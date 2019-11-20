Studio executive in the ’90s wanted to cast Julia Roberts as Harriet Tubman

Harriet, the bio-pic of Harriet Tubman, came out at the beginning of this month. It’s made a modest box office so far, and I wonder if that’s mostly a product of not enough advertising and support for the film (I didn’t know it was already out) and maybe it’s not at every theater? Cynthia Erivo plays Harriet Tubman, the iconic anti-slavery warrior who helped free slaves through the Underground Railroad. She was a spy for the Union Army too, during the Civil War. Her life story is fascinating and a bio-pic was definitely overdue. Various people were trying to get the bio-pic done for years, and screenwriter Gregory Allen Howard recently described how the conversations around the “Tubman bio-pic” have changed in 26 years. Apparently, in the early days… some studio executive wanted Julia Roberts to play Harriet Tubman. Oh.
A Hollywood studio executive once suggested the idea of Julia Roberts playing the iconic abolitionist and activist Harriet Tubman in a biopic, according to Harriet screenwriter Gregory Allen Howard.
In a recent interview, that has gone viral on social media, Howard was asked about the production history of the long-gestating Tubman biopic which became Harriet. The scribe said it was his first Hollywood assignment and that it had been in development for 26 years. “I wanted to turn Harriet Tubman’s life, which I’d studied in college, into an action-adventure movie. The climate in Hollywood, however, was very different back then. I was told how one studio head said in a meeting, “This script is fantastic. Let’s get Julia Roberts to play Harriet Tubman.”"
Howard adds: “When someone pointed out that Roberts couldn’t be Harriet, the executive responded, “It was so long ago. No one is going to know the difference.”"
Later in the same passage, Howard says that the production of Harriet was helped by the recent success of films with black themes and black actors. “Two films really changed the climate in Hollywood to allow Harriet to be made. When 12 Years a Slave became a hit and did a couple hundred million dollars worldwide, I told my agent, “You can’t say this kind of story won’t make money now.” Then Black Panther really blew the doors open,” said Howard.
Twenty-six years ago would have been 1995. You have to understand one thing, in defense of this nameless studio executive: Julia Roberts was truly up for ALL of the movies. She was the ‘90s version of Jennifer Lawrence. If the role called for a woman aged 16 to 60, they called Julia Roberts, no matter what, no matter the race. So no, it actually doesn’t surprise me that some hive-mind dumbass in the ‘90s was like “F–k it, let’s cast Julia Roberts as Harriet Tubman.” And to defend Julia… clearly, she showed no interest. If she wanted to play Harriet Tubman, we would still be talking about that f–king time that Julia won the Best Actress Oscar in 1998 for playing Harriet Tubman.
Meanwhile, it’s 2019 and I bet Scarlett Johansson is still seething that she wasn’t cast as Tubman.
I am looking forward to hearing if julia has a response.
But I am surprised I am still surprised at the idoicy of people.
If she said no, or it was never offered not sure what she could day. But it could be interesting.
Sadly as laughable at this is, I can see a 90s movie exec actually saying this.
Yep… I wonder if they were gonna put her in blackface. Anthony Hopkins played Othello in blackface in 1981.
So did Olivier in 1965. And probably others if we did a search.
Jerusha- oh sure, blackface was quite common. I used Hopkins as an example because it’s the most recent movie I can think of with it.
Yeah, it’s hard to imagine anyone so stupid to try that today. It was stupid in 1981. I understand the desire of great actors to play the premier Shakespearean roles, but things that might have floated in theatre at one time just don’t translate to film.
I’m betting they would have made her into some White Savior type of character.
Ugh. The response to this story by some people has been so gross. I actually read someone defend this and say they should have cast her because Hamilton “made all the white people blacks and latinos.”
1995, Really? Wow it seems like something that could have only orginated in the 60′s. Thank God for small mercies ( and that Scarjo was too young).
I doubt Julia was ever stupid enough to do this, she’s smarter than Scarjo. Not a high bar. I’ve zero doubt Scarjo would, today, in 2019, take this role. And believe she’s the best person to tell it.
Good lord studio exec. I bet Julia Roberts never even heard about it, and it was just something these idiots said in the room. Or I hope so anyway 🤞
Lol I love the ScarJo line. You know she tried to get the role, and probably complains about how it’s easier for the coloured people now. Maybe a’m projecting but that’s the kind of person I imagine her to be.
Thank goodness this never happened
This doesn’t surprise me. I think they tried to do this with CRA.
Ignoring all this bonkers stuff to say I saw the trailer for Harriet and it was captivating. I will definitely watch it.
oh man, thank goodness we were saved from that, lol!
I don’t know why Harriet isn’t doing better, I think the film could have been promoted more. But I also think its going to be more of a slow burn type of film, one that people go to see over their upcoming breaks and I bet it ends up doing okay overall at the box office.
I know on Twitter I’ve seen people hate that Cynthia Enrivo was picked to play Harriet. I guess Cynthia has had a history of saying gross and offensive things about African Americans, as she is British. I saw a lot of people protesting her, and therefore the movie.
Oh no! I don’t follow Cynthia at all but I liked her in Widows. What have you heard?
I believe Julia Roberts family was very deeply involved with the civil rights movement and were associated with the MLK family so I think not only would Julia have turned that role down she may have slapped the person who offered it to her
Yeah Scarlett playing Harriet would be a stretch, but tbh she shines as the tree in that picture with Harriet above. Perhaps we don’t give her credit enough for her amazing transformative performance.
This is insane. It’s all I have to say.
I think the truly shocking thing is that the studio exec didn’t think people would remember who Harriet Tubman was!! Like really she’s one of America’s largest figures.
The reason the movie hasn’t done well is because there has been a huge backlash against it in the black community for several reasons. Just a quick look at black sites and influencers will explain. I’m actually kinda surprised that writers on this site still don’t include black sources or have any idea what is going on in the black community. There was a HUGE backlash against this flick, in large part because of Erivo.