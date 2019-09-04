Liv Tyler: Marriage should be a reward for surviving your relationship

If you told me that Liv Tyler was married to Dave Gardner, the father of her two youngest children, I would believe you. I know she was married to British rocker Royston Langdon, with whom she has son Milo, 14, from 2003 to 2008. She got engaged to Gardner in 2015 and they have son Sailor, 4, and daughter Lulu, 3. They never married though, and I only know that because she talked about it in this interview with Tatler, saying that she didn’t want to get married again. As a side note, the Tatler photos are ridiculous. It takes a lot of work to make Liv Tyler look bad.
On the British class system
As an American, I find the [British] class system really oppressive. We’re raised that anyone can be anything they want; if you work hard at something, apply yourself, you can come from nothing and have everything. You can also have everything and go to nothing.
On the royal wedding
Sitting in the church was my favourite part of the whole experience… I don’t even have the words to describe how magical it was. And then the protocol of who came in where and went out where, and where we were sitting and how to behave – it was so interesting. And then, once it was over and we got into the party, it was very relaxed and very fun and very playful. Suddenly, everything got very loose and not at all formal.
On if she’ll marry Dave
I love being engaged, but I don’t really have a desire to get married,’ she explains. ‘I always felt like marriage should be more of a reward… For surviving your relationship… I feel everyone’s got it backwards.
I think a lot of divorced women feel that way, that if it’s not broken they shouldn’t try to “fix” anything in their relationship. It’s somewhat of a privileged position, in that Liv doesn’t need the tax or insurance benefits which some people marry for. Marriage can be a practical decision just as much as a romantic one.
Last week Architectural Digest did a profile of Liv’s NY brownstone, which she bought in her mid 20s and gutted and rebuilt, painstakingly recreating historical details. They have a video with her giving a tour of her home too. I really like her design style, it’s comfortable yet luxurious and elegant. She has a huge pink velvet sofa. Her kitchen is gorgeous and her bathrooms are retro. In their writeup AD called Dave Liv’s husband, so I’m not the only one who thought they were married!
Whatever floats her boat.
I agree re marriage. As a divorced mom of two kids with a long term boyfriend, I see no need to get married ever again (unless, as you point out, I ever desperately need health insurance).
First of all I adore her. I watched some of the show Harlots on Hulu, her voice is so mesmerizing as always and she is just so gorgeous in all the 18th century costumes…
But I totally don’t get this quote. So at what point are you supposed to get this “reward” of marriage? And is she saying you should be married to someone with whom you have to struggle just so “survive” the relationship? I just don’t really get it!
I think Diane Kruger said the same thing. She means you should get married after you’ve spent your whole life together. They see marriage as a celebration. Like yay we made it 40 years 🎉
I agree with the article, she thinks like that about marriage because practicalities are not a factor in her decision, she is rich and famous anyway.
I’ve always thought of Liv Tyler as the paragon of femeninity and beauty for her blend of native American, Caucasian and African ancestry. Besides, I can appreciate the fact that she’s poised and relatable -not like some of her moderately talented, grossly overspoiled, whimsical entitled counterparts (Kate Hudson). Liv ages beautifully.
I agree that the Tatler photos are atrocious. Least flattering makeup ever. What a wasted opportunity to showcase a lovely woman.
I guess I agree with her in that too many people rush into marriage. And some of the “traditions” like showers and wearing a veil annoy me…mostly around my own wedding. My mom was so insistent on my doing everything based on her notion of societal expectations and I didn’t have the energy to fight with her every step of the way. I wish more people would feel more free to express themselves however they’d like for their own weddings instead of sticking so closely to what everyone else tends to do. Sigh.