Prince Andrew smiled & waved as he arrived at Buckingham Palace this morning

The Duke of York went to Buckingham Palace again this morning, just a day after the Queen fired that bitch. Which brings up several things all at once: Andrew is still the Queen’s favorite, and I could totally see the Queen justifying everything as “well, Andrew fell on his sword for the good of the monarchy, so he’s still my favorite!” Andrew clearly doesn’t understand that everyone now knows he’s a liar, a rapist and a boorish pervert too. Look at the way this motherf–ker waved to the press on his way into the palace:
Prince Andrew is smiling and waving as he breaks cover for the first time since the Queen sacked him https://t.co/mIwdK5aXgA pic.twitter.com/LagQOoD8pc
— Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) November 21, 2019
This jackass had the nerve to smile and wave to members of the press less than 24 hours after the Queen fired him? FOR REAL. And he waved from his £170,000 Bentley Flying Spur sports car. These people have the PR instincts of a pack of cannibals. There’s a lot of conversation about whether Andrew will fly to America to give depositions to any of the lawyers representing Jeffrey Epstein’s victims. I doubt he will. Just like I doubt that Andrew will speak to the FBI.
People are also having conversations about what happens to the York princesses now. Prince Charles already put Beatrice and Eugenie in some kind of strange limbo of half-royal/half-not, where they show up to big royal events but they aren’t considered “full-time working royals” or anything. Eugenie lives in one of the little cottages on the Kensington Palace complex. Beatrice lives (I believe?) with her dad. No one really knows what’s going to happen with their future roles, just like no one really knows what’s going to happen with Beatrice’s 2020 wedding. Both Beatrice and Eugenie were photographed (separately) last night in London. They were both smiling and trying to put a shiny, happy face on their dad’s perversions. I feel bad for them, but again… this family has such awful PR instincts.
Also: the Daily Mail has a story about how Andrew met with Ghislaine Maxwell in JUNE OF THIS YEAR. He met with her just after the FBI reopened their probe of Epstein. No, that’s not shady at all.
It’s truly remarkable that even after a lifetime in the public eye, this man has less basic sense than most toddlers I know.
I can see Beatrice’s 2020 wedding being canceled.
I can see it going ahead and Andy still demanding the tax payer pay for it, the BBC televise it and then the Queen stepping in to shut that down.
This was my first thought. Her fiancé will look for a bigger fish.
No self-awareness. He’s gross.
Pedo meeting with Maxwell was probably to get their “stories” straight, about times/dates/etc.
Also, Pedo is more than narcissistic enough to BELIEVE that bullsh!t statement that was put out on his behalf (as IF he wrote it…right!), and that he internalized that he IS falling on the sword and HE “decided to step back from public duties”.
I wouldn’t doubt that in his mind, HE is being persecuted and has done nothing wrong.
The arrogance of someone that knows he will suffer no real consequences. Let’s be real the worse case scenario is a bit of embarrassment and the knowledge that oiks like me think he is filth, he will never see the inside of a jail cell for his crimes against children.
He is renowned for being breathtakingly arrogant, self-serving and boorish. Notoriously rude to his friends, staff and royal protection officers so it’s not a stretch that he will also be like that to people who are ‘plebs’ to him.
That’s why reports say that he has very few friends apart from the dodgy ones because he is too pompous.
He has been referred to as “His Buffoon Highness”, because of how he would childishly do the opposite of whatever had been agreed ahead of a visit with staff.
Simon Wilson, a former deputy head of mission in Bahrain said “Colleagues put this behaviour down to an inferiority complex about being mentally challenged.”
Yep, his arrogance as well as his idiocy are on full display here. His lack of intelligence is well known – he really is the buffoon of the family.
Britain’s Don Jr.
ugh it’s so infuriating.
And sadly nothing truly bad will happen. No jail. No financial hardship (yet). Maxwell seems to be free when she is even more criminal. Like I have no faith in FBI anymore. Like how can you not build a case against any of these people? You have documents from what 4 properties with camera footage, eye witnesses, victim’s testimony. What else dfi you need????
He better pull a Sondland and give up his mob buddies to the FBI and UK security services. I think that’s his only choice at this point. In the meantime, he better not stand near any open windows.
An arrogant, self serving and despicable little man
His fingers look pretty chubby to me.
1 Royalty is bs. 2. Harry and Meghan are smart to keep a good distance from the royal fam.