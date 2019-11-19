Kristen Bell gets turned on when husband Dax helps around the house

Embed from Getty Images

Frozen 2 is coming out this week and it will make a gazillion dollars and be played on repeat in so many homes for years to come. There are literally millions of children who haven’t been conceived yet who will make their parents watch this movie dozens of times. Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel are doing promotion, even though there doesn’t need to be a single interview ahead of this movie. They did a joint interview with Entertainment Tonight and they seem so close and get along well, which was nice to see. Kristen and Idina talked about how they got into show business and the fact that both of them loved entertaining people from an early age. I wanted to talk about the part where they discussed their “love languages.” If you’re not familiar with that, it’s based on the book of that name by Gary Chapman. Full disclosure: I have not read it, but I’ve heard about it and was just discussing it with another one of my single friends about a week ago. Kristen is familiar with the love languages and speaks at length about it while Idina is just learning about it.

In this movie Kristoff is trying to profess his love for Anna and it’s not going great. What is the way that you like your significant others to show you love?

Kristen: What’s our love language? I know mine. Acts of service are huge to me. We’re 13 years in. He’s gotten it now. He woke up after I did and he said ‘is there anything I can do to help you get out of the house?’ I was like ‘are you trying to make me horny right now?’ If you pour your coffee and hand me a mug I’m there. Idina: One he really looks me straight in the eyes and I find that extremely sexy and disarming but in a great way. He’s a therapist too. I feel seen all the time and very protected. It’s nice when you have a man in your life who can take care of things once in a while.

I just took the love languages quiz for singles and acts of service score really low for me. My love language is gifts, words of affirmation, touch, quality time and acts of service, in that order. I appreciate gifts the most. This does not mean that I’m a superficial bitch, although I know this about myself, but that I see the thoughtfulness behind a gift. I also realize I do this with friends a lot. I’m always giving little gifts and telling them how awesome they are. My friend showed up with a bunch of boxes for me the other day because she knew I was thinking of moving! This was so touching for me. My ex husband’s love language is acts of service, and he loved it when I brought him coffee or made dinner. Like Kristen’s husband Dax it took me a while to figure this out about him.

This interview was a joy to watch. I want to see Kristen and Idina in a Netflix romcom as best friends. Idina should be the star though! Kristen is the friend who always says what she thinks and helps Idina get back with the guy. She didn’t like him at first but it was all a crazy misunderstanding.



