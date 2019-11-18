Prince Andrew is a liar, a rapist, a human trafficker, a boor, a moron, and a sweaty, useless, privileged dumbass. But did you know that he’s also a racist? Who would have thought, right? Prince Philip is one of the most racist old coots alive, and who would have thought that his large adult children would carry some of the same racism? For what it’s worth though – I don’t think Princess Anne has ever said or done anything racist? But the Duke of York has. I enjoy the pile-on, truly. Let’s get it all out. Prince Andrew said the n-word to a man of Sri Lankan descent in 2012. *deep sigh*

Prince Andrew was today accused of using the N-word at a Buckingham Palace meeting with a Downing Street adviser of Sri Lankan descent. Rohan Silva, who was David Cameron’s key aide on the tech economy, claims that the “offensive” incident took place in 2012 during a discussion about trade policy. Mr Silva said he asked the Queen’s second son whether the government department responsible for trade “could be doing a better job”. He said the Duke of York responded: “Well, If you’ll pardon the expression, that really is the n***** in the woodpile.” Palace sources categorically denied that Andrew ever used the phrase, insisting he would never use such language. But Mr Silva, 38, now a co-working space entrepreneur and an Evening Standard columnist, said he clearly recalls “how I walked blinking into the sunshine outside Buckingham Palace, reeling at the prince’s use of language” after the meeting attended only by himself, Andrew and a palace aide. He added: “For a long time afterwards I kicked myself for not confronting the prince on his choice of words — and it’s something I still regret today. After all, he clearly wasn’t taken to task very often by the people around him, which meant offensive language went unchallenged.” At a Buckingham Palace meeting the previous year, Andrew and Mr Silva had been discussing European Union reform. Mr Silva claimed Andrew said: “What you have got to remember is that you’ll never get anywhere by playing the white man.” Mr Silva added: “I genuinely didn’t know what he meant, and the discussion moved on. But the phrase ‘playing the white man’ stuck in my head, as I’d never heard it before. So when I got back to my desk, I immediately googled it. The definition flashed up on my screen: an old-fashioned saying, used during colonial times, meaning that only white people can be trusted to follow the rules, unlike dark-skinned natives.”

[From The Evening Standard]

The worst/funniest part of the Evening Standard article is when ES tries to explain the background on the phrase and after explaining its racist American roots, ES says: “It was once widely used to refer to a hidden problem or threat, but is now regarded as wholly unacceptable.” Here’s what it means BUT DON’T EVER USE IT. Which is true. Don’t ever use it. It’s appalling that this uniquely awful, racist American expression is being used by members of British royalty, or any British person. As for Andrew’s use of the awful expression… Jesus, the man is an utter buffoon. A rapist AND a racist? This really can’t continue.