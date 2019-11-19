Kourtney Kardashian served salads at her daughter’s Candyland-themed party

Just know that I feel dumber having read about this story in an attempt to understand why it was a story. In Sunday’s episode of Keeping up the Kardashians, Kourtney was trying to organize her daughter Penelope’s seventh birthday party. Kourtney had decided on a Candyland theme for the party. Only Kourtney thinks candy is disgusting and if you eat a piece of candy, you’ll age 20 years and of course kids should never have candy at a birthday party (a party with the theme of “Candyland”). This is what happened when Kourtney was discussing it with Kim and Khloe:
Who will win in the battle of the sweets? 🤔 Find out on a brand new episode of #KUWTK tomorrow at 9|8c! pic.twitter.com/fosIE9Hw6z
— Kardashians on E! (@KUWTK) November 16, 2019
Kourtney truly told her sisters: “You guys fill yourselves up with the biggest, number one cause of ageing. Don’t you just feel it when you eat that, that it sucks the life and youthfulness out of your skin?” All of the plastic surgery and injectibles that the Kardashians get regularly and Kourt is worried about CANDY? At a child’s Candyland-themed birthday party??
And so yes, the Candyland themed party happened and Kourtney served salads to the kids, apparently? It’s not a bad thing to ingrain healthy eating practices with your kids. That’s not it at all. The issue is that A) it’s bonkers to serve no candy and just salads at a Candyland-themed party and B) parents shouldn’t force disordered eating onto their kids. And every birthday party should have a cake. The end.
Kourtney says she did have “organic” treats at the party:
Thanks for being so invested in this sugar plum. I didn’t say No sweets, we had organic cotton candy, and much more. There are healthier candy options. I appreciate your concern about my future as well, may God bless your sweet soul. #KUWTK https://t.co/9e1ytHd9X5
— Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) November 18, 2019
My daughter happens to love salads and it was her birthday party, which we also had BBQ food, cakes, and ice cream truck and way too much candy. But you focus on one word that I said, ok? https://t.co/ZxcpggqlSB
— Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) November 18, 2019
That whole episode was so scripted it was embarrassing to watch lol. The fight was beyond fake. The party was already planned and candy was already ordered weeks before the fight. They just need the ratings and pr and they know they ALWAYS get attention when there is “family drama” going on. Plus doesn’t Kourtney have breast implants? So putting candy in your body is a “Hell No” but whatever the f*ck they put in breast implants is perfectly fine with her?
Meh. Sounds like they had treats the kids would enjoy, in addition to the salad. Also, I have an almost three year old who would eat the heck out of a good salad at a birthday party.
Organic cotton candy cracks me up. Like it’s somehow healthier because it’s pure organic sugar rather than plain sugar.
That’s what I came here to say as well.
It’s still in the ’90s in Southern California, plenty of people might have wanted salad. The most popular dish at Thanksgiving is my Auntie Ellen’s salad. What a strange thing for people to be upset about.
I know she gets more praise than the others, but Kortney has some major food issues. She also promotes a lot of ‘natural’ health alternatives which don’t have any real proof of effectiveness.
I really think in her case the obsession with ‘natural’ and ‘healthy’ is really just a cover for an eating disorder. You don’t get all that work done and then talk about only putting healthy things in your body.
She had bbq food…. and a salad. Arrest me too because I serve salads at kids parties along with the other courses.
When I was a kid my mom served several salads on my birthday parties along side sausages, candy and other kids themed stuff and all the kids loved it.
I’m not sure she understands why people are supposed to eat organic. The studies prove that organic food does not provide a healthier option than non-organic foods. Organic as a way of farming is better for the workers and the environment. (And when the environment is cleaned up, it provides a healthier environment for everyone.)
As for the sugar, I’ve spent most of my life working in and around the sugar industry in one way or another. There’s no difference between sugars. Sugar is sugar. The difference comes with that fact that high fructose corn syrup can be made so cheaply that this type of sugar is now so readily available that it can be added to most products with little extra cost. So, more and more products have sugar added to them that probably don’t need sugar added, but it’s not the type of sugar that makes a difference.
It’s really frustrating when celebrities try to tell the world how to eat healthy and they have no background in these issues. I’ll bet you Kourtney is a closet anti-vaxxer.
Thank you Cay. Sugar is sugar. My brain melts whenever one of my friends says that something is better for her weight loss because it’s sweetened with agave. Nah, still sugar. Just own it.
my friend was really weird with her first child about food and after being ridiculed (rightfully) for making basically a dog treat for her son’s first birthday b/c she didn’t want to give him “sugar” she realized that she was pushing her own disordered eating onto an infant and it was messed up. she has disordered eating b/c her mother pushed it on her, which backfired and she spent most of her life secret eating and being overweight because of it. it took a “fight” with a friend to realize she was being totally insane for not giving her kid cake once a year. 10 years later her kids eat healthy but there are no restrictions.both are healthy, smart and incredible athletes.
Oh my god, they’re kids. Just order a couple of pizzas and a cake from Costco and you’re done.