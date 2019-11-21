Prince Andrew smiled & waved as he arrived at Buckingham Palace this morning

The Duke of York went to Buckingham Palace again this morning, just a day after the Queen fired that bitch. Which brings up several things all at once: Andrew is still the Queen’s favorite, and I could totally see the Queen justifying everything as “well, Andrew fell on his sword for the good of the monarchy, so he’s still my favorite!” Andrew clearly doesn’t understand that everyone now knows he’s a liar, a rapist and a boorish pervert too. Look at the way this motherf–ker waved to the press on his way into the palace:

This jackass had the nerve to smile and wave to members of the press less than 24 hours after the Queen fired him? FOR REAL. And he waved from his £170,000 Bentley Flying Spur sports car. These people have the PR instincts of a pack of cannibals. There’s a lot of conversation about whether Andrew will fly to America to give depositions to any of the lawyers representing Jeffrey Epstein’s victims. I doubt he will. Just like I doubt that Andrew will speak to the FBI.

People are also having conversations about what happens to the York princesses now. Prince Charles already put Beatrice and Eugenie in some kind of strange limbo of half-royal/half-not, where they show up to big royal events but they aren’t considered “full-time working royals” or anything. Eugenie lives in one of the little cottages on the Kensington Palace complex. Beatrice lives (I believe?) with her dad. No one really knows what’s going to happen with their future roles, just like no one really knows what’s going to happen with Beatrice’s 2020 wedding. Both Beatrice and Eugenie were photographed (separately) last night in London. They were both smiling and trying to put a shiny, happy face on their dad’s perversions. I feel bad for them, but again… this family has such awful PR instincts.

Also: the Daily Mail has a story about how Andrew met with Ghislaine Maxwell in JUNE OF THIS YEAR. He met with her just after the FBI reopened their probe of Epstein. No, that’s not shady at all.