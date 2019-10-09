Princess Beatrice wants a smaller wedding than her sister, but it won’t really be different

I’m actually developing some second-hand stress from these stories about Princess Beatrice and her wedding plans. It’s weird to say this, but I truly feel sorry for Beatrice. It felt like she was the “sad sack” of the royal family, and now her wedding might be some sad copycat affair where she can’t even truly celebrate because her dad is disgusting, her mom is a nutcase and her sister and her cousins did everything wedding-related before she got a chance to do it. If I were in Beatrice’s shoes, I’d make a compromise with the Queen: we’ll have the wedding in England so you can attend, but we’re not doing it in Windsor because everyone else has already done the Windsor wedding. She should totally get married in London. I’m not saying she should get Westminster Abbey or anything, but she could totally just… do something different. But that won’t happen. Thus, my second-hand stress when I read a story like this:
Royal sisters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie may have a close relationship, but they’re two very different people — and their weddings may reflect that. Beatrice, the older daughter of Britain’s Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, just announced her engagement to Italian property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and now it’s time to plan the big day, which is set to take place in 2020. However, those close to the Queen’s granddaughter say she may go for a less extravagant affair than her younger sister’s royal nuptials to Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle last year.
“She has talked about having a smaller affair in the past,” a friend tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue, adding that the wedding could take place in the spring or later.
“Beatrice and Eugenie are super close, but they are very different,” another source adds. “Beatrice is more serious and Eugenie is the outgoing extrovert, she’s so bubbly and fun. Beatrice is more reserved and discreet. She holds back more, she is very polite, very well-educated but more formal and quiet in her personalty, so I think it will be a very different wedding to Eugenie’s.”
Beatrice should be “allowed” to celebrate her wedding in a big way or in any way she chooses. It’s her wedding… although her dad and grandmother are probably paying for everything. But the comparisons are inevitable – in the past two years, Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie and Lady Gabriella Windsor have all been married at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor. All of their weddings have had similar vibes and similar guest lists (the Sussexes’ wedding being the most glamorous and inclusive). My point remains the same: Beatrice should do her own thing because if she just does a version of Eugenie’s wedding (but smaller!), then that will be a disappointment too. Not to mention, it will just make for really boring photos. I’m taking this too personally, I know. But lord, I just feel sorry for Beatrice. She’s going to get sh-t coming and going from her own wedding.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
The wedding will be paid for privately, so they say, no tax money.
She should do the wedding in a different church for sure. At Sandringham? I’m not sure how big that church is though (St Mary Magdalene, I think?)
I read yesterday that its going to be privately funded (I’m assuming by the queen) – Eugenie’s mostly was, but there was still a cost of 2 million pounds for security apparently, and Beatrice’s won’t have that (which makes me think it wont be at Windsor?)
I always kind of liked the York sisters, or didn’t dislike them. Hard to remember now after this barrage of engagement and wedding crap. It’s all a bit much considering her shady fiancé and pedophile father. Just stahp.
A wedding is a wedding. What can you really do that differently if you’re working within broadly traditional (Church of England) boundaries? Different venue? Slightly different big white dress? Slightly different kids walking behind you? Just enjoy your day Beatrice and do whatever you and that chap want!
If I were her, I’d take the kid and elope somewhere, just the three of us (and maybe a nanny, lol) and then have a party at Sandringham after the fact. Didn’t Zara get married at Balmoral? Why is everyone stuck at Windsor now?
I think they’ll have a Windsor wedding on a Thursday or Friday, but continue a wedding weekend celebration in Italy. Because they can’t do a big carnival at Andys place again. At least it’s all out of their pockets.
I just realised that Bea looks just like Andy but with Fergies hair colouring and Eugenie looks like her mom with Andrews coloring.
I hope she has the wedding she wants. It’s what every bride deserves. I just can’t imagine a smaller wedding at Windsor. She could choose a smaller chapel like Zara, but would she be allowed that with her parents’ egos? She could elope, then have a civil marriage like Charles and Camilla in the Queen’s presence.