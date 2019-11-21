Kacey Musgraves only spends every other Christmas with her in-laws: goals?

Embed from Getty Images

ET has a cute red carpet interview with Kacey Musgraves, which is brief but I wanted to talk about it. Kacey, 31, has been married to fellow singer Ruston Kelly, 31, since 2017. They don’t have kids and Kacey has a three-legged rescue dog named Pearl who is a Jack Russell mix. Kacey told ET about her holiday plans and they involve sweatpants, hanging out with dogs, and alternating families every Christmas so they spend one with her family and the next year with Ruston’s. Goals. Kacey is promoting her Amazon Prime holiday variety special and put out a Christmas album in 2016. Here’s what she said:

“It’s different every year because we tour a lot,” Musgraves shared. “So we have to roll with the flow, trade off families now that [we're] married.” However, [Kacey] said that she and her [husband] usually spend their holiday “as low key as possible.” “There’s nothing fancy,” she added. “It’s all sweatpants, hanging out with dogs, eating just whatever I can fit in my mouth.” A low key holiday will be a change of pace for the busy couple, who have both been touring this year. So how do they make their hectic schedules work? “You have to respect each other, respect each other’s space, and just make the effort,” she explained. “We’re both independent, we both love what we do, but at the end of the day you just gotta both make the effort to come back together and it always benefits from that.” A beautiful bouquet of pink roses is also always a nice touch. Musgraves shared a snapshot of her husband’s sweet surprise to her Instagram story, writing, “Damn, I’ve got a good one.” “He’s definitely nicer than me,” she joked. “Like, hands down, he’s a nicer person than I am for sure.” Musgraves added that he sent the flowers “just because,” and also to celebrate her new holiday special.

Aw it sounds like they have a nice relationship. I love my ex’s family but spending ten days at their house every holiday was too much for me. They are sweet German people and every day there were four full sit down meals, breakfast, lunch which was essentially dinner, afternoon coffee with so many awesome cakes and then a late dinner spread with cold cuts and bread. That’s great for about four days but after that I was climbing the walls. Toward the end of my marriage we made a deal where we would go away to a nearby resort for two nights in the middle. That was a good compromise but it took so long to work out! If everyone lived closer it would be easier to spend a few days at each of our family’s houses, but I wouldn’t mind doing every other Christmas like Kacey and Ruston, as long as you could see your family other times of the year. Also sweatpants, dogs and food (preferably less formal) all sound lovely.

Here’s a trailer for Kacey’s Christmas special. It’s not my jam but it looks like something fun to run in the background when you have people over for the holidays. I like that her grandma is on it!



Also, the last time we talked about Kacey she was helping promote an old school photo lab in Los Angeles. Thanks to Kacey’s social media posts the business for Tom’s Photo lab has really picked up.

