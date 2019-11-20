Are Kylie Jenner’s sisters seething with jealousy about her $600 million deal?

Four or five years back, that was when Kylie Jenner started doing stuff to her face. I remember people commenting at the time that Kylie was getting so much work, she was beginning to look like Kim Kardashian’s mini-me. It seemed like an easy joke at the time: Kim was the prototype and all of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters were following in Kim’s footsteps and Kylie was trying to be the most successful one to copycat Kim. Then it changed within a few years. Suddenly, Kylie was the biggest deal in that family. Suddenly she had a huge fanbase on Instagram and Snapchat. Suddenly, Kylie’s little side project – lip kits – was a huge success. Suddenly, Kim was playing catch-up. For the past two years or so, that’s the story: Kim and Khloe are copycatting Kylie’s Instagram-influencer vibes and they’re trying to build their own cosmetics/perfume/underwear/whatever businesses. Only their businesses are nowhere near as successful as Kylie Cosmetics.
So, this week we learned that Kylie sold a 51% controlling interest in Kylie Cosmetics to Coty, a global brand which paid Kylie $600 million. It is HUGE news. Kylie has long been seen as a legitimate businesswoman and someone who managed to organically (almost instinctively) build a billion-dollar company in her own image. You would think that her sisters would be pouring on the compliments, online and in real life. But… it’s been radio silence from the sisters on social media. LOL.
Kylie Jenner sold a majority stake in her cosmetics company for an incredible $600million on Monday, making front page headlines worldwide and setting social media ablaze. Yet there was a noticeable lack of interest in the world’s youngest ever self-made billionaire’s triumph from one surprising quarter – her own family.
Indeed scrolling through the Kardashian-Jenner’s multiple posts in the past 24 hours, one begins to wonder if big sisters Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Kendall are not in fact quietly seething about the achievement. For while Kris Jenner had plenty to say on the subject – as Kylie’s momager she’s of course likely to be celebrating her own impressive payday – not one of her siblings had any comment.
Instead Kylie’s big sister Khloe Kardashian, 35, celebrated the ‘OG trio’ – the family’s original Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars – herself and sisters Kourtney and Kim. The post was in order to plug the trio’s new KKW fragrance, and is likely a contractually required part of her promotional duties. But Khloe also shared a picture of her stunning home, while making no mention of Kylie’s huge achievement. A surprising omission from Khloe, who as KUWTK viewers will recall was for years one of the closest family members to the 22-year-old. And Khloe wasn’t alone. Indeed aside from Kris, who insisted it is ‘truly a moment for our family to be proud’, not one of the Kardashian-Jenners acknowledged the huge payday in any form.
I’ll admit it, the sister dynamics fascinate me. I’m an only child, and I enjoy watching sister drama from a distance. I think Kylie has actually done an admirable job of separating herself from her family in a healthy way – she hasn’t canceled anyone, her sisters are still in her life, but it seems like she understood at some point that all of their manufactured drama wasn’t going to help her long-term, so she tapped out. She still does some stuff for the show and she still sees them, but there’s a separation there. I still would have expected her sisters to say SOMETHING about Kylie’s achievement though. It’s possible they’re just saving their reactions for the show. But still – not even a tweet? One cheesy Instagram message saying something about how proud they are of their youngest sister? Maybe those bitches are seething.
I can see Khloe seething… but not Kim?
Kim is very successful in her own way, her make up isnt as popular as Kylie’s but her “skimwear” (???) Got sold out like within a day and remains sold out constantly. Her perfume is apparently doing good or projected to do good and her press lately is very good, with her prison reform work and law school etc. I feel like her fame is shifting to a different crowd. Kylie appeals to younger generation, makeup fanatics (like myself) and such, though I will say I do not like her line. It’s very streaky and chalky (just my opinion on the product.) She has a good business nose so like, good on her.
I think that’s an astute observation. I think most of them (Kim, Kourtney, Kendall) have different “priorities” when it comes to their fame. Now, I think there will be some casual FOMO, but nothing to break the family apart.
I also tried a couple of her products (lip kits and a contour/bronzer palette) and did not like any of them. The lip kits were too drying and the contour/bronzer were way too orange in tone. Now I have dry lips in general so I might not be the target audience buuuut colorpop and Jeffree star’s lip products do not give me the same issues
Gah.
I can’t even fathom what I would do with that much money. Already a billonaire? DONATE that money. FFS.
Seriously! WHY are we excited about the privileged using their privilege and the rich getting richer?
The girls buying Kylie’s makeup will be lucky if they can retire by 70 because Kylie can probably pay as little in tax on this deal as possible…. just like all of the other multi-millionaires and billionaires.
This deal is nothing to celebrate.
But she’s Kylie Jenner, not Jones. It’s her last name that had the clout and her mothers drive that was 80 percent of the factors she needed to launch a makeup line. However for a high school home schooled 18 year old with anxiety and a crazy family and an early pregnancy that she handled as well as possible, Kylie, your the smartest of your sisters, congratulations on your success. Kylie seems like a nice person I hope she starts some kind of foundation to help teens and gives back. Of course her sisters are going to be jelly, And I hope she enjoys it and goes easy on them.
Good for Kylie, but yeah, those bitches are seething. Maybe Kendall the most.
I don’t think Kendull has enough brain cells to even fully understand the business deal.
I’ll never forget her crapping on Kylie’s lips, meanwhile fast forward a few years and now her face is just as fake, if not more.