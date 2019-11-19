Even Sarah Ferguson understands that Prince Andrew’s interview was a ‘car crash’

Sarah Ferguson posted the above Instagram the day before Prince Andrew’s BBC interview aired. Perhaps she honestly thought that Andrew had done the right thing in giving the interview, and that this would be a turning point and maybe the Jeffrey Epstein headlines would stop. Yeah. Not so much. Fergie has always done a lot to help Andrew and help his image, and she was one of the people in his ear this summer after Epstein’s mysterious death. They went on vacation together in Spain, and they were seen together all over the place. Perhaps she even thinks they’ll eventually remarry. But – Fergie wasn’t even in England when Andrew’s interview aired. She was in Saudi Arabia, complimenting Mohammed Bin Salman.

When Prince Andrew was sitting for car-crash interview about Epstein, Fergie was at the charity summit for Saudi crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman. “Everyone has been so nice here in Riyadh; I think that comes from good leadership,” Fergie to Arab News. https://t.co/9rWuo5S2XX pic.twitter.com/W3GeGDxkrt — Mark Di Stefano 🤙🏻 (@MarkDiStef) November 18, 2019

Yep. And that’s not all. In one of the funniest pieces of royal gossip, it seems like even delusional Fergie now understands that Andrew’s interview was BAD. But it’s not his fault!

Friends of the Duchess of York have said the ‘buck stops’ with her ex-husband’s private secretary over the Newsnight interview that even she believes was a “car crash”. Multiple sources have told The Telegraph that the Duchess was staggered to return from a trip overseas to discover the interview with Newsnight had gone ahead. They said Amanda Thirsk, the Duke of York’s private secretary, should have steered the prince away from a 50-minute interview with Emily Maitlis – described as a ‘forensic interviewer’ – on the single subject of his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein and questions over whether he had sex with a teenager trafficked to Britain. One source claimed: “The Duchess had no involvement. This has Amanda Thirsk’s hands all over it. The Duke is not very quick on his feet so how could Amanda put him up to it. Amanda was the one who pushed for it. Fifty minutes with anybody on the one subject is going to be difficult. Even Newsnight were flabbergasted.” The source said that even the Duchess, who had expressed her support for her ex-husband in an Instagram post on Friday night in which she described him as a “giant of a principled man”, accepted the interview had been a ‘car crash’. The second source said: “The Duchess was not involved. He [the Duke] has an office and you know who advises him. There is nothing wrong with doing television but it should have been as part of a wider documentary about the work he does. Nobody should be put up in front of a forensic interviewer for 50 minutes on a single topic.” The source added: “I think the buck stops with Amanda and she knows that too. But she couldn’t push the Duke into doing something he would not want to do.”

“The Duke is not very quick on his feet…” It’s almost as if – hear me out – Andrew is a dull, moronic pervert who is easily manipulated by the people around him, whether that’s the Queen, Fergie, his private secretary or Jeffrey Epstein. It’s almost as if Andrew is too stupid, too privileged, too corrupt to continue on this way.