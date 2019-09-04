Kacey Musgraves helps save Los Angeles-based retro photo business

Mostly, when we speak about Kacey Musgraves here, it’s about her fashion. But this is not a fashion post, although technically, you could say it’s a fashion photography post. Sort of. The short version is that Kacey was looking for someone to take her picture and ended up saving his business. The long version is that Kacey and her sister needed a One Hour Photo, for an unspecified reason, but they needed it quick. As most of the readers my age know, these places are hard to find. For younger readers, a One Hour Photo, besides being a very good, underrated Robin Williams film, is an establishment that you could take your undeveloped film to and have it developed in, you guessed it, one hour. They also are a go-to for passport photos when the post office lines are too long and other miscellaneous photo needs. The good ones had a variety of backdrops and props and a decent photographer when you wanted a few beauty shots. But they’ve gone the way of the dodo since people take photos digitally, edit them in Photoshop and print them at home. And the few that remain are struggling. Such is the case with Tom’s Photo & Lab on Beverly Blvd in Los Angeles. Or it was, until Kacey and her sister helped save it by posting the Instagram photos above with the following caption:

We were just in LA and needed to find a One Hour Photo place quick. Sandwiched between little bodegas, my sister randomly found this place on Beverly Blvd in Korea Town called Tom’s One Hour Photo & Lab. It’s one of those rare mom-&-pop gems that has lasted thru trends coming and going and weirdly has come back around again without even realizing it. The owner, Tom, was SO adorable. He not only does film developing but (cheap) and nostalgic portrait sessions too. (He gave us digital files and we edited these but he’ll shoot on film if you ask him to.) Pick your favorite background! He made them all himself. 🥰 It’s cash only and he has no internet. He sadly told us his business used to be really busy back in 1991 when he opened but has slowed way down since the digital wave. So, like any good millennials would do we started an appreciation Instagram for him. @tomsonehourphotolab 🌹 Not sure he’ll even see this. Stop by, tell all your friends, and don’t forget to tag. Let’s keep this charming business afloat! #TomsOneHourPhoto

This is using celebrity for good. Kacey has 1.6M followers who saw this and within the one week @tomsonehourphotolab account was created, it’s garnered 58M followers and a mention in the LA Times. And it worked! Folks showed up, got portraits done and posted them with the #TomsOneHourPhoto hashtag. Many of the photos have gone on the shop’s Insta page as well. Not to mention the patrons that left positive reviews on the almighty Yelp. Business has boomed for Tom and his family in just the few days of this going viral. So Kacey posted a follow up IG to thank everyone and suggest that maybe we could all find our “own Tom” to help out.

I don’t think my heart could be any more full. After randomly visiting Tom’s shop in LA with my sister and telling everyone about it, the response to his story has been so beautiful and overwhelming. Tom and his family are very happy and appreciative of all the new business that has come their way. Even through changing trends and times, his shop has lasted for 30 years. So, without us he was already doing something right. I’m just happy to see others happy and to see that humanity still loves to champion authentic people. And as unique as Tom and his shop are, there are soo many businesses just like his in all of your own neighborhoods. You walk past them every day without thinking twice about it. Find your own Tom. Go in and spend $5. Tell friends or leave a positive review on Yelp. That will bring them business for years to come. Challenge yourself to support them vs large corporations that may offer something similar or more “convenient.” The difference will be much more direct and meaningful. ♥️ Tom’s been everywhere lately!! It’s been hard to keep up!! The Insta account we made for him is going really strong and his family’s going to take it over soon: @tomsonehourphotolab

We’ve LOVED seeing everyone’s portraits they’re going and taking there and all the press and photos of new crowds of people visiting his shop. Keep tagging and just being so rad in general #TomsOneHourPhoto(photos taken by @shutterhappyjoseand @mrtimchan)

I love that the shop went from no internet to the family taking over the official Instagram account in seven days – that’s progress, folks. Seriously, though, I appreciate Kacey’s message here. I’m just as guilty as the next for thinking of big box stores before Mom and Pop shops when I need to grab something. I go to single owner places for services (like hair and nails. Not to mention I am currently putting my local plumber’s kids through college with pipe work!) but I need to be much better about supporting local vendors. So I’ll take Kacey’s $5 pledge and see how many places I can do so. Hell, I might even try to figure out my Yelp password and lend a hand there as well. Whatever I am able to do, it’ll be thanks to Kacey’s suggestion and brilliant use of her Millenialism. Take that, Boomers!