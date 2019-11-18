Prince Andrew is a liar, a rapist, a human trafficker, a boor, a moron, and a sweaty, useless, privileged dumbass. But did you know that he’s also a racist? Who would have thought, right? Prince Philip is one of the most racist old coots alive, and who would have thought that his large adult children would carry some of the same racism? For what it’s worth though – I don’t think Princess Anne has ever said or done anything racist? But the Duke of York has. I enjoy the pile-on, truly. Let’s get it all out. Prince Andrew said the n-word to a man of Sri Lankan descent in 2012. *deep sigh*
Prince Andrew was today accused of using the N-word at a Buckingham Palace meeting with a Downing Street adviser of Sri Lankan descent. Rohan Silva, who was David Cameron’s key aide on the tech economy, claims that the “offensive” incident took place in 2012 during a discussion about trade policy. Mr Silva said he asked the Queen’s second son whether the government department responsible for trade “could be doing a better job”. He said the Duke of York responded: “Well, If you’ll pardon the expression, that really is the n***** in the woodpile.”
Palace sources categorically denied that Andrew ever used the phrase, insisting he would never use such language. But Mr Silva, 38, now a co-working space entrepreneur and an Evening Standard columnist, said he clearly recalls “how I walked blinking into the sunshine outside Buckingham Palace, reeling at the prince’s use of language” after the meeting attended only by himself, Andrew and a palace aide.
He added: “For a long time afterwards I kicked myself for not confronting the prince on his choice of words — and it’s something I still regret today. After all, he clearly wasn’t taken to task very often by the people around him, which meant offensive language went unchallenged.”
At a Buckingham Palace meeting the previous year, Andrew and Mr Silva had been discussing European Union reform. Mr Silva claimed Andrew said: “What you have got to remember is that you’ll never get anywhere by playing the white man.” Mr Silva added: “I genuinely didn’t know what he meant, and the discussion moved on. But the phrase ‘playing the white man’ stuck in my head, as I’d never heard it before. So when I got back to my desk, I immediately googled it. The definition flashed up on my screen: an old-fashioned saying, used during colonial times, meaning that only white people can be trusted to follow the rules, unlike dark-skinned natives.”
The worst/funniest part of the Evening Standard article is when ES tries to explain the background on the phrase and after explaining its racist American roots, ES says: “It was once widely used to refer to a hidden problem or threat, but is now regarded as wholly unacceptable.” Here’s what it means BUT DON’T EVER USE IT. Which is true. Don’t ever use it. It’s appalling that this uniquely awful, racist American expression is being used by members of British royalty, or any British person. As for Andrew’s use of the awful expression… Jesus, the man is an utter buffoon. A rapist AND a racist? This really can’t continue.
Photos courtesy of WENN, BBC screencaps.
I gather white brits have been using this word to refer to south asian people for a long time.
But yeah, we should have expected this.
Not surprising at all. And of course Andrew would be racist & snobbish enough to talk about nonsense like “playing the white man”.
I can’t believe I had a crush on him back in the 80′s. Ugh.
Yes, back when he was the “good looking prince.” Ugh. I need a shower thinking about it.
This, from someone who has been “playing the man” his whole life. and not very well.
Of course he did. The whole family is racist. I’m surprised anyone is surprised.
At a celebration in Hong Kong, Prince Phillip (Prince Andrew was with him) was speaking with the attaché from the UK & said to the newly stationed diplomat, “don’t stay here too long or you will become all slitty eyed”
These people are awful
And people always try to exclude The Queen from the narrative, but I find it challenging at best to believe that she has a racist husband, racist children, racist grandchildren, and yet is somehow above it all.
wait til you hear what his father said about jews! i mean – of course he is a racist POS…he comes from a long line of them.
that last picture is gold🤣
Jesus Christ Lmao I literally just bust out laughing out loud at my desk at the heading of this. Wtf is wrong with this man!?
I’m not surprised at this at all. And I expect we are going to start hearing a lot more stories like this about Andrew.
How astonishing
Too bad he’s already used up the brilliant fat fingers and no sweating defences.
Not the least bit shocking when it comes to this family.
Isn’t it awesome when bloated old fckng racists trot out expressions many of us have never even heard, as if to resurrect something ugly that *almost* died?
/s
So a family that is steep in colonialism is racist.
Shocked, I tell you, I am shocked.
I shake my head….