Did Rep. Eric Swalwell rip a big fart on live television? An investigation.

Yovanovitch Testifies on Trump Impeachment

We’re going to talk about farting a lot in this post, so if you find Fart Talk beneath you, just go. For all of us who rejoice in Fart Talk, this is a good one. Rep. Eric Swalwell is a congressman from California and he used to be running for the Democratic nomination for president, but he dropped out of the race. Good thing too, because his ALLEGED fart on live TV might have ended his campaign. Fartgate is real, people. Swalwell appeared on Hardball with Chris Matthews and this happened:

Come on. We’ve all done it. I once farted in a college study group during a moment of silence and I will forever be horrified whenever I think about it. Swalwell clearly dealt it too, you can see the tension in his body as he lets it out, possibly because he thought – as we all have at some time – that it could have just been a sneaky, quiet one (silent but deadly). This happens as you get older too – you have to actually do a quick preparation, a body check, as you’re about to let one rip. That’s what you can see Swalwell do – I swear, he even rocks a little bit to get it out. That being said, a Buzzfeed reporter contacted Swalwell shortly after his gassy appearance on Hardball, and he denied being El Farter. He even denies hearing it, which is bonkers.

Some people theorized that Chris Matthews was the Farter and that Swalwell smiled because he could hear the fart in his earwig, but Hardball’s production team sent this tweet:

I’m sorry but no – that was not a mug-scraping sound it was a FART. I find it disturbing and indicative of the Trump Era of Politics that these fart denials are so obviously lies.

US House Judiciary Committee Hearing

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

25 Responses to “Did Rep. Eric Swalwell rip a big fart on live television? An investigation.”

  1. Becks1 says:
    November 19, 2019 at 7:21 am

    TOTALLY a fart lol. Embarrassing for sure but we have all been there to a certain extent (maybe not on live TV though lol). The mug scraping excuse is hilarious though.

    Reply
  2. heygingersnaps says:
    November 19, 2019 at 7:25 am

    Ever since I became a mum, I’ve had to rethink a lot of my complex/quirks and that includes normal bodily functions so that I don’t pass it on to my son. I sometimes have to remind my partner now to make fun or shame our son if he trumps or has an accident because I don’t want our son to take it the wrong way and develop a complex from it.
    I do understand that trumping can be a bit embarrassing in unfortunate public situations.

    Reply
  3. Jennifer says:
    November 19, 2019 at 7:28 am

    My 15yo son is sitting beside me watching this on repeat, studying every facial expression and doing serious analysis. It’s amazing. I’m so happy.

    Reply
  4. DaisySharp says:
    November 19, 2019 at 7:31 am

    I’m not convinced it was a fart, but if it was, it was Matthews. He is so disgusting he is constantly burping right on air! I know there is a blind story going around, from long before this, that there is a serial farter at MSNBC and it is a big problem. I’m not joking! Google it. And I think it’s Matthews.

    Reply
    • meme says:
      November 19, 2019 at 7:44 am

      Yep. That guy didn’t flinch and I don’t think it was him. Matthews is a pig.

      Reply
    • Miss America says:
      November 19, 2019 at 7:57 am

      Same. I think it sounds like a phone vibrating on the desk. It’s the same length as a vibrating text tone or something similar.

      Reply
      • Kebbie says:
        November 19, 2019 at 8:37 am

        Yeah, phone or mug…it was obviously super close to a mic, so something on the desk in the msnbc studio makes way more sense than someone passing gas. You’d have to be farting directly into a mic for it to be THAT loud.

  5. Emily says:
    November 19, 2019 at 7:43 am

    Thank you for covering this breaking news. So, in my expert opinion, unless his butt was was mic’d, I don’t think it was his fart. While the pause in his sentence is suspicious, the fart in question was too loud to come from him. It was someone in the studio.

    Also, farts are the one time that Twitter is tolerable and we can all come together.

    Reply
  6. Smee says:
    November 19, 2019 at 7:45 am

    OMG he probably eats vegetables and is a human being.

    Now, let him get back to asking the hard questions we need answered.

    Reply
  7. Digital Unicorn says:
    November 19, 2019 at 7:50 am

    I think it was the news caster, he even leans forward just slightly before it cuts to the Swalwell guy. He totally had that am going to drop one look on his face.

    Reply
  8. Cidy says:
    November 19, 2019 at 7:50 am

    THAT WAS NOT A MUG. I am crying at my desk right now omg lmao he definitely paused speaking when the noise happened so… seems to me like he farted?

    Reply
  9. Joanna says:
    November 19, 2019 at 7:51 am

    Nah, I don’t think that was a fart.

    Reply
  10. Louise177 says:
    November 19, 2019 at 7:52 am

    Can’t believe this is even news. Sometimes you just can’t hold it and it slips out. It’s unfortunate it was on live tv but it’s normal body function.

    Reply
  11. 10KTurtle says:
    November 19, 2019 at 7:53 am

    Lol I will never not laugh when somebody farts in yoga class. It happens to everybody- giggle and move on with it, it always seems to relieve whatever embarrassment there might have been. My go-to follow up remark is: “And that’s what I think about that!”🤣

    Reply
  12. Honeybadger says:
    November 19, 2019 at 7:54 am

    I thought it sounded like a chair scrapping on the floor.

    Reply
  13. Lenn says:
    November 19, 2019 at 7:55 am

    Way too loud for it to be Swallwell. The pause is unfortunate but a coincidence.

    Reply
  14. Miss America says:
    November 19, 2019 at 7:56 am

    It doesn’t sound like a fart at all to me. It sounds like a phone vibrating on a table. They are really loud when they’re sitting on something hard.

    Reply
  15. Lizzie says:
    November 19, 2019 at 8:10 am

    i’m willing to 100% put it on chris matthews. you can tell by the way he interrupts people that he farts in public with impunity.

    swalwell actually seems like a cool dude. i think if it was him – he would actually fess up in a funny way.

    Reply
    • FHMom says:
      November 19, 2019 at 8:19 am

      I’m putting it on Matthews as well. He’s of the age when farts are difficult to hold in. Swalwell doesn’t seem like the type to deny it.

      Reply
  16. Jerusha says:
    November 19, 2019 at 8:14 am

    Tears are running down my face.😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

    Reply
  17. PlayItAgain says:
    November 19, 2019 at 8:16 am

    It was Matthews. It was captured by the studio mic.

    Reply
  18. Esmom says:
    November 19, 2019 at 8:29 am

    This post is hilarious. The headline made me snort with laughter. I saw this last night, too, on Twitter but I can’t weigh in because I haven’t listened to the actual moment. I don’t want to hear it. My secondhand embarrassment is that off the charts. I like the theory that it’s Matthews, though.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment