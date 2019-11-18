What will happen with Princess Beatrice’s wedding in the wake of her dad’s mess?

I think Prince Andrew is one of the most disgusting people to ever exist. But I feel sorry for his daughters. Think about it, think about growing up with those two parents. Fergie is batty and Andrew is a dull pervert. It’s a wonder that Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie ended up somewhat normal and barely productive (more so in Eugenie’s case, her job is in the art world). Well, is this the moment to have a little extra sympathy for Beatrice? Possibly.
Beatrice fast-tracked her engagement to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi this year and there was a blitz of pleasant PR around Beatrice and how she “finally” found someone to marry her. Poor Beatrice, the last single girl, everyone would compare her wedding to her sister’s. We learned that Beatrice wanted a smaller, quieter Windsor wedding and that she wouldn’t do the princess thing with a carriage or anything. But in the wake of Andrew’s catastrophic BBC interview, what will happen with Beatrice’s wedding??
Princess Beatrice is due to get married in 2020, but after her father, Prince Andrew, gave an unprecedented interview, some worry her wedding could bear the brunt of the fallout. Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, took part in an interview about his links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died earlier this year. However, the attempts to answer questions only raised more, and the Duke’s interview was described as a “car crash”, with some expecting it to hurt his immediate family.
Prince Andrew’s eldest daughter Princess Beatrice got engaged to property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi this year. The couple had yet to announce a date for the nuptials but said it would take place at some point in 2020. But now, some royal experts are questioning what impact the Duke’s interview could have on his daughter’s big day.
Royal expert and author Marlene Koenig tweeted: “Beatrice’s wedding will be collateral damage. I will not be surprised if she has a rather quiet wedding, out of the public eye, with a few photos, no live coverage.”
As I’ve been saying for weeks, I find it VERY interesting that Beatrice hasn’t set the date. My thought was that they were waiting for the Andrew stories to die down (pre-interview), but now I guess they’ll have to wait even longer to set the date. And yes, Beatrice is going to end up getting some super-quiet wedding in the closet of Balmoral or something. If I was in Bea’s position, I would just use this as an excuse to get married in Italy, on Edo’s family’s property. That is, if Edo is going to stick around. Because if I was in Edo’s position, I would bail.
Elope. They can afford it.
Then just throw a big party. In private.
I’d bail too. He’s an idiot if he doesn’t.
But why? It’s not Beatrice fault to have a father like Andrew.
I mean that’s true. But personally if I already had a child I would not want to potentially, knowingly expose them to a pedophile. Isn’t Wolfie supposedly going to live with them? Is Bea’s dad never going to come over?
(Although of course he probably already knew he was a pedo)
Having that for a father-in-law? Unless he’s absolutely head over heels in love with her as a person, and was not in it for the social connections, he should bail.
It’s not about blame. I wouldn’t tether myself to this family. Love wears thin. That’s my experience. Not worth it. I’d say bye and catch the next bus which will be along soon enough. They always are.
Aoife nails it above. Yeah, if I was absolutely, soul-shatteringly head over heels…maybe.
He’s not. Don’t kid yourself.
Which is why I hope he does bail. This girl has enough damage thanks to her crap parents, she needs a quality therapist not a crap eurotrash fake husband.
Sorry y’all, the brf has got me super bitchy this morning.
If I was Bea I would use this as an excuse to have the destination wedding of my dreams in Italy on Mapozzi money.
That way no obligation to the paps etc and I can tell the tax payer to fux off and wear whatever the fux I want. Sell the pictures to the highest bidder to cover the costs.
Her wedding is definitely going to be a lot quieter than Eugenie’s. I wonder if she will go the route of Zara and have it in Scotland – there were still pictures and such from Zara’s wedding but it was much less of a “thing” than Eugenie’s and I don’t think it was broadcast live.
Or she could have a small ceremony and reception here and then do a big party in Italy?
I feel bad that her wedding is going to be affected but I feel worse that she has Andrew for a father, kwim?
Yeah – there is NO WAY after that interview she will have a public wedding like her sister. I feel bad for her as she should have the wedding day she wants but she won’t all because of Daddy.
Come on Edo, shed your beard.
This is the appropriate time for Melania’s deeply inappropriate Jacket ‘Really don’t care, Do U?’
Have you considered that Prince Andrew might be thinking that he needs to get his scandal out of the way, so that Beatrice can marry next year?
I think she should do something super private and get it over with!
One thing I’ve always felt legitimately terrible for all the royal kids is in finding a partner. I can’t imagine trying to have relationships with people when you come in with so much public knowledge of your life – how do you trust anyone and their motives? I truly believe Will married Kate because she was “good enough” – there wasn’t huge passion, but he likes her, her family, and they’re dependable and appropriately worshipful to his ego. I don’t know much about Jack Brooksbank, but I also got the sense that Dave Clark was only with Bea because of her circle and the connections he got. As soon as she was bumped out of needing the Queen’s permission to marry and the pressure turned up, he went and got himself a wife elsewhere.
Anyways, I hope Edo does actually love her – they’ve known each other for years and years, so I hope he knows all her family sh*t and actually just loves her for her.
I would use a stronger word than “batty” for Fergie. I think she’s gross. I think she knows all about Andrew’s predilections (read: crimes) and has supported herself via blackmail. And I want to know why she “borrowed” money from Epstein (more blackmail?). And it seems she also has fashioned a career making personal appearances for idiots desperate for “royal-adjacent” association.
This. There is nothing Fergie won’t stoop to for money and status.
I have a theory that Fergie sees this as he moment to get back into the family. I don’t know what will happen with Beatrice, but wouldn’t rule out a wedding between Andrew and Fergie as another awful attempt to deflect from this mess.
Fergie has been trying to get back into the family for years. I have always thought that once Philip passes Andrew will marry her again. Philip is the only reason that has never happened as he reportedly can’t stand her.
Elope or destination wedding at this point.
I honestly don’t think I would be able to continue a relationship unless my partner cut off their child rapist of a father out of their lives especially if I had my own child.
I know it’s more complicated because they are Royal but man oh man. It’s pretty much the most horrible crime you could commit.
If I were Edo, I would be worried about getting thrown under the bus as Meghan & Harry have. Never, underestimate what the Windsor-Mountbatten family will and can do to non-born family members if the situation gets desperate enough.
If things get worse, Andrew might make her get married at the Pizza Express in Woking.
I have been wondering about Bea’s wedding!
I truly do not feel any extra sympathy for the fact that Andrew’s scandal might affect Beatrice’s wedding planning. It’s called “life,” and it comes for everyone – even the incredibly privileged. Family members pass away, people lose jobs, budgets get scaled back, friend drama blows up, your father goes to prison, a hurricane hits your resort destination. 1. All of those events affect more than just the bride, most of them more profoundly than the bride (e.g. such as your father’s victims) 2. Every bride these things happen to eventually just has to get on with it if she wants to get married, even princess brides.
I have absolutely no sympathy for her. I’m not even sorry for feeling that.