“Jussie Smollett is suing the city of Chicago for malicious prosecution” links
  • November 21, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Choir Boy Opening Night - Arrivals.

Jussie Smollett is suing the city of Chicago. [Dlisted]
These should be actual booze advertisements. [OMG Blog]
Disney+ users were hacked pretty quickly. [The Blemish]
Ellen DeGeneres loves scaring Eric Stonestreet most of all. [JustJared]
What happened during last night’s Dem Debate? [Pajiba]
I agree with Lainey, I don’t think the Prince Andrew debacle was some next-level set-up by palace staffers or the crown or whomever. I think they’re just incompetent. [LaineyGossip]
T&L are talking about The Crown! [Tom & Lorenzo]
This is very clever from Jimmy Kimmel & not so clever from MAGA peeps. [Towleroad]
The Crown’s Erin Doherty is a style star! [RCFA]

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's 60th Anniversary Gala - Arrivals

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

7 Responses to ““Jussie Smollett is suing the city of Chicago for malicious prosecution” links”

  1. naomipaige99 says:
    November 21, 2019 at 12:47 pm

    I wish this pathetic POS would just go away!!!!!

    Reply
  2. Ye says:
    November 21, 2019 at 12:55 pm

    Sigh…

    Reply
  3. jenner says:
    November 21, 2019 at 12:58 pm

    Ellen scaring people is so incredibly juvenile. If this was a male host scaring women guests, it would be so obviously inappropriate.

    Reply
    • Nocturne says:
      November 21, 2019 at 1:15 pm

      Agreed. What if the guests have PTSD or some other trauma induced condition which she is now triggering? You have no idea what is going on in their personal lives and you don’t have to go to war to get PTSD. What she is doing is not funny, it is awful and cruel.

      Reply
  4. schmootc says:
    November 21, 2019 at 1:01 pm

    I just wonder what Jussie is getting out of this. Besides the whole “any publicity is good publicity thing”, it’s just not a good look. Dude, you made it all up, quit reminding people of it!

    Reply
  5. HK9 says:
    November 21, 2019 at 1:04 pm

    Jussie’s decision to sue the City of Chicago is right up there with using a cheque to pay off the guys who beat him up. Some people just don’t know when to walk away….

    Reply
  6. Jadedone says:
    November 21, 2019 at 1:46 pm

    Jussie is really doubling down on this

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment