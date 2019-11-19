Prince Andrew made racist jokes about Arabs at a state dinner, how surprising

It’s not enough that Prince Andrew revealed himself – WILLINGLY – to be a complete and utter buffoon in his catastrophic BBC interview. It’s not enough that he came across as a sh-tty liar whose story made no sense. It’s not enough that his contradictory story made it clear that he raped a trafficked teenage girl and likely participated in other abuses with girls trafficked to him by Jeffrey Epstein. It’s not enough that he came across as smug, entitled, disgusting and moronic. Now the floodgates are open and everyone is spilling the tea about how Andrew has always been the worst. Yesterday, a political-type came forward and said that he heard Andrew use the n-word in casual conversation. Now another political figure has come forward to say that yes, Andrew also told racist “jokes” about Arabs.

Prince Andrew made racist jokes about Arabs during a state banquet for the Saudi Royal family, a former Home Secretary has claimed. Jacqui Smith, an ex-cabinet member, said the Duke of York made the ‘unbelievable’ comments while mingling with British politicians at Buckingham Palace. Mrs Smith did not reveal when the interaction took place, but the only state visit by the Saudi royal family to occur during her time as Home Secretary was in 2007, with a banquet taking place at the palace on October 30. Revealing the interaction to presenter Iain Dale on the LBC Election podcast, Mrs Smith claimed the prince was ‘at the worst end’ of the royal family.

She said: ‘I met him several times, including once at a state banquet, where after dinner my husband and I and another Labour cabinet minister had a drink with him. I have to say the conversation left us slack-jawed with the things he felt it appropriate to say. I almost feel I can’t say it; it was the state banquet for the Saudi royal family and he made racist comments about Arabs that were unbelievable. That he thought we might find these amusing was a terrible situation to be in.’

Mrs Smith said she felt ashamed for not challenging the prince on the comments, adding: ‘It was a state banquet, we were in Buckingham Palace, we were cabinet ministers, I feel ashamed that we didn’t but we didn’t.’ She also claimed the prince was ‘not very bright’, having met him several times in her role as a senior Labour minister. She added: ‘I don’t think he really understands the way in which you behave and in some ways that’s not surprising, because you’re pretty insulated in the royal family. But he’s at the worst end of the royal family, I think.’

In a statement to MailOnline, a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said: ‘HRH has undertaken a considerable amount of work in the Middle East over a period of years and has many friends from the region. He does not tolerate racism in any form.’