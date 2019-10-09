David Harbour on his costars: What adult male wants to hang out with 15 year-olds?

*SPOILERS for season three of Stranger Things*

David Harbour swung by Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday. David was there because he’s hosting SNL this weekend, which he said is a dream come true. I know a lot of folks have a thing for David’s Sheriff Hooper look. I don’t. But for reasons I cannot explain, this romantic poet thing he’s got going on in his Late Night appearance is kind of working for me. Maybe it’s because it’s Halloween and he’s channeling some vibe that crosses Lord Byron with Riff Raff from Rocky Horror and Frankenstein’s monster. (All of which have brought up some questions about myself.) Anyway, the main topic, as it often is with David, was about Stranger Things. Seth wanted to get to the bottom of Hopper’s fate, which we still don’t know, even after David FaceTimed the Duffer Brothers on air with Seth. But David also provided a glimpse into the camaraderie between the cast. David told Seth that he finds the teenagers on set delightful and very talented, but is not inclined to hang out with them because, well, they’re 15-year-olds:

The clip is set to start at the point he discusses the kids. I encourage you to watch it because his delivery is really funny. But if you can’t, here is what he said:

What’s it like, I mean they’ve grown up to some degree, since you first started working with those super talent cast of kids you have on the show? It’s a nightmare. No, look, they’re beautiful kids but like what adult male wakes up in the morning – like, I’m in my 40s – and goes, like, ‘you know what I want to do today? I wanna hang out with, like, six 15-year-olds. And I want to see, like, what they’re like. And, like, what they talk about and, like, what they’re interested in. And I want to get involved in conversations that they’re having about learning about themselves as 15-year-olds do.’ I have been in some conversations where, between them, where, in the middle of a conversation, I just have to get up and walk away. Because, ‘I’m qualified to speak about this, but I’m not going to tell you.’

You read about how much time actors spend sitting around between takes. I have to admit, having to talk to a group of 15-year-olds for too long would also prompt me to get up and walk away. Hell, I’ll be driving a group of my kids friends somewhere as they go on – at full volume – and I’ll entertain myself by mentally searching for the best place to jump out of the car. I think David might also be alluding to venturing into more adult topics, in which case he’s smart. No matter if you do work together, there are some things you should avoid counseling someone else’s kids on.

BTW, I have fully caught up with Stranger Things. My daughter got into it and wanted to watch it with us. I enjoy that we can all talk about it, but I don’t like it any better having seen the end. On Late Night, David talked about Hopper needing to make a sacrifice because he was a jerk. I’m glad he mentioned that because when Quimby wrote about Evan Rachel Wood’s comments regarding the Hopper character, it was unclear if he was intentionally written like that or not. I hope David’s admission is evidence that Hopper is meant to be seen as a deeply flawed individual. I like David and hope he’s back for season four, but I hope Hopper’s redemption arc is complete, too.

Also, why am I so attracted to Matt Duffer in David’s FaceTime call to the Duffer brothers? What is going on with me today? Is this also a case of the Halloween Hots? *fans self while pulling out a copy of Frankenstein*