Cardi B: ‘First of all, I rap about my p–sy because she’s my best friend’

Cardi B loves to “clapback” at haters, politicians, and various enemies by posting to-camera videos to Instagram. Like, she looks directly at the camera and addresses something that way. I respect the fact that she does it directly, with her no-bullsh-t approach. So it was this week when Jermaine Dupri seemed to mansplain why he doesn’t have a favorite female rapper. Instead of just saying “they’re all good” or “I’m not going to take sides,” Dupri made it sound like he just doesn’t like the content created by ladies:

“I can’t really say [who my favorite female rapper is]. The only reason why I can’t say is because I feel they’re all rapping about the same things. I don’t think they’re showing us who’s the best rapper. I think they’re trying to show⁠—for me, it’s like strippers rapping. And as far as rap goes, I’m not getting who’s the best rapper. I’m getting like, ‘OK, you got a story about you dancing in the club, you got a story about you dancing in the club, you got a story about you dancing in the club.’ It’s like, ‘OK, who’s going to be the rapper?’ At some point, somebody’s going to have to break out of that mold and just show us⁠—talk about other things, just rap about other things besides that.”

[Via JustJared]

I understand the criticism of “they’re all rapping about the same things,” but… why is that specific to women? Most of the men rap about the same sh-t too, for the love of God. There’s always Kendrick Lamar, who is rapping about real-world sh-t, but like 95% of mainstream male rappers are rapping about the same handful of subjects. Anyway, Cardi had a different defense: she raps about her vadge because that’s what people WANT. She posted another Instagram video, and said this to camera:

“I have seen a lot of people sayin’ ‘Nowadays, female rappers only talk about they p-ssy and sh-t. And now that Jermaine Dupri bring it up, now I’m gonna say something about it, right. First of all, I rap about my p–sy because she’s my best friend, you know what I’m sayin’? And second of all, it seems like that’s what people wanna hear. I ain’t even gonna front, because let me tell you something: When I did ‘Be Careful,’ people was talking mad s–t in the beginning, like, ‘What the f–k is this? This is not what I expected. I expected this, I expected that.’ So it’s like, if that’s what people ain’t tryna hear, then, alright, I’mma start rapping about my p–sy again.”

[From Just Jared]

She goes on to say that there are a lot of female rappers who don’t rap about sex and stripping and they don’t get support from bloggers, or the rap community or men like Dupri. Which is also very true. Even though it’s obscene, I love this quote: “First of all, I rap about my p–sy because she’s my best friend, you know what I’m sayin’.” How many of you think about your vadge like that? SHE IS YOUR BEST FRIEND. Treat her to some ice cream and photos of Clive Owen.

Here’s Cardi’s video – NSFW for language.

Last thing: the trailer for Hustlers drops next week, but the Hustlers social media team dropped several two-second teasers on social media and damn, this movie looks GOOD. Like Ocean’s Eight but real, and they’re all strippers. It’s amazing.