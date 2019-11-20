Emilia Clarke: Game of Thrones producers manipulated me into doing more nudity

Emilia Clarke was naked a lot in Game of Thrones, the first season especially. In later seasons, Emilia’s character, Daenerys, would still drop trou, but often it would shot around her so nothing was really showing, or the brief nudity would be “empowering” for Dany. But yeah, the first season was bad – Emilia was constantly in a state of undress. I thought/hoped that was probably all contractual, and worked out with Emilia and her agents far in advance. Turns out, not so much. Emilia chatted with Dax Shepherd’s Armchair Expert podcast, which you can hear here. Emilia spoke about how she was basically pressured and manipulated by producers to do more nudity than her contract covered.
Emilia Clarke has revealed that she once refused to perform a nude scene on the set of a project, despite being told that it would “disappoint” her Game of Thrones fans. While discussing on-screen nudity with Dax Shepard on his podcast Armchair Expert, the Last Christmas actor recalled being asked to perform a nude scene she hadn’t agreed to in advance.
“I’m a lot more savvy [now] with what I’m comfortable with, and what I am okay with doing,” she explained. “I’ve had fights on set before where I’m like, ‘No, the sheet stays up’, and they’re like, ‘You don’t wanna disappoint your Game of Thrones fans’. And I’m like, ‘F*** you.’”
Clarke also revealed that she felt overwhelmed by what she described as the “f*** ton of nudity” in the first season of Game of Thrones. “I took the job and then they sent me the scripts and I was reading them, and I was, like, ‘Oh, there’s the catch!’” she remembered. “But I’d come fresh from drama school, and I approached [it] as a job – if it’s in the script then it’s clearly needed, this is what this is and I’m gonna make sense of it… Everything’s gonna be cool.”
She continued: “So I came to terms with that beforehand, but then going in and doing it… I’m floating through this first season and I have no idea what I’m doing, I have no idea what any of this is. I’ve never been on a film set like this before, I’d been on a film set twice before then, and I’m now on a film set completely naked with all of these people, and I don’t know what I’m meant to do and I don’t know what’s expected of me, and I don’t know what you want and I don’t know what I want… Regardless of there being nudity or not, I would have spent that first season thinking I’m not worthy of requiring anything, I’m not worthy of needing anything at all… Whatever I’m feeling is wrong, I’m gonna cry in the bathroom and then I’m gonna come back and we’re gonna do the scene and it’s gonna be completely fine.”
She went on to explain that it was only while working with Aquaman actor Jason Momoa, who played her on-screen love interest Khal Drogo, that she realised that she could set her own rules about how much of her body she was willing to show. “It was definitely hard,” she said. “Which is why the scenes, when I got to do them with Jason, were wonderful, because he was like, ‘No, sweetie, this isn’t okay.’ And I was like, ‘Ohhhh.’”
Big props to Jason Momoa for doing something to protect her and for telling her that’s not the way it’s supposed to work. Jason and Emilia are still very close, and I get the feeling that’s how it was from the start, that he was protective of her. Iain Glen was another one – I remember interviews with him where he spoke about how green and inexperienced she was in the first season and how he would often try to figure out ways where Emilia would not have to be so naked in front of so many people on set. But yeah, GoT producers were gross and exploitative. We knew that. David Benioff and D.B. Weiss ruined all of it.
Also: I’ve been reading a lot of those actress-roundtable discussions and actor-on-actor series, and some of the actresses have been talking about the immediate changes they saw when #MeToo and Time’s Up started happening. Films have been hiring “intimacy” coaches or various protective middlemen to come in whenever there is a sex scene or when an actor is nude, and the coach is there to tell the director what is and is not allowed contractually and to stand up for the actresses, etc. The actresses seem to like the protective measures being taken now, although clearly those practices are A) very recent and B) not widespread.
Good on her for coming out about this, I’m sure a lot of young actors and actresses are pushed this same way. I’m glad there were people around her trying to protect her.
Ugh, I hate to read that she needed Iain and Jason to protect her from those assholes but I’m glad they did.
Me too. I’d hate to learn about either of them being d*cks about it. Glad it was not the case.
Makes me like Jason even more than I already did! Though it’s a shame the bar is so low now that a Hollywood man showing basic decency is something to applaud lol.
I remember the finale of the first season where she emerges from the fire completely naked, full-frontal, and getting pissed at how exploitative it was. They could have done a quick long shot and than a close up to her shoulders-up with her new little friends.
