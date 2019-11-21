Joan Collins hates jeans, calls them tragic and can’t stand when they have holes

Dame Joan Collins is representing one of her favorite brands, Valentino, in their new Christmas campaign. Dame J, as most know, became an idealized fashion icon in the ‘80s with her Dynasty character Alexis Carrington, whose larger-than-life fashion matched her character’s personality. Dame J’s real-life personality is not that far off from Alexis’, so when Vogue spoke to her about her Valentino gig, she answered pretty much as we’d expect: with drama, flourish and a heavy dose of disdain. It’s all a marvelous read, but it is the disdainful bits that rise to the surface because Dame J is taking aim at one of America’s favorite clothing staples – jeans. Of course, she didn’t simply say she preferred not to wear them, no – she hates them. Why darlings, she thinks they are simply “tragic.”

Even if Alexis Carrington’s looks in Dynasty defined an entire era of fashion, Joan Collins seems bemused when I ask her to describe her style evolution across the decades since. “I suppose I just gravitate towards whatever catches my fancy, it’s eclectic. Why, how would you describe it?” says the 86-year-old actress. “Glamorous, playful, with a bit of sparkle,” I offer. “Sequins! But, of course!” On the subject of the ’80s style revival, she observes that it’s never really gone away. “I think that the flamboyance of oversize earrings and ill-fitting skirts might have gone—skirts never fitted properly in the ’80s, by the way—and the huge curly hair might have gone, too. But the sleek style that I wore a lot in Dynasty, the pared-back suits but with definitive shoulders and small waists and embellishments of color and jewelry, I think smart women have been doing that through the decades.” She does, however, mourn the days when dressing up for the day was more of an event. “I really hope that people will spend more money on clothes, because nobody dresses up anymore. If you do, then people stare at you, or make cutting remarks…well, maybe not cutting, but they’ll say something like, ‘Oh, look at you! You’re all dressed up.’ I find that very sad, because it will be the end of women buying elegant clothes in stores. Everybody’s going to end up in jeans and T-shirts, which I think is tragic.” How does she respond if someone makes a comment like that to her? “Thank you,” she says, drily. This move toward more casual dressing has created a very specific bête noire for Collins. “I hate jeans. I hate them, they’re so unflattering. And I hate jeans with holes in the knees, or holes anywhere. I’m not keen on T-shirts with logos, either. I like to be comfortable, but I want to be elegant, too.” It’s something that she particularly struggles with in her adopted hometown of Los Angeles, where she has lived since the mid-’50s. “I don’t really fit in with the L.A. lifestyle, because everyone’s in T-shirts and jeans, and I don’t like that look.

Although these comments are dripping in Dame J-ness. I don’t agree with her on jeans. I think a well-fit pair of jeans are incredibly flattering. So much so that for many of us, that’s the first ‘treat’ we buy ourselves when our diets pay off. I also think that a well-selected pair of jeans can finish off a darling outfit. Yes, even the one’s with holes in the knees. Jeans have made a very good home in haute couture for both men and women. So I can understand a woman who lives most of her life in evening gowns and diamonds preferring to stay out of the denim aisle, but tragic? That’s a bit much, even for the likes of Dame J.

Or, perhaps, this is a spurned lover’s reaction resulting in Dame J and her own jean collection parting ways decades ago.

However, I’ll wave my perfectly coordinated, silk scarf at everything else she’s saying here. She’s right about LA, everyone wears t-shirts and jeans. We joke about how to find the most famous person in the room by looking for the worst dressed. While I think you can put together a really sharp outfit with a t-shirt and jeans, a lot of stars roll into high class restaurants looking like they’ve just tumbled out of bed. And, as she said, people do react almost mockingly to people who are dressed up over those who’ve dressed down. But nobody’s laughing too hard or to your face and everyone gets over it pretty quickly, so I don’t let it stop me. Hand to God, I wear heels and pantsuits in my home office if I’m feeling it. I love dressing up, few things bring me as much pleasure. So I’m always that person in the room. But it truly doesn’t bother me and honestly, I’m surprised to hear it does Dame J.

Here is her Valentino Christmas campaign – emphasis on the ‘camp:’

Right, all dressed for gardening. Bryce! Bring me some fertilizer”

