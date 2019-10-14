Princess Beatrice’s privately funded wedding won’t even have a carriage ride

I keep saying this because it’s true: I feel sorry for Princess Beatrice. I feel like Beatrice’s wedding isn’t going to be her “dream wedding” or even close to it. In 2018, Prince Harry married Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle and it was big and fancy. Then several months later, Princess Eugenie also married at Windsor, and it was also big and fancy and expensive. Beatrice is expected to marry at Windsor as well, only her sister and her cousin used up all the fanciness and money. Now Beatrice is expected to have a less expensive and much smaller wedding. I don’t think it’s her choice – she’s being forced to streamline and be lowkey. Perhaps in a bid to take control of the narrative, it was announced last week that Beatrice’s wedding will be “funded privately.”
When Princess Eugenie tied the knot with Jack Brooksbank in October 2018, the day cost the British taxpayer around £2million but according to reports, things are set to change at Princess Beatrice’s nuptials. The British public are reportedly not footing the bill for the upcoming wedding – a major break from royal tradition.
According to the Daily Express, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s wedding will be funded privately, a palace spokesperson confirmed to the newspaper. British taxpayer’s money is traditionally used at royal weddings to help towards security costs. Before Princess Eugenie’s wedding, thousands of UK citizens signed a petition against public funds going towards the wedding with a total of 14,000 signatures which were addressed to the House of Commons.
I’m not a British taxpayer, but it would seem to me like royal weddings are actually some of the best use of taxpayer funding towards the royals. Royal weddings are joyful spectacles which boost local and national economies and draw international interest. Spend the money there, you know? But I get it. Eugenie and Harry used up all of that warmth and their weddings were “too big.” So now Beatrice needs to have a smaller wedding. Apparently, she’s not going to even get a carriage ride! Or a reception at Windsor Castle.
Princess Beatrice is planning a low-key wedding following criticism over the cost of her sister Eugenie’s lavish Windsor Castle ceremony. It is believed Prince Andrew’s elder daughter, 31, wants none of the pomp and ceremony typically associated with a royal wedding when she marries property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.
While her father battles claims made by victims of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, Beatrice has reportedly opted not to have a carriage ride and castle reception. Instead she and her fiance are thought to be ready to hire a venue themselves rather than depend on one of the Royal Family’s residences. It has been reported that Beatrice is also considering holding the reception in a marquee at her parents’ home, the Royal Lodge at Windsor.
So does this mean that the wedding might not even go down at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor? Or is that a built-in assumption – Beatrice will marry in Windsor, but the reception won’t be at the castle, and they may rent out a space or just use Andrew’s home? I don’t know. On one hand, I’m glad that Beatrice won’t need to “copy” her sister and her cousin’s weddings. On the other hand, I feel like Beatrice is getting screwed over because Eugenie and Harry had their weddings last year.
Aw, poor Bea. She and Eugenie really are Cinderella’s step-sisters.
I don’t think this girl has a clue as to what truly being screwed over is. She’s worrying about carriage rides while many women are trying to put food on the table for their kids.
And lots of women are recovering from their sexual assaults and rapes. I wonder if someone finally told the royals that trotting Andy out was leaving a sour taste in peoples’ mouths.
Hmmmmm, weddings are great and boost the economy when they are far and few between. I guess too many seem to loose their shine.
Plus Harry and William are very much more national favourites. No one has ever given 2 figs for Bea and Eugenie – we simply don’t care enough to be interested in funding their splurge weddings.
If Andrew is hauled to jail I will personally setup a carriage ride for him, with cheering crowds on the way.
THIS is what’s really behind it all. The Queen has half a billion pounds of personal wealth. £2million is what she finds in the couch cushions. It’s nothing. If she wanted Bea to have that kind of a wedding, Bea would have that kind of a wedding. This is all being made low-key to keep the spotlight off Mummy’s Favourite Boy. You think Bea wants to only have a “garden reception”, not a wedding breakfast and an evening reception?? Yeah, doubt it. Definitely not her shady BF. He’s THIRSTY.
Sorry, but I just don’t think he’s head over heels in love. He’s marrying for connections. She’s marrying to BE married already. These two have NO chemistry/spark between them.
Yes to all of this. That top picture, they look like brother and sister.
Oh – 100% this. I agree money is not this issue – they have plenty of it. No need to feel sorry for this girl either – what a privileged life. Less exposure for the sicko dad. I also agree – this is not a love match.
The Express (aka Palmer and his team) getting facts wrong again likely for clicks.
