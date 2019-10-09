Billy Bob Thornton’s psychic mom told him as a kid that he would win an Oscar

Embed from Getty Images

The third season of Billy Bob Thornton’s series, Goliath, is now streaming on Amazon’s PrimeVideo. The big news surrounding season three is that Billy Bob’s good buddy Dennis Quaid has joined the cast. I haven’t watched the show but I’m sure it’s good. Billy Bob, as eccentric as he is, tends to make good career choices. One of his best choices was to write his short film, Some Folks Call it a Sling Blade, which he would later adapt to become the feature film Sling Blade. That earned Billy Bob an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay and a nomination for Best Actor. Apparently, he had a head’s up about his future Oscar, though. His mother, who he says was psychic, told him he’s win an Oscar before he’d even become an actor. Here is what she predicted (the clip is below)

You said before that your mom was a psychic. Did she ever predict your career of life or anything? She said a lot of stuff to me that was interesting over the years. Back in the old days, she said – and this was back when I was only playing music, she told me one time that one of these days I was going to get close to Burt Reynolds. That I’ll be really close to Burt Reynolds and that he was going to help me out somehow in my career. An she told me I would win an Academy Award before I ever became an actor, which was wild.

Here’s where I stand on psychic abilities: I believe (or want to believe) they are possible. I even believe I have met people who have channeled them. However, I also believe there are a lot of charlatans who claim to have them to take advantage of others. So I am more than willing to accept that Billy Bob’s mom was psychic. Also, having a psychic mom fits perfectly in his backstory. I do wonder how predictions such as these force fate, though. Like, did Billy Bob read for the Evening Shade role because of his mom’s prediction about Burt Reynolds, like a self-fulling prophecy? But it’s the Oscar prediction that fascinates me. Even if we go far out on a limb and theorize Billy Bob went into acting because his mom said he’d win an Oscar, he won one for writing. He probably never saw that coming (I’ll bet she did, though).

I don’t know when Billy Bob first mentioned his mom was psychic, but this is the first time I’ve heard of it. It brought back something that’s always been stuck in my head about Billy Bob: in the DVD commentary on Love Actually, Hugh Grant mentioned Billy Bob’s many phobias. Among them are antique furniture and (former Prime Minister) Benjamin Disraeli’s hair, specifically his facial hair. Hugh teased Billy Bob by making sure Disraeli’s portrait was in Billy Bob’s sightline on the staircase and pointing out pieces of furniture that were 500+ years old during takes. I understand that some of his phobias stem from his OCD, but now I’m wondering, what if it’s something bigger? What if Billy Bob is also psychic or can read psychic energy and has tapped into secrets select heirlooms hold? That would certainly explain his aversion to antiques. But now I really want to know what went on in Disraeli’s hair.