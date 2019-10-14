Princess Beatrice’s privately funded wedding won’t even have a carriage ride

I keep saying this because it’s true: I feel sorry for Princess Beatrice. I feel like Beatrice’s wedding isn’t going to be her “dream wedding” or even close to it. In 2018, Prince Harry married Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle and it was big and fancy. Then several months later, Princess Eugenie also married at Windsor, and it was also big and fancy and expensive. Beatrice is expected to marry at Windsor as well, only her sister and her cousin used up all the fanciness and money. Now Beatrice is expected to have a less expensive and much smaller wedding. I don’t think it’s her choice – she’s being forced to streamline and be lowkey. Perhaps in a bid to take control of the narrative, it was announced last week that Beatrice’s wedding will be “funded privately.”

When Princess Eugenie tied the knot with Jack Brooksbank in October 2018, the day cost the British taxpayer around £2million but according to reports, things are set to change at Princess Beatrice’s nuptials. The British public are reportedly not footing the bill for the upcoming wedding – a major break from royal tradition. According to the Daily Express, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s wedding will be funded privately, a palace spokesperson confirmed to the newspaper. British taxpayer’s money is traditionally used at royal weddings to help towards security costs. Before Princess Eugenie’s wedding, thousands of UK citizens signed a petition against public funds going towards the wedding with a total of 14,000 signatures which were addressed to the House of Commons.

[From Tatler]

I’m not a British taxpayer, but it would seem to me like royal weddings are actually some of the best use of taxpayer funding towards the royals. Royal weddings are joyful spectacles which boost local and national economies and draw international interest. Spend the money there, you know? But I get it. Eugenie and Harry used up all of that warmth and their weddings were “too big.” So now Beatrice needs to have a smaller wedding. Apparently, she’s not going to even get a carriage ride! Or a reception at Windsor Castle.

Princess Beatrice is planning a low-key wedding following criticism over the cost of her sister Eugenie’s lavish Windsor Castle ceremony. It is believed Prince Andrew’s elder daughter, 31, wants none of the pomp and ceremony typically associated with a royal wedding when she marries property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. While her father battles claims made by victims of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, Beatrice has reportedly opted not to have a carriage ride and castle reception. Instead she and her fiance are thought to be ready to hire a venue themselves rather than depend on one of the Royal Family’s residences. It has been reported that Beatrice is also considering holding the reception in a marquee at her parents’ home, the Royal Lodge at Windsor.

[From The Daily Mirror]

So does this mean that the wedding might not even go down at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor? Or is that a built-in assumption – Beatrice will marry in Windsor, but the reception won’t be at the castle, and they may rent out a space or just use Andrew’s home? I don’t know. On one hand, I’m glad that Beatrice won’t need to “copy” her sister and her cousin’s weddings. On the other hand, I feel like Beatrice is getting screwed over because Eugenie and Harry had their weddings last year.