FYI the RF also paid for Harry and Eugenie’s weddings. The security costs were met by the taxpayer at 6 million and 2 million respectively.
The same appears to be happening for Bea i.e. cost of wedding absorbed by RF with any security being met by the tax payer.
A portion of the policing bill will then be met out of the remainder from the crown estates.
That said I do feel that Bea’s wedding will be scaled down and that is purely to do with her personality. Bea is the dyslexic one who has always had a bad picker when it comes to men and it shows in her personality and lack of confidence.
For the above reasons, I feel Bea will have a small UK wedding i.e. even smaller that Ella Windsor’s wedding and then follow the York Tradition of having a further 2 days celebration. I think the latter 2 days will be in Italy where they could have another ‘Blessing’ for the Mapozzi contingent of the family or guests who couldn’t make the cut in the presence of the Queen.
“Bea is the dyslexic one” is the most bizarre description of why someone’s wedding would be smaller I have ever read. Like, what does that have to do with ANYTHING??
“And it shows in her personality and lack of confidence”. Do you know her to make such an assessment??
I made the comment to show why she would have a lack of confidence and not to attack her dyslexia, as she is often attacked for it by the BM and in particular the express.
#abolishthemonarchy #getajob
Nah, Bea supposedly has a “job”. Her fiancé is supposedly wealthy. Between the two of them they can throw a private party and leave it at that. No one is interested and the optics are bad.
Bea’s “jobs” have always been “in-name-only-for-the-connections” jobs that she’s held for a year or less, and most of that time was spent on vacation days.
Sure, she and her fiancé can WELL afford to pay for their own party(ies), but when have TRF EVER paid for anything out of their own pockets that they didn’t *have* to? On their own dime, they are VERY tight.
@ogjan – yep, that’s my point – I was being sarcastic – hence the quotes around “job”. The York’s are all useless spongers as far as I’m concerned. The entitlement this family shows is disgusting – starting with PedoAndy, his grifter wife and his spoiled freeloading daughters.
I think if she attempted any sort of public spectacle of a wedding there would be serious push back from us citizens. Frankly, I am fed up of my tax pounds going towards this lot most especially with all the Andrew debacle. We’d all go petition crazy.
I’m pretty sure Andrew pushed for the big wedding for Eugenie. Remember, the media all said it was a waste and the royals had to beg a network to run it. After Epstein, he just doesn’t have that kind of capital anymore.
“Beatrice is getting screwed over because Eugenie and Harry had their weddings last year.”
This is true and also Andrew’s current “position” is not helping matters at all and neither is all the renovations at Frogmore BS. Reading comments at the Daily Fail, the Daily Fail commentariat appears to be more upset about the renovations at Frogmore BS than Pedo Andy’s behavior.
If Beatrice was willing wait 18-24 months then I am sure she could have a “Royal” wedding.
It would be terrible optics to have another huge Windsor royal wedding with the two last year and with Andrew and Epstein.
I dont see the issue with this. Beatrice and Eugenie and 9 and 10th in line to the throne. Their weddings SHOULD be privately funded. Eugenie’s should have been as well IMO.
Also considering what’s going on with her father and with Brexit the optics of Beatrice having a huge tax-payer funded wedding would be terrible. It was a smart decision.
Lets not blame Harry and Genie for this. If Bea doesn’t get the wedding she wants it’s because of her embarrassing parents. Period.
Personally, I think it is less to do with Eugenie and Harry’s weddings and more to do with her parents’ disgrace.
Personally, I think she would love to have a big wedding like her sister. But given her father’s criminal behaviour, she will have a low-key one. And I agree with the poster upthread, her fiancee is not into her but in it for the position, and she wants to get married so she won’t feel left out, although I don’t really see why, she is only 31, not old these days.
Look-if the wedding is “privately funded” I think there will be many “ private receptions” that will make up for the “low key” facade. She’ll get what she wants, the public will just get the quiet version of things. There has to be the usual security so the price tag for this isn’t going to mysteriously go down. It’s just that Taxpayers won’t foot the bill.
Poor Bea., she should not be punished for the sins of her mother and her father.
Even her engagement announcement was blimp, no television interview. Nothing. Just a post on Instagram ….this is the complete opposite of Cinderella.
Beatrice deserves better and I don’t even like her 365 day of the year self
We’re supposed to feel sorry for a woman born into extreme wealth and privilege because her wedding isn’t going to be as fancy as her sister’s (allegedly).
Uh, no.