Kanye West asked ‘Do I look canceled to you?’ as he performed at Howard Univ.

I’ve lived in the Bible belt for most of my life. There are a lot of truly good people who go to church and pray and really try to live a humble life devoted to their families and to their church. But there’s also a fair amount of people who wield their faith as a cudgel, people who monetize faith, people who twist religion into money-making schemes, misogyny and bigotry. I guess my point is that a lot of Christians are truly nice peeps and some Christians absolutely suck. My point is also that I couldn’t care less about anyone’s faith – I don’t think faith or lack of faith automatically makes someone a good or bad person. So, with all that being said, let’s get into this Kanye West sh-t.
For months now, Kanye has been doing this Sunday Service stuff. I think the goal is to take the Pentacostal approach (music, singing, preaching in a carnival-like atmosphere) and streamline it and simplify it with Kanye in the middle of the circus. CB and I talked about this on the Gossip with Celebitchy podcast #30 – CB thinks it’s more like a marketing/money-making scheme by Kanye, that he’s preaching the Gospel of Yeezy while trying to sell his music and his shoes. I think that the Sunday Service stuff is more like a symptom of his mental illness. Kanye has been so profoundly unwell for several years now, and I feel like mental health professionals could probably draw a straight line through Kanye’s mental illness to his political propaganda to his religious delusions of grandeur. It doesn’t help matters that Kanye is still just… an ignorant person. He’s too uneducated to really preach or have any meaningful thoughts on Christianity. But people still come to see him “preach.” Ugh. Kanye went to Howard University this weekend for a Sunday Service (on Saturday). He preached outside:
Sunday Service. pic.twitter.com/P7cGCe9WPG
— ecstasy. (@JordanNoJump) October 12, 2019
And in case you thought this was about anything other than his ego:
Kanye really said “I was canceled, but as I stand on the lawn of Howard University, do I look canceled to you?”
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 12, 2019
Yeah. He’s still f–king canceled to me. To be fair, it looked like hundreds of Howard students enjoyed the Sunday Service. Also to be fair, there are still a lot of people canceling Kanye. It’s always tricky though – I’ve watched some of the videos from Howard and I’m not 100% sure that Kanye is actually THERE, you know? Physically, he’s present. But where is his mind?
Kanye West surprised students at Howard University with a Sunday Service on a Saturday for their homecoming (🎥: @drethemayor ) pic.twitter.com/sTA9DdCADU
— BallerAlert (@balleralert) October 12, 2019
Ugh… it blows my mind how his illness has made him so delusional as I listen to his older stuff. All Falls Down is a one of my favorite songs and is so relatable.
Because his wife will divorce his azz if he ever was canceled. Her existence /ego depends on it. So best to do what you got to do to get back in the graces of basic black people by performing Gospel music at an HBCU. I say basic because he STILL went on a rant almost blaming black people for slavery AGAIN, and folks still dancing and not listening. No different than Trump appealing to the most basic white people by being a bigot. This Kanye can kiss my azz, and take his culture vulture wife and her family with him. BYE
I removed all of his music off my playlists months ago. I cannot and will not give money to someone who supports Trump, especially a black man who supports someone who has shown time and time again that he is a bigot who has done nothing but further marginalized the black community.
I’ve been mad at him for a minute but I would go see him and will buy everything he puts out no questions asked. Cancel culture is pointless when it targets opinions. Kanye is a Trump lover? Seems so, but he doesn’t even vote. Kanye has confusing thoughts about slavery? He’s allowed to. Point is, that man is harmless. Entertainers’ opinions do not matter to me. As long as they don’t kill, rape or harm people I don’t care what they think.
If we learned anything in the past few years it’s that words hurt. Stupidity hurts. Ignorance does as well. What Mr West has been spewing lately is way beyond harmless.
Harmless – just because he doesn’t physically assault someone. Talk to those relatives of the victims of Jim Jones who were brainwashed and literally drank the kool-aid and died. Talk to those in relationships (both men and women) who are mentally abused but never physically abused. And while you may not take him seriously there are those do.
