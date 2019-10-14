Donald Trump’s supporters made a violent, terrorist propaganda video

If you’re like me, you can go weeks without listening to Donald Trump speak. I actively avoid it and I change the channel when clips of Trump’s unhinged speeches begin to air. When you avoid listening to him for a week or two, his deeply unsettled, unwell mind comes into starker relief: this man is absolutely bonkers and he’s getting worse. He’s currently ignoring a genocide of our longstanding Kurdish allies at the hands of ISIS terrorists who he empowered. And he and his supporters are still making terrorist videos depicting Trump gunning down journalists/media outlets and Democrats.

A video depicting a macabre scene of a fake President Trump shooting, stabbing and brutally assaulting members of the news media and his political opponents was shown at a conference for his supporters at his Miami resort last week, according to footage obtained by The New York Times. Several of Mr. Trump’s top surrogates — including his son Donald Trump Jr., his former spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders and the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis — were scheduled to speak at the three-day conference, which was held by a pro-Trump group, American Priority, at Trump National Doral Miami. Ms. Sanders and a person close to Mr. Trump’s son said on Sunday that they did not see the video at the conference. The video, which includes the logo for Mr. Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign, comprises a series of internet memes. The most violent clip shows Mr. Trump’s head superimposed on the body of a man opening fire inside the “Church of Fake News” on parishioners who have the faces of his critics or the logos of media organizations superimposed on their bodies. It appears to be an edited scene of a church massacre from the 2014 dark comedy film “Kingsman: The Secret Service.” The disclosure that the video was played shows how Mr. Trump’s anti-media language has influenced his supporters and bled into their own propaganda. Mr. Trump has made attacks on the news media a mainstay of his presidency, and he tweeted a similar — but far less violent video — in 2017. In recent weeks as he has confronted impeachment proceedings, he has ramped up his attacks on the news media, repeatedly calling it the “enemy of the people.”

[From The New York Times]

I’m not including the video because CB and I have qualms about how this is truly propaganda for white supremacist terrorism. You can make the choice to watch it or avoid it – you can see it here if you want. it’s profoundly disturbing. The fact that Trump and all of his little Nazi supporters sit around and make videos like this is just… pathetic and disgusting.