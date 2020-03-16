Prince Andrew is ‘angry & bewildered’ by the claim he refused to cooperate with the FBI

The interest in stories about Prince Andrew has died down. I get that, I do. Most people don’t WANT to talk about him or think about him, especially when there’s a flashy soap opera happening between the younger royal couples. Plus, all of the big stuff already happened: people successfully harangued Andrew into giving an interview about his association with Jeffrey Epstein, and his performance in that interview was the reason why he got sh-tcanned from his “full-time royal” status and work.

The issue about is… if we stop talking about him and how disgusting he is, the Queen will successfully reintegrate him into royal life. She’s already doing that. So that’s why I continue to bang this drum. In recent weeks, Andrew hired a new lawyer, one who specializes in extradition cases. Which is weird because here in America, the prosecutor and Gloria Allred keep talking about how Andrew refuses to cooperate with the Epstein investigation. So what’s new now? Andrew’s new lawyer – the extradition lawyer, one would assume – is talking to the American prosecutors. But Andrew is still refusing to give an interview. And he seems peeved that an HRH, prince of the realm and dear mummy’s favorite would be EXPECTED to submit to an FBI interview, like a peasant.

Prince Andrew’s lawyers have been in contact with prosecutors investigating sex offender Jeffrey Epstein since the new year, a new report claims. The royal has been under intense pressure to aid an investigation into the late billionaire — and had reportedly failed to respond to requests to help US officials. However, a spokesman for Geoffrey Berman, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York — who is leading the inquiry into Epstein’s sex trafficking — confirmed to the UK’s Telegraph that “there has been communication between both legal teams”. The revelation contradicts Berman’s previous comments in January that the Queen’s son had offered “zero cooperation.” The New York Times later quoted “three people familiar with the investigation” as saying Andrew had failed to respond to calls. Berman’s spokesperson told The Telegraph: “There have been communications through his attorneys, but we have been informed that he is not willing to submit to an interview.” Sources close to Andrew had described him as “angry and bewildered” by the suggestion he had refused to co-operate. Last week, Berman, whose reappointment may hinge on the outcome of November’s presidential election, yet again claimed that Andrew had “completely shut the door” on the investigation. “Contrary to Prince Andrew’s very public offer to cooperate with our investigation into Epstein’s co-conspirators, an offer that was conveyed via press release, Prince Andrew has now completely shut the door on voluntary cooperation and our office is considering its options,” he said. In the wake of the backlash over his car-crash BBC interview last November, Andrew announced that he was “willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations if required.” He then stood down from public life.

It feels like people are just going through the motions at this point. It’s a technicality – Andrew won’t talk to the FBI, but he’ll hire a lawyer to stonewall the FBI indefinitely. I never really believed that Andrew would ever willingly submit to an FBI interview anyway, but he’s especially not going to do it after his BBC interview was so awful, and that was just with the court of public opinion. Still, it’s worth repeating this forever: Andrew is still an HRH. He’s still a prince of the realm. He got to keep all of his military titles. He’s still mummy’s favorite. He still goes to church with her. His daughter still gets to have her wedding in a posh tent at Buckingham Palace. Because Andrew’s crimes involved rape and human trafficking and sexual abuse and assault. It’s not like he tried to EXIST while being black.