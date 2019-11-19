Taylor Swift will be able to perform her old songs on the AMAs after all

I still don’t really understand what the hell just happened between Taylor Swift and Big Machine. I do not trust Taylor Swift’s narrative, but I also found Big Machine’s carefully worded narrative very shady. What was it all about in the end? Taylor’s right to perform her Big Machine-era music on the American Music Awards? The rights to that music for her Netflix project? Or was this about something else? Maybe it was Taylor flexing at Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun – “see what I can do, I can just post something on social media and my fans will destroy you and shut down your business and doxx and harass your employees.” All in all, I didn’t think Taylor came out looking that good. But… I think her bullying tactic worked?
The show will go on for Taylor Swift on the “American Music Awards” this Sunday. Following a public dustup concerning permission to perform her older material, whose master rights are owned by Big Machine Label Group, the company (newly owned by Scooter Braun, who purchased it from Scott Borchetta) informed AMAs producers Dick Clark Productions this morning that they have cleared all BMLG artists for performances on the show. The BMLG roster also includes Thomas Rhett, who has been announced to appear on the show.
“The Big Machine Label Group and Dick Clark Productions announce that they have come to terms on a licensing agreement that approves their artists’ performances to stream post show and for re-broadcast on mutually approved platforms,” the company said in a statement. “This includes the upcoming American Music Awards performances. It should be noted that recording artists do not need label approval for live performances on television or any other live media. Record label approval is only needed for contracted artists’ audio and visual recordings and in determining how those works are distributed.”
The detente follows last week’s Swift-Braun-Borchetta flare up involving the sort of music business minutiae that doesn’t commonly interest the general public — the particulars of re-recording old masters. As it relates to the AMAs, an argument could be made that a west coast broadcast of a live show is, technically, a taped version of a song.
“…They have come to terms on a licensing agreement that approves their artists’ performances to stream post show and for re-broadcast on mutually approved platforms…” Ah. So it wasn’t really about the big bad mean men bullying poor Tay-Tay, it was about corporate lawyers working out what would happen to the live performances, how the performances could be rebroadcast, and one would assume, go online as well. Is it possible that the original argument was more like Big Machine telling Taylor “not yet, we have some sh-t we have to work through with Dick Clark Productions” and Taylor was like “I AM ASSEMBLING THE SNAKE ARMY TO DESTROY YOU”?
Update: Apparently, Dick Clark Productions says they didn’t work anything out with Big Machine? I have no idea what’s happening. From Rolling Stone: “At no time did Dick Clark Productions agree to create, authorize or distribute a statement in partnership with Big Machine Label Group regarding Taylor Swift’s performance at the 2019 American Music Awards. Any final agreement on this matter needs to be made directly with Taylor Swift’s management team. We have no further comment.” Um… that says to me that Taylor threw a fit about Dick Clark Prod. & Big Machine working sh-t out “behind her back.”
I’m looking forward to Taylor Swift’s retirement from the public sphere.
Aren’t we all?
I think Taylor might have possibly created this mess beforehand to make sure she would get a statement that would allow her to sing those songs at the AMA without being sued afterwards.
Becky’s gonna Beck, I guess
Still team Taylor, although with the caveat that maybe she was the one punishing BM and the SBs, and if so good for Taylor. I don’t approve of the doxxing and lack of clarity on what she expected as “support” but these 2 men have held her intellectual property hostage and I’m glad she won this one. She has the backing of DCP, ABC/Disney, plus her huge fanbase so it was pretty foolish that anyone thought she wouldn’t get what she wants and deserves.
Let’s see what happens with Netflix. Netflix doesn’t have the same level of power behind it like the AMA situation. I got my fingers crossed she wins that one too.
She always could sing them. Eyeroll.
So I’m wondering if it’s a combination of things. Like, Big Machine couldn’t stop her from just performing live, as they said in their statement, but they could stop rebroadcast of the west coast feed and streaming online after, which they did. Then the AMAs were like, look we don’t want you to perform the old stuff because we want to put your performance online and reair it on the west coast. So Big Machine is the one clogging up the works, but in a weird roundabout way.
I’m not inclined to believe that Taylor went nuclear with the publicizing if the problem if this was something the lawyers were just haggling over and were going to work out. As high drama as she is, I don’t think she actually wants to be seen as difficult to work with or unprofessional. That kind of reputation could really hurt her down the line. She’s burned the big machine bridge thoroughly already so I think she’s be eager to preserve other relationships, like with the AMA people. Making a solvable corporate dispute public would frustrate the AMA people as well. I could be off base, but I’m just not inclined to believe that she’s waging this sort of PR war for no reason or just to flex. It’s bad business.
