Donald Trump’s supporters made a violent, terrorist propaganda video

If you’re like me, you can go weeks without listening to Donald Trump speak. I actively avoid it and I change the channel when clips of Trump’s unhinged speeches begin to air. When you avoid listening to him for a week or two, his deeply unsettled, unwell mind comes into starker relief: this man is absolutely bonkers and he’s getting worse. He’s currently ignoring a genocide of our longstanding Kurdish allies at the hands of ISIS terrorists who he empowered. And he and his supporters are still making terrorist videos depicting Trump gunning down journalists/media outlets and Democrats.
A video depicting a macabre scene of a fake President Trump shooting, stabbing and brutally assaulting members of the news media and his political opponents was shown at a conference for his supporters at his Miami resort last week, according to footage obtained by The New York Times. Several of Mr. Trump’s top surrogates — including his son Donald Trump Jr., his former spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders and the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis — were scheduled to speak at the three-day conference, which was held by a pro-Trump group, American Priority, at Trump National Doral Miami. Ms. Sanders and a person close to Mr. Trump’s son said on Sunday that they did not see the video at the conference.
The video, which includes the logo for Mr. Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign, comprises a series of internet memes. The most violent clip shows Mr. Trump’s head superimposed on the body of a man opening fire inside the “Church of Fake News” on parishioners who have the faces of his critics or the logos of media organizations superimposed on their bodies. It appears to be an edited scene of a church massacre from the 2014 dark comedy film “Kingsman: The Secret Service.”
The disclosure that the video was played shows how Mr. Trump’s anti-media language has influenced his supporters and bled into their own propaganda. Mr. Trump has made attacks on the news media a mainstay of his presidency, and he tweeted a similar — but far less violent video — in 2017. In recent weeks as he has confronted impeachment proceedings, he has ramped up his attacks on the news media, repeatedly calling it the “enemy of the people.”
I’m not including the video because CB and I have qualms about how this is truly propaganda for white supremacist terrorism. You can make the choice to watch it or avoid it – you can see it here if you want. it’s profoundly disturbing. The fact that Trump and all of his little Nazi supporters sit around and make videos like this is just… pathetic and disgusting.
If this is what is left of his ‘core support base’ then impeachment really isn’t that far away…
Holy moly. This is so frightening. I could only get through the first thirty seconds of the video. My five year old has more class, morality, and social intelligence than these clowns.
That scene was already disturbing. Watching Obama, Hillary and Maxine Waters being gunned down by Trump was horrifying. PBS, NPR? Seriously?! WTF is wrong with these people? He’s sanctioning murders, and the Republicans got their heads lodged in their butts because they are afraid of him. Cowards!
Yes. I feel his face, his anus mouth, and the insanity that spews from it, is an attack on me and my mental health. I feel almost as if he is something Stephen King invented? Like, he actually has an anus-shaped mouth, and what spews out of it is dark, and dank, and evil, like hell’s sewer. Something close to “IT” actually. The real IT, from the book.
And yes, he’s getting worse.
He wants to be a leader as if this were Communist China or Russia. That kind of propaganda is so scary. Hopefully Republicans that are not crazy will step up and support the party and help to restore our country and constitution. This is spoken for my bleeding heart liberal (So I hope a democrat when’s the next election!)
The fact that the event organizers are trying to claim they didn’t review any third party material…that Don Jr. is claiming he “didn’t see it” but hasn’t IMMEDIATELY and UNEQUIVOCALLY denounced it?
I am so sick of this campaign flirting with/ catering to white supremacy and clearly inciting violence and then trying to step away from it. I know this is pointless, but I can’t help it, every time…can we even imagine if a video of a superimposed “Barack Obama” shot “Trump” in the head was played at an Obama campaign event? Can we even begin to imagine the national reaction, especially from the right? How is this acceptable? How is this the world we live in?
It is so hard not to get lost in despair.
This is who his supporters are, it’s who he is. America, I was born and raised here, but I don’t know you anymore. I’ve been in emotional exile since November 2016, but even then I never imagined these depths. There are no limits anymore.
I couldn’t get through the whole thing–it’s horrifying.
What also struck me is that–once again–his crazy base sees him as a virile, healthy man. The real weekday occupant of the White House is overweight and slow. His center of gravity is so unstable that he can’t stand up straight in a healthy way. He needs help and guidance to get around even in fairly innocuous settings. And yet, for his deranged followers, he’s an incredibly powerful stud, a warrior, and a fighter.
They don’t see what’s really there, but they revel in the snippets of filth (the racism, the hatred, the grift) that they so readily connect with and that make up the fabric of his very foundation.
This clip is shameful and horrifying. It’s also quite on-brand for his kind of folks.
I hope for better for all of us in days to come.
You make some really thoughtful points here. This is all so true.
Remember Kathy Griffith and what outrage there was from Trump supporters (kind of rightfully so I do actually believe) but this is okay to them?
The hypocrisy is real. Agree that Griffith deserved the backlash.
Eek. I got into a brief discussion with some republican friends and wow, just wow. They’re circling the wagons around Trump, saying that asking a foreign leader for things is ok, presidents do it all the time, that Zelensky said he didn’t feel pressured, etc. They’re focused on the election and that Trump’s going to win it, not anything about the morality of what he does. They routinely use creepy nicknames for his opponents like “Fauxahontas” and 100% believe they are engaging in civil discourse when they do it. Both of them have teenaged sons joining the military and can’t see any disjoint between their ideas of the deep state swamp and their pride at being military families. Their own children will be literally putting their lives on the line for an erratic, self-dealing leader like Trump, and that’s just fine with them.
I think this sort of thing is being done and then publicized to distract from the impeachment. I assume this is why the Kurds are being massacred as well. Trump is part of a transnational organized crime group, and their goal is to destroy democracies to create space for fascist authoritarians like Xi Jinping, Putin and MSB to rule. They will do anything they can to shock and demoralize us–including violent propaganda and actual mass murder. Impeaching Trump weakens them.
It’s a matter of time before there is an attack, and then we’ll get to listen to all of the excuses as to how and why it happened.
Oh, he is now saying the Kurds have deliberately set their ISIS prisoners free…
There are no words.
This is what one of his followers said on twitter, basically that they’re ex-presidents and government officials so, so what.