I thought it was interesting that Jason Momoa was one of the people protecting her. Although it was changed for the show, in the books his character also didn’t push her to have sex with him, even though his society was pressuring it.
Fun fact: D&D changed the scene from the books because they didn’t think Drogo attempting to negotiate SOME measure of consent with his child bride was “realistic.”
Threw up in my mouth a little bit there. These two seem like such turds.
That made me so angry when I saw it the first time. The relationship Drogo and Dany have in the books is beautiful because he is the first man in her life who didn’t exploit her and force her. Despite overwhelming cultural pressure and not knowing her from Adam, he is considerate of her and kind to her and waits for her consent. He shows her respect in front of men and defers to her judgment on things. The whole point of that relationship in the books was the self-realization and empowerment Dany received from being treated as a person and a peer and a partner by this “savage” when every civilized man in her life had treated her as an inanimate thing.
Then here comes the show–missing the point entirely–and ruining it. For what? Shock value, I suppose.
I hate that she had to go through all of that. I also remember Maisie Williams talking about how they gave her full control over how much or how little she was comfortable with showing while shooting her sex scene, and I’m not sure if it makes matters better or worse. I mean, I get it. She was a child when the show started, but it took them 8 seasons to contemplate an actress’s comfort.
They told her that SHE was the one going to dissapoint the fans? How ironic.
lol! Exactly.
I felt like a pervert even watching this garbage. Most tv shows and movies compromise some sort of aspect otherwise represented in their alternate media for some reason, and that should be held up in light of what people are trying to accomplish especially as the current social reform is largely based off feminist sentiment. Nudity and rape is unnecessarily added to most narratives, and its f*ckin gross
This is disgusting. I couldn’t get past the first season of Game of Thrones because I thought it exploited women so much. Rape, rape, rape. Naked, naked, naked. Now to hear that it was as exploitative on set as it was on camera makes me even more appalled.
Clarke’s story is so common. A young girl, fresh out of drama school becomes the ‘hot young thing’ of the moment. The public sees her as a sexual object and she usually doesn’t have much of a career after that. It doesn’t really matter if she can act or not.
What’s also disturbing about this story is how this young woman was failed by everyone who was supposed to protect her. Where was her agent or manager. Where was the on-set union rep who is supposed to monitor this kind of thing? This young woman was treated like a commodity by practically everyone she worked with. I’m glad I tapped out of Game of Thrones when I did. I won’t go back.
Ambit surprised by this given what we know of the douche bag producers. Emilia is not the only one that was pressured into full frontal nudity, the actress who played Ros also complained she was pressured into. I recall even Lena Headey saying something about the amount of unnecessary female nudity on the show.
Am waiting on the MeToo stories to start coming out about these 2. We know their is no love lost between them and the cast. They had a rep for treating the GOT cast like crap
This is repulsive and I’m glad I never watched. So so disgusting.
Reading things like this make me glad that I don’t work in the entertainment industry. It also makes me angry that actors are pressured into being or feeling exploited. It’s been this way since forever and it grinds my gears. I know some actors are comfortable doing nudity but no one should be coerced into pushing their personal boundaries like that. Hearing revelations like this also make me question the appropriateness of every nude scene I’ve ever seen.
I’m sorry she went through this but glad she’s being honest about it.
Side note…
I’ve watched all the episodes. I was so disappointed with the last season. I’m wondering if it’s worth it for me to go back and read the books? I figured they are too “spoiled” for me now, but They sound better!
I’ve had many directors try to ask for last minute nudity to which I always say no, I’m not asking an actress last minute to get naked and feel pressured into it. The directors hate it, but I enforce the rule of nudity waivers that describe exactly what is being asked and what the actors (male and female) are comfortable with and agree to do. I know my actresses are always glad to have me there because they know if a director asks them to do something they don’t want to do they can come to me and I will go fight that fight for them. Everyone thinks I’m a bitch anyway so I don’t really care if it pisses the director off that I’m telling him he can’t make a girl go topless. Sorry not sorry, not how we are going to do things in my set.
Are you with the union? Because that’s the thing that I don’t understand about this story. Union rules are very clear about on-camera nudity and about trying to coerce an actor into doing more nudity. Where was the union rep when all of this was happening? It seems like there was a conspiracy to take advantage of this young woman and it makes me sick.