Eh I think Taylor is big enough to have some bad business and not really care. She’s bringing a lot of things in-house too.
This seems most likely. Probably a her version, their version, and the truth thing going on. I don’t believe she could always perform them live and she just did all this to create drama and pretend to be a victim. She’s a drama queen with a victim complex, but she’s not psychotic.
I”m not an entertainment lawyer. I was under the belief that any artist can perform their music live, regardless. It’s how the other stuff (streaming and documentaries) is worked out that was mattering to Taylor. This has been industry standard for years. Most musicians don’t “own” their music through poor contracts but still go on tours performing their music.
Dick Clark Productions said in a statement:
“At no time did dick clark productions agree to, create, authorize or distribute a statement in partnership with Big Machine Label Group regarding Taylor Swift’s performance at the 2019 American Music Awards. Any final agreement on this matter needs to be made directly with Taylor Swift’s management team. We have no further comment.”
My faith in humanity is restored. If a white billionaire chick can’t catch a break who can?
Brilliant! 😂😂😂
There was a comment on the doxxing thread yesterday that made a lot of sense and I’m wondering if that was the issue – that they legally can’t stop her from singing and playing live, but she likely wanted a track so she could dance and lip sync parts of the performance and that’s what started all the drama.
This is what I think now too. She could perform her songs live. She didn’t want to do that.
I truly hope it’s not true and that we are spared her “dancing”. She is a mediocre singer at best but her dancing abilities are shockingly bad, despite what she seems to believe.
Dick Clark Productions denied working with BM. Something is shady AF.
To me, it says that Dick Clark Productions is worried about the snake fam going after them, if it was perceived that they were somehow involved in stopping her from performing her old songs (which would make zero sense, but so much of this doesn’t make sense…..)
It seems like BM keeps trying to invalidate her initial claims in different ways. First they claimed they couldn’t stop her from performing live (not specifically mentioning if she could perform the songs they owned) and then they tried to make it sound like a legal issue with Dick Clark had to be worked out. DC has now denied that, so I think Big Machine is just being shady and gaslighting Taylor.
I wish this would just be over, I hate defending Taylor Swift.
Taylor proving once again that white female tears and playing the victim works for her. Very on brand. And all she had to do was sic her crazy fans on innocent people to doxx and harass and threaten. This woman is AWFUL.
RIGHT?? This was my thought too.
Dick Clark Productions released a statement about an hour after her old label, saying they had nothing to do with coming to an agreement and they didn’t authorize a statement. So they pissed off ABC/Disney for what??
So her old label flexed their power to get her to promise not to re-record her work next year in order to be all cleared for the AMA performance. But then backtracked and pretended like they had to make a deal with Dick Clark when they didn’t.
Another gossip site is reporting that Taylor may still not perform – something along the lines of not being ready because an artist needs about a month to rehearse.
Two theories:
1. She doesn’t have the musical chops to sing live and it would be a trainwreck.
2. A source said she was planning something BIG in lieu of a performance….a statement against what is being done to her, who knows? If she doesn’t perform, it feels like her desire to destroy Big Machine is more important to her than being “Artist of the Decade”.
Her lack of singing talent has never stopped her from performing live before. She could just sing with backup vocalists.
So the next time she has a personal/business grievance, that’s what she will do. Send her army of derangerd fans on her target du jour. It’s dangerous, she knows it and she doesn’t care. Note that she has yet to say anything about her fans’ unhinged behavior. But the media won’t call her out. Of course not.
If reincarnation is real, I really hope I come back as a minimally talented, spoiled white millionaire.
I also hope that all of her enemies, real or perceived, and god knows they are many, have good security around them. One of these days, a member of the Swift army is going to take it to far. Think Monica Seles/Steffi Graff.
But now she is complaining that she did not have enough time even though she said she was planning on performing them last week before sending her zombies after them….
Why do people keep falling for her nonsense?
That’s my understanding too!
Old girl was wrong inciting the snake army in the manner that she did, otherwise I agree with you. When Scooter started back peddling I knew she’d win this round.
Interesting that the label has other artists lined up to play, I wonder if that was leverage in some way..