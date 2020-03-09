HRH Prince Andrew hired an expensive lawyer specializing in extradition cases, huh

After the dust settles on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s You Coulda Had a Bad Bitch farewell tour, I foresee a campaign to bring Prince Andrew back into full-time royal status. I mean, the campaign has already started, let’s be real. The Queen – dear old mummy – didn’t even want to fire Andrew last year, and she’s done the most to protect him and shield him in the past year. My guess is that Princess Beatrice’s wedding will be the “Trojan horse” by which Andrew is fully brought back into the fold. So let this serve as a reminder that Andrew is still scum and the Queen is protecting her predator-rapist son from any and all consequences of his association with Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew has a new lawyer, and the lawyer is one of the best when it comes to extradition cases.

Prince Andrew has hired a leading extradition lawyer to fend off the FBI probe into his links with Jeffrey Epstein. He has taken on Clare Montgomery, whose previous clients include Shrien Dewani — cleared of murdering his bride on honeymoon in South Africa. Ms Montgomery, 61, is thought to earn £1,000 an hour. She is briefed by Gary Bloxsome, who defended Brit troops against war crime claims. A pal said: “He is as sharp as a blade, absolutely brilliant.” Mr Bloxsome was also appointed directly by Andrew, 60. Buckingham Palace has previously refused to reveal who acts for him. Sources have confirmed the duke has regular meetings with his team about the investigation into associates of Epstein, who killed himself in jail last year. In January, US prosecutors publicly accused the royal of ignoring attempts to contact him. New York attorney Geoffrey Berman said the duke had given zero co-operation. Buckingham Palace will only say it does not represent him as he is no longer a working royal. As a rule, US prosecutors wanting to speak to a witness in Britain would go through the legal attaché at the US embassy in London. But sources at the New York prosecutor’s office said they went directly to Andrew’s lawyers.

[From The Sun]

Who is paying for HRH Prince Andrew’s extradition lawyers? Don’t tell me, I think I already know. And this is what dear old mummy chose – she chose to punish and smear Harry and Meghan to deflect from her favorite son, who now employs extradition lawyers. Because he doesn’t want to answer the FBI’s questions about his association with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, nor does he want to go to America and actually get served with papers from the civil lawsuit brought by Virginia Roberts and Epstein’s other victims. But hey, Andrew still has his HRH, his ducal title, his giant Royal Lodge mansion and mummy’s good graces. And that’s the choice Liz made. She has to own that now.

