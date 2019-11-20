Why was the Duggar Family’s Arkansas compound raided by Homeland Security?

It’s been a while since I wrote anything about the Duggar Family. For a few years, I was genuinely trying to keep up with all of the Duggar children getting married off, usually when they were, like, 17 or 18 years old. But then I lost interest. The family is disgusting and many of the original Duggar “kids” are married and popping out babies right and left and who can keep up. Also: it’s been more than four years since we learned about Josh Duggar. In 2015, we learned that Josh had molested two of his sisters and at least two other children when he was around the age of 15. Nothing happened to him at the time or afterwards. The Duggars live in Tontitown, Arkansas, and I wouldn’t say that they live on a “compound” but I’ve heard that their whole area is full of like-minded extreme Evangelicals. So… did the Duggar home get raided by Homeland Security or what?

The Duggar family is denying a report by KNWA that their home was raided by Homeland Security Investigations agents last week. A rep for the Duggar family told PEOPLE in a statement, “We were shocked to see a news report today state that our home was raided by federal law enforcement agencies. This is not true. To the best of our knowledge, it’s also not true that any member of our family is the target of any investigation of any kind.” “Living a life in the public’s eye has taught us that it is best not to reply to every rumor and piece of ‘fake news’ that is circulated online,” the rep’s statement continued. “It would be a full-time job if we attempted to do so. However, because of tonight’s media coverage we thought it is important to address this rumor with you. Thank you for the love and support that we can always count on in you our fans and friends.” Their denial comes after a Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) spokesperson reportedly told KNWA about the Duggars’ home in Tontitown, Arkansas, which was featured on TLC’s 19 Kids and Counting, “[I do not dispute the information that] HSI was present there [Duggar home] pursuant to an on-going federal criminal investigation.” According to the outlet, HSI did not why its agents were at the property, and the U.S. District Attorney for Western Arkansas would not comment on the case. Duggar son Jedidiah Duggar, who recently announced he is running for Arkansas State Representative as a conservative, said he was “unaware” about the investigation. “I don’t live there, and I am not aware of any investigation,” Jed, 20, told the outlet. Currently, Josh is in the middle of a real estate lawsuit. In September, KARK.com reported that a three-day jury trial is set for Josh, who is “accused of fraud and is being sued for ‘quiet title’ and breaching a contract, according to court records.” The trial reportedly begins April 27, 2020.

So, I actually went searching for some kind of explanation. In Touch Weekly theorized that it’s all about Josh – apparently, Homeland Security also raided Josh’s business in Arkansas? I mean, it could be, but Josh doesn’t live at the Duggar compound. He and his poor wife have their own home, and I thought they lived miles away from the family compound? I feel like this might be about Jim-Bob and Michelle? What were THEY doing? What kind of fraudulent schemes were they working? Or maybe Homeland Security was just trying to shut down some kind of white nationalist cult.