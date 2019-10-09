Kim Kardashian thinks Greta Thunberg is amazing, wants to help her with social media

Kim Kardashian West is spotted out and about during NYFW!

Kim Kardashian has been getting “political” for years now. She’s “reading the law” and studying to become a lawyer. She’s increasingly involved with justice reform and getting incarcerated people pardoned. She’s donating to political campaigns and speaking out about reproductive rights and gun control. And I’m sort of fine with all of it? I know there’s a mountain of shade for her law studies (and I have some doubts about it too), but I don’t hate the fact that Kim is trying something different, and that she’s actually trying to do sh-t beyond Instagram-influencing. She actually uses her celebrity and platform for *some* good things. That doesn’t negate the bad sh-t, of course not. Anyway, how do we feel about Kim Kardashian stanning Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old environmental activist?

Kim Kardashian revealed one of her dream dinner guests: teenage activist Greta Thunberg. The 38-year-old reality TV star on Tuesday said that she would love to break bread with the 16-year-old Swedish climate crusader, praising her as a “brave and amazing young woman.”

“She is such an amazing young girl, and so brave and courageous to stand up to these grown-ups that can be very scary and for her to be so open and honest is exactly what we need,” Kardashian told Reuters at the World Congress on Information Technology in Armenia. Kardashian — who has nearly 150 million Instagram followers — added that she was willing to lend her expertise to Thunberg’s parents on how to leverage the high school student’s social media platforms.

“Speaking on a big platform invites a lot of different opinions and personalities and how they (parents) manage that,” Kardashian said.

I say we just take Kim’s suggestion in the spirit in which it was offered. Kim wasn’t saying that Greta needs her help, Kim was just saying: I love what you’re doing and I could help. Greta truly has 2.75 million followers on Twitter, and being 16 years old, she knows how to do social media like a pro. What… could Kim really offer? “More selfies!” Or perhaps: “Do photo-op stunts to increase your followers.” That’s not really Greta’s vibe. But whatever, I guess Kim was just trying to be helpful.

Photos courtesy of Getty and Backgrid.

24 Responses to “Kim Kardashian thinks Greta Thunberg is amazing, wants to help her with social media”

  1. Tiffany says:
    October 9, 2019 at 10:24 am

    I will take the offer for what it is from Kim and nothing more. I just think she is trying to be nice.

    Reply
  2. Mina says:
    October 9, 2019 at 10:24 am

    Stay the hell away from her, you vulture.

    Here’s a reminder that her husband is basically a cult leader now and was just days ago off again on one of his manic screeds about he’s all in on the MAGA train and Kim was laying around being fine with it. She can fall off a cliff with the rest of the family.

    Reply
  3. Athyrmose says:
    October 9, 2019 at 10:30 am

    Yikes on bikes. Here’s hoping that Greta’s parents refuse, or at the very least limit any contact, or influence, from Kim to themselves, and keep Kim far away from Greta.

    Reply
  4. Lightpurple says:
    October 9, 2019 at 10:30 am

    Greta organized an international strike that had millions of kids march out of their schools to their government buildings in protest. She was invited to speak at the United Nations General Assembly. She is nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. She does not need Kim Kardashian. The pairing I would like to see is Greta and Malala.

    Reply
  5. Eliza says:
    October 9, 2019 at 10:30 am

    Private Plane Kim wants to help Greta with social media? She suggested more skin? Latex? Luxury items promoted? Inserting yourself into scandal to get an extra byline? Paying the Daily Mail for daily content?

    Greta is hot right now, and Kim knows how to get a headline. Greta doesnt need Kim she’s got this!

    Reply
  6. Hannah says:
    October 9, 2019 at 10:32 am

    It is good that she is starting to pay attention to Greta Thunberg’s ideas. In the interview she also said that North was encouraging her to be more environmentally aware at home and recycle. All of this is all well and good, however given what a glutton for consumerism she and her family appear to be, she appears to be missing out on what the fundamental message is – use less and think about the impact on the planet of your choices. I would be more interested to find out if she was going to cut back on purchasing, the lavish and needless excess stuff for parties, cut back on flying privately (her and kanye hiring out a 747 just for themselves was shockingly wasteful and thoughtless) and most crucially what her company could be doing to cut out single use packaging for her cosmetics, fragrances, shapewear etc. Otherwise Greta’s message just appears to have gone in one ear, out the other.

    Reply
  7. Mignionette says:
    October 9, 2019 at 10:35 am

    Correction:

    “Kim Kardashian thinks Greta Thunberg’s SOCIAL ENGAGEMENT STATS ARE amazing, AT A TIME WHEN HERS ARE DECLINING, AND wants GRETA to help her (KIM’S) with social media STATS.”

    Reply
  8. Mar says:
    October 9, 2019 at 10:40 am

    Anything for publicity

    But ….. I see positive things coming out of it as our last hope is the next generation and what they believe in.

    Reply
  9. Jules says:
    October 9, 2019 at 10:41 am

    Predator looking for fresh prey.

    Reply
  10. kerwood says:
    October 9, 2019 at 10:45 am

    I hope Greta has people with sense around her to protect from this woman. Kardashian sees an opportunity to leech on to someone with a great deal of popularity. I guess the family has drained Kanye dry and is looking for a new victim.

    Reply
  11. NotSoSocialButterfly says:
    October 9, 2019 at 10:52 am

    LOL. Greta is doing a fantastic job on her own, promoting her first attempt at activism.

    She doesn’t need pro-tips from someone who entered the scene because of a sex tape &; her last name.

    What a joke.

    Reply
  12. Luna says:
    October 9, 2019 at 10:56 am

    Yes, I’m sure the Joan dé Arc of preserving our ability to survive on this planet is in dire need of help from the carefully sculpted face of conspicuous consumption.

    Reply
  13. usedtobe says:
    October 9, 2019 at 10:59 am

    I can’t even listen or read Kim Kardashian saying anything. She comes across as a ditzy, valley girl -always!

    Reply
  14. agnes says:
    October 9, 2019 at 11:07 am

    As if Greta Thunberg would need Kim’s help on that (or any other) field. Tsk.

    Reply
  15. Pati says:
    October 9, 2019 at 11:13 am

    She could help by avoiding renting boings for private trips and all the conspicuous consumption to begin with…

    Reply

