Liv Tyler: Marriage should be a reward for surviving your relationship



If you told me that Liv Tyler was married to Dave Gardner, the father of her two youngest children, I would believe you. I know she was married to British rocker Royston Langdon, with whom she has son Milo, 14, from 2003 to 2008. She got engaged to Gardner in 2015 and they have son Sailor, 4, and daughter Lulu, 3. They never married though, and I only know that because she talked about it in this interview with Tatler, saying that she didn’t want to get married again. As a side note, the Tatler photos are ridiculous. It takes a lot of work to make Liv Tyler look bad.

On the British class system

As an American, I find the [British] class system really oppressive. We’re raised that anyone can be anything they want; if you work hard at something, apply yourself, you can come from nothing and have everything. You can also have everything and go to nothing. On the royal wedding

Sitting in the church was my favourite part of the whole experience… I don’t even have the words to describe how magical it was. And then the protocol of who came in where and went out where, and where we were sitting and how to behave – it was so interesting. And then, once it was over and we got into the party, it was very relaxed and very fun and very playful. Suddenly, everything got very loose and not at all formal. On if she’ll marry Dave

I love being engaged, but I don’t really have a desire to get married,’ she explains. ‘I always felt like marriage should be more of a reward… For surviving your relationship… I feel everyone’s got it backwards.

I think a lot of divorced women feel that way, that if it’s not broken they shouldn’t try to “fix” anything in their relationship. It’s somewhat of a privileged position, in that Liv doesn’t need the tax or insurance benefits which some people marry for. Marriage can be a practical decision just as much as a romantic one.

Last week Architectural Digest did a profile of Liv’s NY brownstone, which she bought in her mid 20s and gutted and rebuilt, painstakingly recreating historical details. They have a video with her giving a tour of her home too. I really like her design style, it’s comfortable yet luxurious and elegant. She has a huge pink velvet sofa. Her kitchen is gorgeous and her bathrooms are retro. In their writeup AD called Dave Liv’s husband, so I’m not the only one who thought they were married!