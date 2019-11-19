Even Sarah Ferguson understands that Prince Andrew’s interview was a ‘car crash’

View this post on Instagram
It is so rare to meet people that are able to speak from their hearts with honesty and pure real truth, that remain steadfast and strong to their beliefs. Andrew is a true and real gentleman and is stoically steadfast to not only his duty but also his kindness and goodness of always seeing the best in people. I am deeply supportive and proud of this giant of a principled man, that dares to put his shoulder to the wind and stands firm with his sense of honour and truth. For so many years he has gone about his duties for Great Britain and The Monarch. It is time for Andrew to stand firm now, and that he has, and I am with him every step of the way and that is my honour. We have always walked tall and strong, he for me and me for him. We are the best examples of joint parenting, with both our girls and I go back to my three C’s .. Communicate Compromise Compassion @hrhthedukeofyork
Sarah Ferguson posted the above Instagram the day before Prince Andrew’s BBC interview aired. Perhaps she honestly thought that Andrew had done the right thing in giving the interview, and that this would be a turning point and maybe the Jeffrey Epstein headlines would stop. Yeah. Not so much. Fergie has always done a lot to help Andrew and help his image, and she was one of the people in his ear this summer after Epstein’s mysterious death. They went on vacation together in Spain, and they were seen together all over the place. Perhaps she even thinks they’ll eventually remarry. But – Fergie wasn’t even in England when Andrew’s interview aired. She was in Saudi Arabia, complimenting Mohammed Bin Salman.
When Prince Andrew was sitting for car-crash interview about Epstein, Fergie was at the charity summit for Saudi crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman.
"Everyone has been so nice here in Riyadh; I think that comes from good leadership," Fergie to Arab News.
— Mark Di Stefano 🤙🏻 (@MarkDiStef) November 18, 2019
Yep. And that’s not all. In one of the funniest pieces of royal gossip, it seems like even delusional Fergie now understands that Andrew’s interview was BAD. But it’s not his fault!
Friends of the Duchess of York have said the ‘buck stops’ with her ex-husband’s private secretary over the Newsnight interview that even she believes was a “car crash”. Multiple sources have told The Telegraph that the Duchess was staggered to return from a trip overseas to discover the interview with Newsnight had gone ahead. They said Amanda Thirsk, the Duke of York’s private secretary, should have steered the prince away from a 50-minute interview with Emily Maitlis – described as a ‘forensic interviewer’ – on the single subject of his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein and questions over whether he had sex with a teenager trafficked to Britain.
One source claimed: “The Duchess had no involvement. This has Amanda Thirsk’s hands all over it. The Duke is not very quick on his feet so how could Amanda put him up to it. Amanda was the one who pushed for it. Fifty minutes with anybody on the one subject is going to be difficult. Even Newsnight were flabbergasted.”
The source said that even the Duchess, who had expressed her support for her ex-husband in an Instagram post on Friday night in which she described him as a “giant of a principled man”, accepted the interview had been a ‘car crash’.
The second source said: “The Duchess was not involved. He [the Duke] has an office and you know who advises him. There is nothing wrong with doing television but it should have been as part of a wider documentary about the work he does. Nobody should be put up in front of a forensic interviewer for 50 minutes on a single topic.”
The source added: “I think the buck stops with Amanda and she knows that too. But she couldn’t push the Duke into doing something he would not want to do.”
“The Duke is not very quick on his feet…” It’s almost as if – hear me out – Andrew is a dull, moronic pervert who is easily manipulated by the people around him, whether that’s the Queen, Fergie, his private secretary or Jeffrey Epstein. It’s almost as if Andrew is too stupid, too privileged, too corrupt to continue on this way.
With the exception of Meghan (and Diana at her time), is there anyone in that family who can quickly think on their feet? Look at their interviews, some appear to be quite dumb!!!
This woman is as bad as her ex husband; probably as destructive as well
Nope. A bunch of inbreds who have never had to work for anything in their lives. A bad combination.
Yep, this is why I love watching Meghan’s speeches because she is so on another level from all the rest of them.
TRAN-WRECK TO THE EXTREME.
The current briefing from BP appears to be a variation of never explain and ‘dig your heels in chaps’ after the Horse has left the stable door via that car crash of an interview
These entitled, over privileged, workshy bigots really believe that their position and accidental births will save them. The audacity is outstanding. I hope the punishment directly correlates to Andy’s hubris. Pop corn at the ready….
Ha, so apparently he is so stupid he can’t even give consent and cannot discern between being manipulated and making a decision on his own?
Apparently, Andres is the VICTIM in all of this.
The Brits are trying to use an Americanism, and it doesn’t mean what they think it means.
If they are going to use the phrase “the buck stops with…”, they should know that the buck stops *with the person ultimately in charge*. If that’s not Andy, then Andy is not even in charge of his own employees and should thus stop wasting people’s time and retire to a cottage far, far away.
As long as that cottage is far away from teenage girls
Totally agree. He is finished and anything further, on Fergie’s part or his, is just lame, pathetic and dishonest damage control.
What is with that red headband?
LOL. Right? It’s placed so strangely on her forehead.
They are all a bunch of racist idiots. I pity the children who will be raised by these fools, especially baby Archie.
Per Chris Ship:
Separately,
OutwardBound UK
says it will hold a Board meeting this week “to discuss the Duke of York’s patronage. This is a matter for the Trustees”.
Prince Andrew’s daughter, Princess Beatrice, who is on the Board, will be asked to sit out of the meeting.
Good job papa.
Okay, serious stuff aside for a moment, WTF is she wearing in that photo? Good lord woman.
So on brand that Fergie was on a junket to the Middle East when this all happened. Yes Fergie, praise MBS he is really a model of leadership we should all appreciate.
I’m sure it is richly deserved for Amanda Thirsk to be thrown under the bus for this, but where else is the Duke of York going to find a true believer who thinks he walks on water? I read she was a banker for years before coming to work for him originally to oversee his finances (shudder).
She’s an awful person too. And complicit in aiding a known abuser for her own personal gain. She too found friendship with Epstein “convenient” I bet just as “honourable” about it as her husband was.
Yes, never forget her modus operandi. As long as cold hard cash and prizes are in the offing she’ll lower herself to anything. The incident below took place right in the same time frame that Andrew was hanging out with post-conviction Epstein.
https://nypost.com/2010/05/24/sarah-ferguson-caught-demanding-750k-for-access-to-ex-prince-andrew/
I was to young when this happened but why did these two get divorced? They seem perfect for each other.
They’re not a bright bunch, are they?
That Instagram post is a hot mess of stylistically tortured nonsense. We get on Meghan’s case for missing a comma here or a bit of flowery language there, but LOOK at this mess!
They both are trash and deserve each other. I used to feel sorry for Fergie and how she said she was bullied by the courtiers. But, now….toss them both overboard. And that Amanda lady is probably packing up her desk as we speak because she is toast.