Hilarie Burton shares sped up videos of how her wedding dress was created

Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan got married over the weekend! I follow both of them on Instagram and you get the sense that they’re madly in love and that they have a great life together in upstate New York. They live on a farm with different types of animals, several of which are rescues, and they have two children together, daughter George Virginia, 20 months, and son Augustus, nine. Plus they do local volunteer work and they co-own a candy store in their town! They are living the dream.
Hilary made the announcement on Instagram about their wedding (that post is above but I left out the caption) along with the detail that the press reported that they got married about five years ago and they never bothered to correct them. We did report in 2012 that they were maybe-engaged, and reviewing that post reminded me that there was some sketchiness as to how they got together. They’ve been together over ten years now though and seem really solid and happy. Plus they’re married! That was just a sweet story that we skipped as they’re one of those low-key celebrity couples. I wanted to talk about Hilarie’s wedding dress though. She shared these videos of how it was created and I found it so mesmerizing. Hilarie worked with designer Carol Hannah in New York City.
View this post on Instagram
I never wanted a wedding dress. “I don’t want a white dress and I absolutely dont want a strapless dress! Then I met @carolhannahbridal . I’d come across her designs on one of those massive bridal sites, while I juggled my kids this summer. As I consulted with our outstanding stylist and all around genius advisor @jeanneyangstyle , I kept using Carol’s designs as points of reference. “Architectural. Asymmetrical. Not too girly.” Then one day the lightbulb went off and Jeanne just called Carol directly. I was nervous going into their salon. I’d tried wedding dresses on once before and it was a miserable experience. Pretentious. Pompous. But not this time. Carol and her whole team knew what I wanted without me even having to say it. She led me to this dress right away and from the moment I tried it in it was a no brainer. I had been wrong. I did want a white strapless dress. I wanted THIS one. I cannot thank that group of women enough for holding my hand and bearing with me. The craftsmanship was only trumped by the kindness. My last fitting was two days before the wedding. Jeanne and I met at their studio and that was the giddy moment where all the wedding festivities kicked off. Thank you @carolhannahbridal and @jeanneyangstyle . You heard exactly what I was saying, even if I didn’t have the right words. So grateful for this new family heirloom. Xoxoxox #weddinggown #carolhannah #carolhannahbride
First of all, that’s an absolutely beautiful gown. It fits her like a glove because she stood there for what must have been hours getting fitted. (I get impatient getting my hair done I don’t know if I could sit there for that long.) I adore the layered ruching at the bustline, the little buttons on the back and the fishtail skirt. The gold rope-like belt is such a nice touch too. Hilarie didn’t think she wanted a strapless white gown but that’s what she got and it turned out incredibly for her. I hear her on rejecting the snotty place. Who even shops at places like that? Be nice to me if you want my business.
I had a white strapless wedding gown! I love sleek, classic looks and so that’s what I chose. My marriage didn’t work out but I have no regrets and am glad we got to have that special day. Important details like these become memories which stay with you always. Congratulations to Hilarie and Jeffrey!
Oh wow Norman Reedus performed the ceremony with Jenson Ackles!
View this post on Instagram
Ok. A few words… It was an intimate ceremony… performed by @jensenackles and @bigbaldhead with our kids at our sides… and the party of the century afterwards… thank you to all our friends and family. It was, without a doubt… the best day of our lives. Ever ever. Just never knew that it could be so damn perfect. It was. And more. Xxxxjd
