buns is going to make a killing.
if you’re vegan don’t go to burger joint. it really is as simple as that.
allergies and veganism are different. if you have an allergy – you have the right to be up front and expect the establishment to either adhere to your concerns or be honest that they can’t guarantee there is not contamination (like five guys does – peanut shells everywhere – signs everywhere). but if you choose to eat vegan – it is your responsibility to seek out truly vegan food. i mean – imagine going into BURGER KING and being mad your impossible burger is cooked next to meat. come on.
This is a bad take. They advertised it as 0% meat and all vegan but the onus is on the consumer?
yes. veganism is a choice – not a mandate. if you choose to eat a certain way – it is your responsibility to seek it out to your personal standards, not make the rest of the world adhere to it for you.
the burger is 0% meat and all vegan. i do think it is a problem to not disclose it is cooked on the same grill as meat products but also why would you walk into a restaurant with the name burger in their title and expect there be zero contamination? like – is it even possible without every location being outfitted with special grills? i doubt it.
I appreciate you responding thoughtfully and I’m sorry for singling you out. I try not to do that with commenters but obviously this issue is personal to me. It’s 0% meat and all vegan if it’s picking up bits of meat from the grill though. If a company wants to market to a specific group, especially if they’re a billion dollar enterprise like this, it’s on them to make accommodations for that group. I won’t respond again and I know how this is going to go. 😂
I assumed it was cooked on the same grill. I am not vegan, but mostly vegetarian. I tried to get the OG veggie burger at Burger King Sunday and was told they didn’t have it, just the impossible Whopper. I loathe the impossible burger. I’ve tried it twice and ended up taking the Patty off and eating the bread, so what’s the point? It tastes like the wipe someone cleaned the grill with. The garden burger, however, has been my fast food go to for as long as they have had it. If they are taking it off the menu I am super bummed.
They’ll heat the patty in the microwave, if requested.
I don’t have an allergy, but the thought of eating meat so disgusts me, that I vomit if I find out I accidently have. It happens far more than you would think. It is a problem if you are a vegetarian or vegan who just is sickened by even the idea of eating flesh. You don’t have to be vegan to feel this way either.