What will happen with Princess Beatrice’s wedding in the wake of her dad’s mess?

I think Prince Andrew is one of the most disgusting people to ever exist. But I feel sorry for his daughters. Think about it, think about growing up with those two parents. Fergie is batty and Andrew is a dull pervert. It’s a wonder that Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie ended up somewhat normal and barely productive (more so in Eugenie’s case, her job is in the art world). Well, is this the moment to have a little extra sympathy for Beatrice? Possibly.

Beatrice fast-tracked her engagement to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi this year and there was a blitz of pleasant PR around Beatrice and how she “finally” found someone to marry her. Poor Beatrice, the last single girl, everyone would compare her wedding to her sister’s. We learned that Beatrice wanted a smaller, quieter Windsor wedding and that she wouldn’t do the princess thing with a carriage or anything. But in the wake of Andrew’s catastrophic BBC interview, what will happen with Beatrice’s wedding??

Princess Beatrice is due to get married in 2020, but after her father, Prince Andrew, gave an unprecedented interview, some worry her wedding could bear the brunt of the fallout. Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, took part in an interview about his links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died earlier this year. However, the attempts to answer questions only raised more, and the Duke’s interview was described as a “car crash”, with some expecting it to hurt his immediate family. Prince Andrew’s eldest daughter Princess Beatrice got engaged to property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi this year. The couple had yet to announce a date for the nuptials but said it would take place at some point in 2020. But now, some royal experts are questioning what impact the Duke’s interview could have on his daughter’s big day. Royal expert and author Marlene Koenig tweeted: “Beatrice’s wedding will be collateral damage. I will not be surprised if she has a rather quiet wedding, out of the public eye, with a few photos, no live coverage.”

[From People]

As I’ve been saying for weeks, I find it VERY interesting that Beatrice hasn’t set the date. My thought was that they were waiting for the Andrew stories to die down (pre-interview), but now I guess they’ll have to wait even longer to set the date. And yes, Beatrice is going to end up getting some super-quiet wedding in the closet of Balmoral or something. If I was in Bea’s position, I would just use this as an excuse to get married in Italy, on Edo’s family’s property. That is, if Edo is going to stick around. Because if I was in Edo’s position, I would bail.