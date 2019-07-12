Evan Rachel Wood: Chief Hopper’s rages on Stranger Things are red flags (spoilers)

Embed from Getty Images
Mild spoilers for season three of Stranger Things
The third season of Netflix’s Stranger Things was released last Thursday, so by Friday, most fans had finished watching all eight episodes. People were left wondering whether one of the characters had survived their trip to the Russians’ secret lab beneath the Starcourt Mall, where the Russians had managed to start opening the gate again.
People were also wondering what had happened to Chief Hopper. Over the course of the season, starting with the first episode, Hopper began flying off the handle and raging at and/or threatening other characters (notably, El, Mike, Max, Murray, Alexei, who had been in charge of figuring out how to open the gate, and Larry Kline, the mayor). Hopper also became incredibly jealous after Joyce missed meeting him for dinner because she was visiting with Mr. Clarke to find an explanation for how the magnets on her fridge and on a store display could have suddenly lost their magnetism. (Hopper had shown little interest in the problem when Joyce had mentioned it to him earlier.)
Among Hopper’s most vocal critics was Evan Rachel Wood, who has spoken about being a survivor of an abusive relationship. The actress took to Twitter to address Hopper’s abusive behavior; Entertainment Tonight has a good synopsis of Hopper’s abuse and of Evan’s tweets:
“You should never date a guy like the cop from #strangerthings,” Wood wrote. “Extreme jealousy and violent rages are not flattering or sexy like TV would have you believe. That is all.”
“Yes I am aware it’s ‘just a show’ and it’s set ‘in the 80s’ even though this stuff was unacceptable then too, but that’s exactly my point,” Wood continued in a second tweet. “It’s just a show and this is a gentle reminder not to fall for this crap in real life. Red flags galore.”
“Also I can’t not laugh at the people assuring me its [sic] just a show but correcting me on the characters name. 😑,” she added in a third tweet.
Following her tweets, Wood once again returned to the platform to write that “abusive people” were “attacking” her for her Stranger Thingshot take.
“Cue all the abusive people attacking me on twitter for posting a warning not to fall for abusive behavior like a popular tv character exhibited on a popular show because it reminds them of themselves and they feel personally attacked?” she wrote. “Bring it on guys.”
“I didn’t even say he was a bad guy or to stop watching the show, I just said ‘don’t date people like that,’” she added in another tweet. “But alas, abusers hear an attack and want a fight. Proving my point with their own retaliation.”
Evan is right that Hopper is abusive, and something that many people are complaining about (because he is a fictional character) is that the character has been destroyed, and that needs to be addressed by the Stranger Things writers. Evan seems prepared to deal with the backlash that she’s getting, though I’m sorry that she’s on the receiving end of that in the first place. Her larger point isn’t about a fictional character, which she stated, but about the very real danger of actual abusive people, whom she was warning people not to date. She also used one fan’s snarky comment that she focus on real people rather than fictional ones to spread awareness about a law that she wrote, The Phoenix Act, which she explained, “ensur[es] more rights for Domestic Abuse survivors.” I’d not heard of the act until writing this story, and I’m so grateful that Evan is spearheading this difficult work; I hope the law passes in California and then around the country.
photos credit: Getty, Netflix press and via Instagram
Agreed, they took Hopper in a really gross direction this season. Was not sad he died.
I don’t think he did die…did you watch past the credits on the last episode?
I do agree, his behaviour made me very uncomfortable and I didn’t like him.
I hope that they learn from this and write him better next season.
Yes I was triggered by him too! I thought I was going to put myself into a rage coma watching all the misogyny on this season with how he treated El making out with Mike and his straight up abuse to Joyce.
I really hope they don’t bring his character back.
I kept wondering why he was acting the way he did, and then the scene where he desperately searches the kitchen for alcohol made me wonder if he was trying to be sober until then.
I don’t really know but I hated it.
This was the first thing I noticed when watching the new season. Glaringly bad and over the top behavior from Hopper, when he wasn’t really like that before. It was very off-putting and almost made me stop watching. Some of the other characters were “too much” as well, almost caricatures of themselves.
Yea not sure why they turned into a rage machine. I get the writers we’re trying to portray a father trying to deal with his “daughter” growing up and becoming a woman and dealing with being ok with it. And I understood how they tried to create some sort of sexual tension with all the fighting and bickering with Joyce but they dropped the ball. He just seemed so angry and aggressive than an Everyman who got pulled into a crazy situation and steps up to be a “hero” when he needs to. Anyways JUSTICE FOR ALEXEI!!!
I completely agree, they took his character too far in the rage department, it was sad to see. I do hope Hopper isn’t actually dead and the Duffer brothers learn from this and turn it around next season.
I’m in this Facebook group where woman can chat about anything and it gets pretty raunchy and funny sometimes, but yesterday this woman posted about her husband being jealous of their children and he calls her degrading names like a stupid b*tch and tells her she doesn’t know how to properly mother because she lets their one year old sleep with them etc, and how he screams at the children and spanks them, so she was looking for advice and seemed like she was ready to leave him but an ungodly number of women told her she needed to do something special for him!!! I was so fkng pissed off, they said oh he’s feeling left out and he will cheat on you if you don’t put him first and make him feel like he’s number one in the house. I couldn’t believe what I was seeing, that’s abuse and so many women don’t know it. So I applaud Evan Rachel Wood for speaking out, yes it’s a just a tv show but abuse shouldn’t be glorified in any way because apparently a lot of women think it’s normal to be spoken to and treated like that.
That’s actually kinda sad and scary. If my husband is regularly screaming obscenities at me, the last thing I’m gonna do is treat him like some king. I hope that woman leaves her husband and those defending him get a freaking clue.
Agreed. He was nothing but a violent drunk this season save one tender moment with El.
I thought they were trying to channel 80s movies like Romancing the Stone or War of the Roses where the romantic characters fight constantly. They didn’t succeed at that, but that was what they were attempting.
I found all the making out by El and Mike completely creeped me out. Remember they are 15 and El has no social experience at all. They shouldn’t have been in her bedroom at all.
She’s completely right, I’ve noticed this as well. It made me really uncomfortable.
I was also triggered by his rages and the way he spoke to Joyce; I also thought the scene when the scientist character urges them to “have sex already” because they are so angry at each other and arguing —especially because he constantly is dismissing her intelligence–was not only inappropriate for a young audience but really a bad reading on the situation. She was with a kind and loving man who just died and then with someone who rages at her and treats her terribly and patronizes her (when he was in her store and all the magnets dropped on the floor. and he just walked away without picking them up for her–what a jerk).
I also thought that for a show aimed at kids, there was way too much swearing (I mean when I was that age I no way said those words around adults OR other kids, though I grew up in the 70s and maybe it was different??).
And the early kissing scenes were unnecessary and the allusions to sex… they could have portrayed their “experimentation”without putting two adolescent actors through that. It felt creepy that El’s lack of knowledge about certain things was being in a way taken advantage of, but just as creepy that Millie Bobby Brown was 14 at the time it was shot.
I appreciate the character El is the heroine in many situations. But this season just felt creepy.