Kylie Jenner sold 51% of Kylie Cosmetics to Coty for… $600 million!!

When I heard this news yesterday, I had a weird moment of something like pride for Kylie Jenner. It’s weird – four years ago, I would have said that she would turn out to be the biggest trainwreck of the Kardashian-Jenner family. But she’s arguably the most successful businesswoman of the family, and she found some way to monetize her insecurities about her looks into Kylie Cosmetics and now here we are. Kylie Jenner just sold a 51% stake in Kylie Cosmetics to Coty. Coty purchased the controlling interest for $600 million. Kylie is 22 years old. She started Kylie Cosmetics in Kris Jenner’s kitchen, when Kylie was still a teenager, living at home. Kris allowed Kylie to get plastic surgery and lip injections and Kylie wanted some way to highlight her new lips, so she started working on her own lipstick. Originally, it was supposed to be more of a boutique lipstick line. And now it’s become a company worth $1.2 billion. INSANE.
After maintaining full ownership of Kylie Cosmetics since its launch in 2015, Kylie Jenner has officially sold a majority stake in her business to beauty conglomerate Coty for $600 million. Jenner, 22, sold a 51 percent stake in Kylie Cosmetics to Coty, which owns other beauty brands including Covergirl, OPI, Rimmel, GHD and Clairol. The sale valued the company at almost $1.2 billion, Business of Fashion reports. While Jenner did sell a majority stake in Kylie Cosmetics, according to an official release, she and her team will continue to lead all creative efforts of product development and communication initiatives.
“I’m excited to partner with Coty to continue to reach even more fans of Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin around the world. I look forward to continuing the creativity and ingenuity for each collection that consumers have come to expect and engaging with my fans across social media,” Jenner said in a release. She added: “This partnership will allow me and my team to stay focused on the creation and development of each product while building the brand into an international beauty powerhouse.”
Coty plans to capitalize on the strengths of Jenner’s digitally-native company and utilize its “high potential” to continue growing it into a global beauty powerhouse. In addition to expanding Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin’s product offerings, Coty also sees potential in the fragrance category.
Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian are both doing fragrances now, but I don’t think they’ve teamed up with any major fragrance company. If Kylie does fragrances with Coty, the Coty brand will give her an amazing platform. Of course, it depends on the scent. For every J.Lo Glow, there are like three dozen also-ran celebrity fragrances which never “made it.” As for the rest of it… I mean, $600 million for 51% of the company is amazing. It really is. I’m genuinely proud of her? I’m proud of Kris Jenner too, she put so much of this together.
Say what you will but 600 Mil DAMN!
Kylie, You Go Girl!
That is impressive. I kind of want to try some of her products. I never wear lipstick and rarely wear face makeup (like concealer, the contouring, that kind of stuff) but I love eye makeup. Has anyone ever used her stuff? Her Christmas line has what looks like a cream eyeshadow in really pretty colors and those are my favorites.
I’ve heard mixed reviews. There are people who absolutely love her and will promote the crap out of the product… then there are plenty of people who can’t stand her who write her products off. From what I can tell there are some actual hits among the stuff she offers. I haven’t tried a lip kit yet, but I’m curious.
A lot of the eyeshadows aren’t really groundbreaking – but they are PRETTY. And they’re supposed to blend really nicely for the most part.
i have 3 lip kits and love them all. all beauty lines have some duds but i would at the very least try anything in her brand based on the quality of the lip products alone.
and good for her. no matter what she does – it is based on nepotism b/c she literally wasn’t taken to school by her parents and there is no way she could do anything else. but she has figured out how capitalize on her family’s brand for herself and i think that’s cool. i know kris and managers work on these deals but her personal instagram was the singular advertising for the brand for years. she made it famous. her name is on it. she deserves the money.
If you have some extra money to spend I would recommend Pat McGrath makeup, it’s to die for
She started working on her own lipstick in her Mum’s kitchen? Okaaaaayyyyy…
Lol me too. Okkkkaaaayyyyyyyyy 🙄🤥👍🏻🤣
It was valued at 1.2bil and she gave up her controlling shares so now Coty can do whatever it wants. Honestly, I means she can work less and still pull her large salary as board member, and her skincare line needed better experts so Coty can help grow that branch better.
AND she still has 49%. As Coty helps grow the brand it will become even more valuable and that share will be worth more every day. I suspect she will see a HUGE buy out of that last 49% as well, probably more than $600m
we live in such ridiculous times.
That’s an understatement.
This deal leaves a lot of questions… if the company is soooo successful, why selling it, renouncing 51% of the profit? If she needs cash for another business development, well, ok. But do you really sell a very very successful company, giving away the majority? Hmmm…
Holy cow! If I were her, I’d pack up and go live a nice private life somewhere.
please do a celeb fragrance ranking. jlo glow is #1 with a bullet but i’d love to see where britney spears curious lands. every single girl in my dorm wore it….all 8 floors. it smelled like a cotton candy factory.
Lol
I love Drew Barrymore Radiant and Cherish but I think she discontinued them 😭
