Amazon pre-Black Friday deals and gifts to consider



This week I ordered the leather stacked bracelet which was an alternate suggestion for Oprah’s beaded stacked bracelets. It’s such a nice piece for $14, I got the black one. I also got the six pack of Kubotan keychain accessories to have one for myself and five as gifts. Those are the stabby self defense tools we featured last month. I hope I never have to use mine but it does give me peace of mind and helps me find my keys quicker in the key bucket at the Y. Ooh and I got the microfiber hair towel too! I had to take a shower at the gym because my water was out yesterday morning and I used it there for the first time. I do think my hair dried faster. Here are some deals and gifts to consider for the holidays.

The Cubii Jr. under-desk elliptical is on sale for $77 off!



Hecate has the Stamina InMotion elliptical and she recommends it. (She talked about it in this post.) One issue with under-desk elliptical is that it does start to make noise after you’ve used it a while. The Cubii is the higher end under-desk elliptical and right now the Jr. Model is on sale in a daily deal for $77 off! This is the number one bestseller in elliptical trainers on Amazon. It has 4.6 stars, 615 ratings and a C from Fakespot. People say that it’s easy to set up, is very quiet, and that it helped them lose weight without changing their work routine. It’s still pricey at $177 so you may want to consider the Stamina, which is only $90.

The Lectrofan natural white noise machine is $11 off!



My son needs white noise to sleep. In the summer he uses the air conditioner on full blast and in Winter he uses the LectroFan. This ambient noise machine has ten ambient noise selections, including white noise, pink noise and brown noise, to help lull and keep you asleep. Unlike other white noise machines it doesn’t seem to loop and the sound is seamless and natural. It’s great for masking other noises in your environment and helping you stay asleep. I paid $50 for it two years ago and it was worth every penny. This has 4.4 stars, over 6,000 ratings and a C from Fakespot. It’s said to really block other noises so that people can fall asleep easier and focus better to work. It can also be used to help babies and pets fall asleep.

An $11 bed skirt to class up your bedroom



I have the cheap thin bedskirt that came with my bed frame (I have this frame and highly recommend it). It is thin, rides up when I change the sheets and it doesn’t match my upholstered gray headboard. This 16 inch ruffled bedskirt by Amazon basics is on sale for around $11! It comes in all twin to kings sizes and in four different solid neutral colors. It has 4.6 stars, over 700 ratings and a B from Fakespot. Reviewers call it “wonderful,” a “quality bed skirt at a fraction of the cost,” and “ not as see through as many white bed skirts.”

A $17 beard care kit would make a great gift



It’s so hard to figure out what to get guys for Christmas. This beard care kit by Viking Revolution is on sale for under $17. It looks like a $40 to $50 item and comes in a gift box with a grooming book, scissors, beard oil, brush, comb and balm! It has over 900 ratings, 4.6 stars and a C from Fakespot. The products are said to “smell amazing” and have a nice scent which is “not overpowering.” People love what a great value it is and say “the items are top of the line. My beard is softer, smells good and feels good.”

A heated electric throw for a cozy night on the couch or a better night in bed



I need a heated blanket and this was the best one I found! I use a heating pad in bed because I’m always sore and like the room cold, but a heated blanket would be a better option. This 50 by 60 inch heated throw by Beautyrest has 3.2 stars, over 450 reviews and a B from Fakespot. (I was considering recommending <the Sunbeam blanket, which is the number one bestseller, but people say it’s a fire risk. Another option is this heated throw from Wapaneus.) This has three settings and an automatic shutoff feature and comes in five different colors. Plus it’s on sale for $7 off. People say it’s soft, warms up quickly, and that their family members keep stealing it from them. Mom – I want this for Christmas. Love you! Ooh and if you just want a thick fleece blanket here’s one on sale. (As an aside my Twitter friend Jackie bought three Oprah blankets as gifts and said the patterns are pretty but they’re thin and are likely not warm.)

A full set of quality kitchen utensils for under $22!



This set of 23 nylon kitchen utensils includes a pizza cutter, grater, can opener, spatula, masher and all the measuring cups and spoons you need! I wish I knew this existed as I’ve been buying these items piecemeal and would love it if they matched like this. These would make a great gift for a young person just starting out or a friend who is moving. They have 4.3 stars, over 1,500 ratings and an A from Fakespot. People say they “absolutely love” this set, that it doesn’t scratch nonstick pans, and that “you get a lot of bang for the buck with with this set.”

The bestselling shampoo brush is only $5.99!



We featured this shampoo brush from Heeta in March and so many people ordered it. It has 4.6 stars, over 1,500 ratings and a C from Fakespot. It was very affordable at $7 and is now a dollar off. It’s said to not irritate sensitive skin, to help get your hair cleaner faster, to work well on all types of hair, and to feel so nice when you use it.

Other sales include lab-grown diamond jewelry (please stop me from buying presents for myself from that list), Samsung TVs, LG Monitors (have one and really like it), and home storage and organization. Thanks for reading and commenting on our affiliate post! If you make any purchases through these links we get a small percentage.