Kanye does none of these things. None of it. He does not have a cult, he does not abuse people, he does not hold any kind of power over anyone. He’s free to have opinions and people are free to share them or not. Kanye west is a polarizing person but he is not the problem.
You should by at least one “MY Pillow” too then.
If giving money to trump supporters doesn’t matter, go ahead.
Kanye is not a politician, he is a musician. Not the same thing at all.
@babsjohnson – you have no idea if he holds any kind of power over anyone. Just because you are not effected by his words doesn’t mean someone else isn’t. And here is a definition of cult (and there are other definitions) which could define the situation with Kanye: “a misplaced or excessive admiration for a particular person or thing.”
Influence is not power. I’m not saying that Kanye isn’t influencial, he is (or was) in some fields, but he does not hold power over anyone. If someone listens blindly to Kanye it’s not on Kanye, plus this is totally anecdotic because no one does that. A lot of people hate and/or despise him. Everyone knows he is mentally ill and acts crazy most of the time. He does not hold any type of political power.
I will never understand this kind of willful hero worship ignorance.
He is NOT harmless – he has a huge stage and he’s using it for, amongst other things, normalizing fascism because he’s found an empty head that is much of a narcissist as he is and therefore, someone who is worthy of his support. Because of all that dragon energy, don’t you know.
He doesn’t have “confusing” thoughts on slavery either – more than once he’s basically said that slavery was a choice because he you know, likes to push it and take it to the extreme. But wait, I forgot – he’s just looking at things in a new way, right? We’re all just too stupid to get it.
I’m sorry he is struggling with illness, and that he married into a family of grifters that exploits it at every avenue for their own gain.
But at the end of the day, all this is is a vehicle driven by his raging egomania and he’s found a new means (the cloak of religion) to get attention from something that he believes will make him bulletproof from criticism. And the famewhore mafia will be there whispering in his ear the whole way because it serves them too. It won’t be long before 45 is proclaiming him as his own personal religious leader and advisor and don’t think PMK and her brood haven’t figured that angle in 10 ways from Sunday to suit their needs. I don’t care how much Kim likes to pretend to wave her progressive feminist flag – she is DYING to do more cozying up the Big Orange Splot. We don’t have royalty in this country, so the White House is the next big prize and that family has found their way in.
It’s all going to funny right up until Kanye engineers his own Jim Jones movement (or worse) because no one tried to reign in the insanity.
Grabbyhands, well said.
My take is that Kanye has been sent out on the road by his mob handlers to pay off debt. His job? To do whatever he can to pull African-American voters away from the Democratic party. I just don’t believe that his mental problems are driving his agenda.
Agree. It’s much more nefarious, but Kayne always skates because people blame everything on his mental illness. And Taylor Swift. If she didn’t exist, Kim would have invented her.
I have seen religious fanaticism from someone bipolar first hand. The deeper into his illness the more manic he became and suddenly a man who never showed any religious interest was talking about gathering broken people and rallying against the wicked ( I was identified as evil to the point where I slept in my car as i was scared what those voices in his head would tell him to do with me). And i have been with this person for 15 some years….and it wasn’t until the end that I could even really say he was spiraling. Bipolars get very good at masking their mania – to those not around them all the time it can seem they are simply passionate about their subject.
So yes Kayne could be bipolar. I have doubts him and Kim even live together full time. I think his creative “genius”/ mania, is a reason she keeps the kids apart from him and they sell it to the public as he’s such a genius he needs time away to create
I had a friend who was bi-polar and became a “born again” Christian. I get that some people are so mentally tortured that they need some kind of intense religion to help them. I was accepting of her new found faith at first because I saw how much she was suffering and figured anything that helps her get through life is good even if it is something I don’t personally believe in. Then one day she told me that my brother who died of an accidental heroin overdose at age 29 was now in hell because he wasn’t saved and he killed himself. That was the end of our friendship.
We can talk about his mental health, but don’t forget he had a rather severe head injury after his car accident too. I’m sure a TBI isn’t helping.