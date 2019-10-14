Queen Elizabeth opened Parliament & the Imperial crown hitched a ride ahead of her

State Opening of Parliament 2019

Queen Elizabeth II opened Parliament today. It’s a thing that happens every damn year but every year, I guess people tune in to see the Queen look grumpy AF in a full state-ceremony gown (in the middle of the day!). For decades, the Queen wore the Imperial State Crown to the opening of Parliament, but in recent years, the crown is literally too heavy for her head, so she opts for the Diamond Diadem tiara. That’s what she wore today. But because people come to see the actual CROWN, the crown had to come along too. Did… the crown… travel in its own carriage? I think it did. And check out this fussy crown business:

The BBC commentary really sells this. The crown gets ANOTHER cushion when it’s inside. Bless it. Don’t get me wrong, I’m sure that all of this pomp and custom has a purpose. But from the outside looking in, my lord. British peeps, how can you stand it? Anyway, the Queen looked…small and tired. Charles looked fine. I spy Camilla off to the side too, looking bored.

State Opening of Parliament 2019

State Opening of Parliament 2019

State Opening of Parliament 2019

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

7 Responses to “Queen Elizabeth opened Parliament & the Imperial crown hitched a ride ahead of her”

  1. BayTampaBay says:
    October 14, 2019 at 8:47 am

    I believe the dude carrying the crown on the cushion is David Rocksavage Cholmondeley, aka Marquess of Cholmondeley and aka The husband of “Rose Who?”.

    Reply
  2. Sof says:
    October 14, 2019 at 8:51 am

    I don’t want to disrespect anyone, but to me this looks ridiculous and over the top. Were the wigs necessary? I like seeing tiaras and crowns, and people wearing fancy attires but this is too much.

    Reply
    • M. says:
      October 14, 2019 at 9:04 am

      I think there are certain groups of people who find this kind of stuff admirable, but a lot of comments I’m seeing about this ceremony has not been positive.

      Reply
  3. olive says:
    October 14, 2019 at 8:56 am

    is that david rocksavage carrying the crown??

    Reply
  4. Hannah says:
    October 14, 2019 at 9:01 am

    The sheer opulence of this all seems so inappropriate given today’s glaring problems with disparity between the privileged classes and the majority of the world. Obviously, I don’t mean to be a party pooper here and I do understand it’s a custom…just somehow feels so wrong to see someone wearing this much wealth on them.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment