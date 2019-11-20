2019 Grammy nominations: who got snubbed & who got recognized?

Taylor Swift’s latest album, Lover, was eligible for all of the Grammy nominations this cycle. Taylor usually gets nominated across the board, although her album before Lover, Reputation, was “snubbed” when it was Grammy-eligible, meaning it only received one nomination for Pop Album. Well, Lover did better than Reputation, but the Snake Fam is still crying foul. Taylor got three Grammy nominations this morning, for Song of the Year (for “Lover”), Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance (for “You Need to Calm Down”). No Album of the Year or Record of the Year nominations. Still, as I said… better than Reputation. You can see the full list of 2020 Grammy nominations here. Besides the arguable “snubs” of Taylor, the big stories are “Bon Iver, coming through” and “the Grammys love Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X.”

Album of the Year:

I, I — Bon Iver

Norman F***ing Rockwell! — Lana Del Rey

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?— Billie Eilish

Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande

I Used To Know Her — H.E.R.

7 — Lil Nas X

Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)— Lizzo

Father Of The Bride — Vampire Weekend Record of the Year

“Hey, Ma” — Bon Iver

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish

“7 Rings” — Ariana Grande

“Hard Place” — H.E.R.

“Talk” — Khalid

“Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Truth Hurts” — Lizzo

“Sunflower” — Post Malone & Swae Lee Best New Artist

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank And The Bangas

Yola Best Pop Solo Performance

“Spirit” — Beyoncé

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish

“7 Rings” — Ariana Grande

“Truth Hurts” — Lizzo

“You Need To Calm Down” — Taylor Swift Best Pop Vocal Album

The Lion King: The Gift — Beyoncé

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Billie Eilish

Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande

No. 6 Collaborations Project — Ed Sheeran

Lover — Taylor Swift Song of the Year:

“Always Remember Us This Way” — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

“Hard Place” — Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris. H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“Lover” — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

“Norman F***ing Rockwell” — Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

“Someone You Loved” — Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)

“Truth Hurts” — Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)

[From THR]

Ten bucks says Best Pop Vocal Album will go to damn Ed Sheeran, the only man in that group. That’s what I keep thinking about as I see all of these female artists coming through: they’ll lose to men, and the Grammys won’t even let them showcase their nominated songs properly. Still, congrats to all of the nominated peeps, especially Billie, Lana and Ari.