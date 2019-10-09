Kim Kardashian thinks Greta Thunberg is amazing, wants to help her with social media

Kim Kardashian has been getting “political” for years now. She’s “reading the law” and studying to become a lawyer. She’s increasingly involved with justice reform and getting incarcerated people pardoned. She’s donating to political campaigns and speaking out about reproductive rights and gun control. And I’m sort of fine with all of it? I know there’s a mountain of shade for her law studies (and I have some doubts about it too), but I don’t hate the fact that Kim is trying something different, and that she’s actually trying to do sh-t beyond Instagram-influencing. She actually uses her celebrity and platform for *some* good things. That doesn’t negate the bad sh-t, of course not. Anyway, how do we feel about Kim Kardashian stanning Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old environmental activist?

Kim Kardashian revealed one of her dream dinner guests: teenage activist Greta Thunberg. The 38-year-old reality TV star on Tuesday said that she would love to break bread with the 16-year-old Swedish climate crusader, praising her as a “brave and amazing young woman.” “She is such an amazing young girl, and so brave and courageous to stand up to these grown-ups that can be very scary and for her to be so open and honest is exactly what we need,” Kardashian told Reuters at the World Congress on Information Technology in Armenia. Kardashian — who has nearly 150 million Instagram followers — added that she was willing to lend her expertise to Thunberg’s parents on how to leverage the high school student’s social media platforms. “Speaking on a big platform invites a lot of different opinions and personalities and how they (parents) manage that,” Kardashian said.

[From Page Six]

I say we just take Kim’s suggestion in the spirit in which it was offered. Kim wasn’t saying that Greta needs her help, Kim was just saying: I love what you’re doing and I could help. Greta truly has 2.75 million followers on Twitter, and being 16 years old, she knows how to do social media like a pro. What… could Kim really offer? “More selfies!” Or perhaps: “Do photo-op stunts to increase your followers.” That’s not really Greta’s vibe. But whatever, I guess Kim was just trying to be helpful.

Embed from Getty Images