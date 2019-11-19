Did Rep. Eric Swalwell rip a big fart on live television? An investigation.

We’re going to talk about farting a lot in this post, so if you find Fart Talk beneath you, just go. For all of us who rejoice in Fart Talk, this is a good one. Rep. Eric Swalwell is a congressman from California and he used to be running for the Democratic nomination for president, but he dropped out of the race. Good thing too, because his ALLEGED fart on live TV might have ended his campaign. Fartgate is real, people. Swalwell appeared on Hardball with Chris Matthews and this happened:
I’ve been a farter my entire life, and this is 100% ripping ass #fartgate pic.twitter.com/cqxE3Fyo9Q
— brown for whatever (@juliusisok) November 19, 2019
Come on. We’ve all done it. I once farted in a college study group during a moment of silence and I will forever be horrified whenever I think about it. Swalwell clearly dealt it too, you can see the tension in his body as he lets it out, possibly because he thought – as we all have at some time – that it could have just been a sneaky, quiet one (silent but deadly). This happens as you get older too – you have to actually do a quick preparation, a body check, as you’re about to let one rip. That’s what you can see Swalwell do – I swear, he even rocks a little bit to get it out. That being said, a Buzzfeed reporter contacted Swalwell shortly after his gassy appearance on Hardball, and he denied being El Farter. He even denies hearing it, which is bonkers.
NEWS: SWALWELL denies it was him who farted on MSNBC: pic.twitter.com/IYmHwYfuGf
— Addy Baird (@addysue) November 19, 2019
Some people theorized that Chris Matthews was the Farter and that Swalwell smiled because he could hear the fart in his earwig, but Hardball’s production team sent this tweet:
Sorry to disappoint the conspiracy theorists – it was the #hardball mug scraping across the desk. Get yours today and let’s get back to the news! https://t.co/SG8Owm2IBw
— Hardball (@hardball) November 19, 2019
I’m sorry but no – that was not a mug-scraping sound it was a FART. I find it disturbing and indicative of the Trump Era of Politics that these fart denials are so obviously lies.
Second, the fart conveniently manifests when it goes to a one-shot, where Chris is off camera to let it rip without anyone seeing…
— S.E. Cupp (@secupp) November 19, 2019
[November 18, 2029]
Kid: Dad – when did our country become so united and started actually working together again?
Me: Ten years ago a man named Eric Swalwell ripped a fart so amazing on TV that both parties got together to post memes, literally transcending politics. #fartgate
— Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) November 19, 2019
Not quite a slogan you can get behind. #fartgate pic.twitter.com/olBQEW596V
— Joshua Blagburn (@JoshuaBlagburn) November 19, 2019
Swalwell: Hold it.
Swalwell: Nah, it’s all good, no one will notice.
Swalwell: I’m on live TV, man. I can’t—
Swalwell: Now’s your chance. Do it and be a legend
Swalwell: pic.twitter.com/i6vLIUiQlL
— The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) November 19, 2019
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
TOTALLY a fart lol. Embarrassing for sure but we have all been there to a certain extent (maybe not on live TV though lol). The mug scraping excuse is hilarious though.
Ever since I became a mum, I’ve had to rethink a lot of my complex/quirks and that includes normal bodily functions so that I don’t pass it on to my son. I sometimes have to remind my partner now to make fun or shame our son if he trumps or has an accident because I don’t want our son to take it the wrong way and develop a complex from it.
I do understand that trumping can be a bit embarrassing in unfortunate public situations.
Trumping? I have not heard that term before! It’s extremely fitting, tbh.
My 15yo son is sitting beside me watching this on repeat, studying every facial expression and doing serious analysis. It’s amazing. I’m so happy.
I’m not convinced it was a fart, but if it was, it was Matthews. He is so disgusting he is constantly burping right on air! I know there is a blind story going around, from long before this, that there is a serial farter at MSNBC and it is a big problem. I’m not joking! Google it. And I think it’s Matthews.
Yep. That guy didn’t flinch and I don’t think it was him. Matthews is a pig.
Same. I think it sounds like a phone vibrating on the desk. It’s the same length as a vibrating text tone or something similar.
Yeah, phone or mug…it was obviously super close to a mic, so something on the desk in the msnbc studio makes way more sense than someone passing gas. You’d have to be farting directly into a mic for it to be THAT loud.
Thank you for covering this breaking news. So, in my expert opinion, unless his butt was was mic’d, I don’t think it was his fart. While the pause in his sentence is suspicious, the fart in question was too loud to come from him. It was someone in the studio.
Also, farts are the one time that Twitter is tolerable and we can all come together.
OMG he probably eats vegetables and is a human being.
Now, let him get back to asking the hard questions we need answered.
I think it was the news caster, he even leans forward just slightly before it cuts to the Swalwell guy. He totally had that am going to drop one look on his face.
THAT WAS NOT A MUG. I am crying at my desk right now omg lmao he definitely paused speaking when the noise happened so… seems to me like he farted?
Nah, I don’t think that was a fart.
Can’t believe this is even news. Sometimes you just can’t hold it and it slips out. It’s unfortunate it was on live tv but it’s normal body function.
Lol I will never not laugh when somebody farts in yoga class. It happens to everybody- giggle and move on with it, it always seems to relieve whatever embarrassment there might have been. My go-to follow up remark is: “And that’s what I think about that!”🤣
I thought it sounded like a chair scrapping on the floor.
Way too loud for it to be Swallwell. The pause is unfortunate but a coincidence.
Exactly.
Just going to leave this blind item here: https://blindgossip.com/the-msnbc-farter/
It doesn’t sound like a fart at all to me. It sounds like a phone vibrating on a table. They are really loud when they’re sitting on something hard.
i’m willing to 100% put it on chris matthews. you can tell by the way he interrupts people that he farts in public with impunity.
swalwell actually seems like a cool dude. i think if it was him – he would actually fess up in a funny way.
I’m putting it on Matthews as well. He’s of the age when farts are difficult to hold in. Swalwell doesn’t seem like the type to deny it.
Tears are running down my face.😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
I should not have opened this at work. I am dying at my desk.
It was Matthews. It was captured by the studio mic.
This post is hilarious. The headline made me snort with laughter. I saw this last night, too, on Twitter but I can’t weigh in because I haven’t listened to the actual moment. I don’t want to hear it. My secondhand embarrassment is that off the charts. I like the theory that it’s Matthews, though.