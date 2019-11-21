Hunter Biden took a DNA test & turns out he fathered a child that he lied about

Hunter Biden is Joe Biden’s only surviving son. Beau Biden passed away several years back, and it was widely known (in political/gossip circles) that Beau was “the good one” and that Hunter was and is the mess. Hunter is the one who got kicked out of the Navy for flunking a drug test. Hunter is the one who – pardon me, Democrats, but I need to say this – has unseemly and shady international business deals wherein he completely profits from his father’s name. Hunter is the one who dated Beau’s widow for a time and then as soon as they broke up, he eloped with some much-younger woman he only knew for a matter of DAYS. Around the time of Hunter’s sudden elopement, he was dealing with another messy tabloid drama: an Arkansas woman was suing him to get him to take a paternity test. Hunter claimed he never slept with this woman. But he still took the court-ordered paternity test. Guess what?
A DNA test shows that Hunter Biden fathered a child with an Arkansas woman, according to court papers filed on Wednesday. The test established Biden’s paternity with “scientific certainty,” the child’s mom, Lunden Alexis Roberts, said in in a motion posted online by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
Biden, son of Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden, has denied having had sex with Roberts and agreed to the test last month in a bid to prove he didn’t father her unidentified child. He’s “not expected to challenge the results of the DNA test or the testing process,” according to Roberts’ filing in Arkansas’ Independence County Circuit Court.
Roberts’ child was born in August 2018, while Hunter was in a relationship with Hallie Biden, the widow of his late older brother Beau, who died of brain cancer in 2015. The onetime in-laws began dating in 2017 but broke up in April, Page Six exclusively reported at the time. Roberts filed her paternity suit in May, about two weeks after Hunter, 49, married Melissa Cohen, 33, following a whirlwind, six-day romance.
Lunden Alexis Roberts’ lawyer spoke to the media yesterday and said that Hunter Biden had left Roberts with no choice but to seek the paternity test, and now she’s seeking back child support and some kind of settlement. Her lawyer also claimed that Hunter only denied paternity of the child when he suddenly stopped financially supporting her and she filed the claim. The lawyer said Roberts “really does not want this to be a media spectacle. She does not want this to affect Joe Biden’s campaign. She just wants this baby to get financial support from the baby’s father.” People Magazine has a lot more - go here to read.
So, yeah. Hunter is still a mess and he got caught in a really obvious lie. None of this is really about Joe Biden, and yet it is? I’ve felt like Hunter Biden would sink his father’s candidacy for months now, and I guess everything is finally catching up. (Of course, Joe Biden is doing a good job sinking his candidacy all on his own.)
He had been providing support for this child until he stopped then he denied ever having sex with the mother? What exactly did he think he would accomplish with that lie? He’s the messiest of messy people.
So, did he impregnate this woman while still being involved with his sister-in-law? Just trying to get the timing straight…
Yep. He cheated on Beau’s widow with this Roberts woman and got her preg, and I guess when Hallie found about the kid, that’s when their relationship was over. Then he married some young Instagram model he only knew for six days.
Doesn’t surprise me. Hunter Biden is shady as hell, but I’m not putting that on his dad. I also hope his dad isn’t the nominee, but for other reasons, of course.
FHMom – IKR? Hunter Biden has absolutely no impact on my desire for Joe Biden to leave the race. Joe is accomplishing that all on his own.
That’s what I was gonna ask because the timing of it all means that yea he was sleeping with them both. Not exactly sure what the widow was thinking (yes I know grief will make you do crazy things) but hunter was a mess all his life and she knew that. I can’t imagine how the children are coping after their fathers/uncles death, mom starts sleeping with your uncle/father, they break up and then dad/uncle gets married to some rando and you find out dad/uncle got some other random woman pregnant while he was banging your mom/aunt!!! Seriously Wtf was this family thinking??! WONT ANYONE THINK OF THE CHILDREN!!!! Kidding but my god did they ever think how screwed up this all was??
Why did the good Biden son have to die. God is mean.
I mean not excusing behavior, and just a theory here… but maybe this is what psychologically happens when it’s perpetuated that there is a “good one”, and one son doesn’t deserve to die more than the other.
Seems like a person might desperately seek validation and love in messy ways, and lie out of desperation for fear of losing said love.
Love your kids equally, people.
In Joe Biden’s defense-he seems like he’s always been completely supportive and accepting of all of his kids. I don’t see where Hunter was treated as the “bad son.” (at least not publicly.)
Even if it was just publicly, and not from his home life, reading that everywhere would f me up for sure. I don’t think many are immune to that seeping into the psyche after hearing people all over the nation glaringly stating it. Hope he gets his crap figured out, and gets a giant dose of self awareness in the process, steps up, and takes care of his children.
I would have never wanted Biden as the candidate but it’s still annoying that trump’s strategy of targeting Hunter Biden is working. If he doesn’t drop out and gets the nomination it’s going to be a mess. Republicans have all their ducks in a row for Biden. He is the absolute worst candidate in the race right now but he seems to have some decency so I really hope and pray that he’ll do us all a favor and go away.
Super messy. And asshole. Real cool, Hunter Biden. Support your child.
This doesn’t surprise me, this is part of his behavior. Biden has spent years struggling with alcohol and drug abuse. I hate to say it ,but Hunter is going to be a problem for the Biden campaign. They won’t be able to keep him out of sight out of mind for too long.
Pardon me- nobody disputes that Hunter benefitted off his name. Democrats dispute that it is appropriate for desperately needed(and approved by congress) aid in the war Ukraine vs Russia to be held back so Trump can force them to smear Biden sr.
Maybe you havent been paying attention. But its kinda a big deal.
Thank you. This is more than undesirable gossip. This is Trump holding back *already promised* aid in exchange for info first on a fellow candidate. Its bigger than a smear campaign- it’s how he got the information
Bottom line…Hunter Biden should NOT have worked for Burisma…especially while his Father was VPOTUS…ESPECIALLY with all of the hellfire that was going on between Russia and the Ukraine and the US at the time…It LOOKED bad…PERIOD…because there was so much corruption and bad faith actors around ALL OF THAT during that time…and Joe knew FIRST HAND how messy it was from a geopolitical standpoint…and he should have SEEN that blowback…because remember…Joe was getting ALL that information regarding what Russia was doing in the U.S. too during that time period…
To me…it seems like Joe has a “blind spot” when it comes to Hunter…that he’s ALWAYS had a “blind spot” when it comes to Hunter…which has VERY often made Joe look complicit AF….