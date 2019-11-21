Natalie Portman adopted the most beautiful dog who is also a very good girl

This is Sunday. Sunday is Natalie Portman’s new fur-baby and she is very eager to show you what a good girl she is. Because she is the best. My fur baby girl is the best too. As is Brittany Snow’s baby girl, Billie. They are just all the best, okay? Boy fur-babies, too. Natalie adopted Sunday from the rescue group Paws for Life K9 Rescue, which I knew little about prior to this. Natalie explained about the organization in her caption to the post above:

So grateful to all the people @pawsforlifek9 who trained Sunday, the newest addition to our family! Paws for Life is a prison dog training program for PTSD service dogs and CGC certified adoptable dogs. I saw first-hand how their program is healing for both the trainer and dog. Visit their page to learn more: @pawsforlifek9.

As I said, I think I’d heard their name before but didn’t know anything about them. From their website: “Paws for Life K9 Rescue pulls its dogs from local shelters. Often, we choose dogs in need of socialization and training which we place with our incarcerated trainers throughout California State Prisons.” The incarcerated trainers can devote 24/7 to working the pups, most of whom are trained as service dogs. Then the dogs are adopted to folks like Natalie, with many going to those who suffer from PTSD, particularly veterans. So, this program benefits the dogs, because dogs who lack socialization rarely get adopted. This benefits those incarcerated with a meaningful job and a loving companion. And it benefits those who adopt the pups in so many wonderful ways.

Sunday joins Natalie, her husband Benjamin Millepied and her three other kids, Aleph, Amalia and Penny, Penny being of the fur variety like Sunday, and also the best. I’m thrilled Natalie and Co. have this new, gorgeous addition to their family. I’m thrilled Sunday has a loving family and permanent home to go to. I’m thrilled with all the lives Sunday has touched already. But I am also grateful to Natalie for promoting this rescue organization in her Instagram so that many of us who didn’t know about it can now support it. There are many, many rescue/animal groups out there but they are all doing wonderful things and the more visibility we can give to them, the better.

Paws for Life is in Santa Monica, which is near Los Angeles here in California. Unfortunately, this particular organization does not do out-of-state adoptions at this time. If you know of any rescue groups in your area such as this (or any doing good work, really) please let others know in the comments. If you want to support Paws for Life, you can donate, adopt or foster with them.

Paws for life also posted the happy news about Sunday’s adoption: