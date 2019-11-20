2019 Grammy nominations: who got snubbed & who got recognized?

Taylor Swift’s latest album, Lover, was eligible for all of the Grammy nominations this cycle. Taylor usually gets nominated across the board, although her album before Lover, Reputation, was “snubbed” when it was Grammy-eligible, meaning it only received one nomination for Pop Album. Well, Lover did better than Reputation, but the Snake Fam is still crying foul. Taylor got three Grammy nominations this morning, for Song of the Year (for “Lover”), Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance (for “You Need to Calm Down”). No Album of the Year or Record of the Year nominations. Still, as I said… better than Reputation. You can see the full list of 2020 Grammy nominations here. Besides the arguable “snubs” of Taylor, the big stories are “Bon Iver, coming through” and “the Grammys love Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X.”
Album of the Year:
I, I — Bon Iver
Norman F***ing Rockwell! — Lana Del Rey
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?— Billie Eilish
Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande
I Used To Know Her — H.E.R.
7 — Lil Nas X
Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)— Lizzo
Father Of The Bride — Vampire Weekend
Record of the Year
“Hey, Ma” — Bon Iver
“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish
“7 Rings” — Ariana Grande
“Hard Place” — H.E.R.
“Talk” — Khalid
“Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
“Truth Hurts” — Lizzo
“Sunflower” — Post Malone & Swae Lee
Best New Artist
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalía
Tank And The Bangas
Yola
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Spirit” — Beyoncé
“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish
“7 Rings” — Ariana Grande
“Truth Hurts” — Lizzo
“You Need To Calm Down” — Taylor Swift
Best Pop Vocal Album
The Lion King: The Gift — Beyoncé
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Billie Eilish
Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande
No. 6 Collaborations Project — Ed Sheeran
Lover — Taylor Swift
Song of the Year:
“Always Remember Us This Way” — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
“Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
“Hard Place” — Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris. H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)
“Lover” — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)
“Norman F***ing Rockwell” — Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
“Someone You Loved” — Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)
“Truth Hurts” — Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)
Ten bucks says Best Pop Vocal Album will go to damn Ed Sheeran, the only man in that group. That’s what I keep thinking about as I see all of these female artists coming through: they’ll lose to men, and the Grammys won’t even let them showcase their nominated songs properly. Still, congrats to all of the nominated peeps, especially Billie, Lana and Ari.
Well, I know it’s not popular here, but Swift should have gotten a nom over Thank u, next. Sorry, that album stank, tho I guess I just don’t like Grande’s singing. I like her, I just don’t like her music. I loved Taylor’s album. A lot.
That said, let’s just give them all to Lizzo, because TRUTH HURTS is amazing, and an athem for our time. WHY MEN GREAT TILL THEY GOT TO BE GREAT. Truly the question of the trump era, (and I strongly include the 16 campaign in this) and Lizzo knows it.
You are so right LOL. “Truly the question of the trump era”
WHY MEN GREAT TILL THEY GOT TO BE GREAT – that line alone deserves all the grammys, a people’s choice, a nobel and a little league participation trophy.
See, I thought Lover was Taylor’s worst album. I like way more tracks off of Reputation than Lover. I’m glad she wasn’t nominated for AOTY, it’s time for others to shine. How she ever got as many Grammys or nominations in the first place will forever remain a mystery to me.
Thank you, next is an amazing album and I am not even an Ariana fan!
Yes, well I did mention my personal musical tastes and opinions won’t be popular here. TDS. It’s always a “whoa” moment for me, reading the comments about her here.
I think 7 Rings is such a lazy, crap song. I can’t believe it was nominated multiple times.
The Grammys have lowered the bar so low, and that’s contributed to their irrelevance.
I totally agree that Lizzo should get all of the awards. Love her entire album.
No way, Jose. I listened to Lover for about two days, then went back to other stuff including TU;N. Still jamming to it to this day. I hope Ari wins!
Well Im happy. Billie got tons of noms – as she should have. Lizzo got nominated and H.E.R. – who is an amazing singer songwriter who J listen to literally everyday. I hope she wins at least one award. As for Taylor…whatever. I hope she doesn’t win a damn thing. In fact – in every category she is nominated in she’s up against Billie. Lol. This is going to be good. I may actually watch this year.
Bon Iver’s album is very, very good.
I was expecting BTS to get a nomination -even in the most meaningless category – but the competition is quite tough this year.
Yeah, I am quite sad they didn’t get anything. They deserve it, they write their own music and outsold most of the others.
I’m happy for Lizzo.
“Cuz I Love U” is a good album and “Truth Hurts” gave me that line as stated above “Why men great, til they got to be great”, that’s perfect and true.
It’s impossible for Billie Eillish not to win Album of the Year or best new artist. Girlfriend is EVERYWHERE and EVERYONE loves her.
Lover is a really strong album, I think it’s understandable Taylor/her fans would feel disappointed. Personally I’m just happy Lana got an AOTY nomination (I think her first?) because Norman F***ing Rockwell! is a masterpiece IMO. But then again the Grammys have seemed increasingly meaningless in recent years so…maybe none of this matters!
I’m happy to see Lizzo and Billie up there.
Lover deserved an AOTY nod in my opinion, but the terrible You Need To Calm Down getting nominated counteracts that so…meh.
Maggie Rogers and Rosalia deserved more.
Very happy for Rosalia, she deserved AOTY too but I guess an album in spanish can’t get nominated or is almost impossible.
Taylor got more than she deserved but at leats not the biggest one. Don’t understand the Lizzo hype. Lana was a nice surprise.
Billie Ellish continues to be one of those artists whose hype I really just don’t “get,” but she seems like a nice enough kid. I would love to see Lizzo win something, though. Great voice.
I just find her downright unpleasant. I’m sure that she’s a nice person, but I like covers of her songs more than I like the actual recording. I’m muting the “Bad Guy” performance if Miss Juicy isn’t performing it.
Super excited for Lana. Her latest album is straight fire.
I’m happy for Lizzo, Ari, and Lil Nas X. My guess is that either Lizzo sweeps or we get a split year w/ everyone getting a piece of the prize and Lizzo taking 2-3. “Truth Hurts” was huge this year so drama aside, I wouldn’t mind seeing Lizzo take just about everything. Maybe not Best New Artist though. Let’s that cursed thing rot. Remember Alessia Cara? She flopped hard after winning that. It’s a pity. I liked the lead single off of the second album that bombed. Give it to Billie Eilish so Lorde can reclaim her dark teen pop queen throne.
I’d love to see Vampire Weekend get album of the year, but it’s SUCH a long shot. I’m kind of expecting Billie to get it? Though honestly, I think there are a decent amount of deserving options there. I’d love Lizzo to get something as well.
Ed Sheeran is a treasure. Period.
Woof. Agree to disagree. If he wins, I’m going to eat my shoe.
What is the difference in Record of the Year and Song of the Year? Real question……..
Happy for Maggie Rogers and SAD re no mentioning of BANKS’ III, Carly’s Dedicated and Tove Lo’s Sunshine Kitty… These 3 albums are my top – pop music this year.
Oh dear, no AOTY nom for Taylor again? That’s definitely going to piss her off. She was so upset about Red losing that she changed her whole sound, and now she’s been completely shut out of the category twice…I wonder if she’ll go for another switch up.
I’m also not surprised Lana got a nom spot. The critics have never praised her so much, and this is the exact type of sound that they like in the first place.