Kanye West asked ‘Do I look canceled to you?’ as he performed at Howard Univ.

I’ve lived in the Bible belt for most of my life. There are a lot of truly good people who go to church and pray and really try to live a humble life devoted to their families and to their church. But there’s also a fair amount of people who wield their faith as a cudgel, people who monetize faith, people who twist religion into money-making schemes, misogyny and bigotry. I guess my point is that a lot of Christians are truly nice peeps and some Christians absolutely suck. My point is also that I couldn’t care less about anyone’s faith – I don’t think faith or lack of faith automatically makes someone a good or bad person. So, with all that being said, let’s get into this Kanye West sh-t.

For months now, Kanye has been doing this Sunday Service stuff. I think the goal is to take the Pentacostal approach (music, singing, preaching in a carnival-like atmosphere) and streamline it and simplify it with Kanye in the middle of the circus. CB and I talked about this on the Gossip with Celebitchy podcast #30 – CB thinks it’s more like a marketing/money-making scheme by Kanye, that he’s preaching the Gospel of Yeezy while trying to sell his music and his shoes. I think that the Sunday Service stuff is more like a symptom of his mental illness. Kanye has been so profoundly unwell for several years now, and I feel like mental health professionals could probably draw a straight line through Kanye’s mental illness to his political propaganda to his religious delusions of grandeur. It doesn’t help matters that Kanye is still just… an ignorant person. He’s too uneducated to really preach or have any meaningful thoughts on Christianity. But people still come to see him “preach.” Ugh. Kanye went to Howard University this weekend for a Sunday Service (on Saturday). He preached outside:

And in case you thought this was about anything other than his ego:

Yeah. He’s still f–king canceled to me. To be fair, it looked like hundreds of Howard students enjoyed the Sunday Service. Also to be fair, there are still a lot of people canceling Kanye. It’s always tricky though – I’ve watched some of the videos from Howard and I’m not 100% sure that Kanye is actually THERE, you know? Physically, he’s present. But where is his mind?

