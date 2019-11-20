Are Kylie Jenner’s sisters seething with jealousy about her $600 million deal?

Four or five years back, that was when Kylie Jenner started doing stuff to her face. I remember people commenting at the time that Kylie was getting so much work, she was beginning to look like Kim Kardashian’s mini-me. It seemed like an easy joke at the time: Kim was the prototype and all of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters were following in Kim’s footsteps and Kylie was trying to be the most successful one to copycat Kim. Then it changed within a few years. Suddenly, Kylie was the biggest deal in that family. Suddenly she had a huge fanbase on Instagram and Snapchat. Suddenly, Kylie’s little side project – lip kits – was a huge success. Suddenly, Kim was playing catch-up. For the past two years or so, that’s the story: Kim and Khloe are copycatting Kylie’s Instagram-influencer vibes and they’re trying to build their own cosmetics/perfume/underwear/whatever businesses. Only their businesses are nowhere near as successful as Kylie Cosmetics.

So, this week we learned that Kylie sold a 51% controlling interest in Kylie Cosmetics to Coty, a global brand which paid Kylie $600 million. It is HUGE news. Kylie has long been seen as a legitimate businesswoman and someone who managed to organically (almost instinctively) build a billion-dollar company in her own image. You would think that her sisters would be pouring on the compliments, online and in real life. But… it’s been radio silence from the sisters on social media. LOL.

Kylie Jenner sold a majority stake in her cosmetics company for an incredible $600million on Monday, making front page headlines worldwide and setting social media ablaze. Yet there was a noticeable lack of interest in the world’s youngest ever self-made billionaire’s triumph from one surprising quarter – her own family. Indeed scrolling through the Kardashian-Jenner’s multiple posts in the past 24 hours, one begins to wonder if big sisters Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Kendall are not in fact quietly seething about the achievement. For while Kris Jenner had plenty to say on the subject – as Kylie’s momager she’s of course likely to be celebrating her own impressive payday – not one of her siblings had any comment. Instead Kylie’s big sister Khloe Kardashian, 35, celebrated the ‘OG trio’ – the family’s original Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars – herself and sisters Kourtney and Kim. The post was in order to plug the trio’s new KKW fragrance, and is likely a contractually required part of her promotional duties. But Khloe also shared a picture of her stunning home, while making no mention of Kylie’s huge achievement. A surprising omission from Khloe, who as KUWTK viewers will recall was for years one of the closest family members to the 22-year-old. And Khloe wasn’t alone. Indeed aside from Kris, who insisted it is ‘truly a moment for our family to be proud’, not one of the Kardashian-Jenners acknowledged the huge payday in any form.

I’ll admit it, the sister dynamics fascinate me. I’m an only child, and I enjoy watching sister drama from a distance. I think Kylie has actually done an admirable job of separating herself from her family in a healthy way – she hasn’t canceled anyone, her sisters are still in her life, but it seems like she understood at some point that all of their manufactured drama wasn’t going to help her long-term, so she tapped out. She still does some stuff for the show and she still sees them, but there’s a separation there. I still would have expected her sisters to say SOMETHING about Kylie’s achievement though. It’s possible they’re just saving their reactions for the show. But still – not even a tweet? One cheesy Instagram message saying something about how proud they are of their youngest sister? Maybe those bitches are seething.