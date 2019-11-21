Hunter Biden took a DNA test & turns out he fathered a child that he lied about

Embed from Getty Images

Hunter Biden is Joe Biden’s only surviving son. Beau Biden passed away several years back, and it was widely known (in political/gossip circles) that Beau was “the good one” and that Hunter was and is the mess. Hunter is the one who got kicked out of the Navy for flunking a drug test. Hunter is the one who – pardon me, Democrats, but I need to say this – has unseemly and shady international business deals wherein he completely profits from his father’s name. Hunter is the one who dated Beau’s widow for a time and then as soon as they broke up, he eloped with some much-younger woman he only knew for a matter of DAYS. Around the time of Hunter’s sudden elopement, he was dealing with another messy tabloid drama: an Arkansas woman was suing him to get him to take a paternity test. Hunter claimed he never slept with this woman. But he still took the court-ordered paternity test. Guess what?

A DNA test shows that Hunter Biden fathered a child with an Arkansas woman, according to court papers filed on Wednesday. The test established Biden’s paternity with “scientific certainty,” the child’s mom, Lunden Alexis Roberts, said in in a motion posted online by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Biden, son of Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden, has denied having had sex with Roberts and agreed to the test last month in a bid to prove he didn’t father her unidentified child. He’s “not expected to challenge the results of the DNA test or the testing process,” according to Roberts’ filing in Arkansas’ Independence County Circuit Court. Roberts’ child was born in August 2018, while Hunter was in a relationship with Hallie Biden, the widow of his late older brother Beau, who died of brain cancer in 2015. The onetime in-laws began dating in 2017 but broke up in April, Page Six exclusively reported at the time. Roberts filed her paternity suit in May, about two weeks after Hunter, 49, married Melissa Cohen, 33, following a whirlwind, six-day romance.

[From Page Six]

Lunden Alexis Roberts’ lawyer spoke to the media yesterday and said that Hunter Biden had left Roberts with no choice but to seek the paternity test, and now she’s seeking back child support and some kind of settlement. Her lawyer also claimed that Hunter only denied paternity of the child when he suddenly stopped financially supporting her and she filed the claim. The lawyer said Roberts “really does not want this to be a media spectacle. She does not want this to affect Joe Biden’s campaign. She just wants this baby to get financial support from the baby’s father.” People Magazine has a lot more - go here to read.

So, yeah. Hunter is still a mess and he got caught in a really obvious lie. None of this is really about Joe Biden, and yet it is? I’ve felt like Hunter Biden would sink his father’s candidacy for months now, and I guess everything is finally catching up. (Of course, Joe Biden is doing a good job sinking his candidacy all on his own.)

