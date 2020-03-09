Sandra Lee found Justin Bieber’s missing cat after several weeks



Last summer, ahead of their wedding, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin bought two Savannah kittens for $35,000. The cats, Sushi and Tuna, are part-domestic cat and part African Serval. They are adorable and have their own Instagram account. A lot of commenters pointed out that the cats would require a lot of attention, work, and time, and Justin is known for being completely irresponsible with his pets.

Three weeks ago, Sushi ran away. Fortunately, there’s a happy ending. He was found when the poor kitty wandered into Sandra Lee’s yard in Beverly Hills on Thursday night. She posted about it on Instagram, saying that the cat was emaciated, skittish, had been stuck with numerous porcupine quills and had an eye injury. Sandra managed to soothe Sushi enough to get the contact information from his collar (good thing Sushi still had it on) and call a very grateful Justin. She didn’t realize until Justin showed up that he was the “young man on the other end of the phone [who] was going to either burst out in shrieks of joy or burst out in tears” when she called to say that Sushi had made it into her yard, injured but alive. Her post with Sushi’s picture is below this post and here’s what she wrote:

Falling in love with this creature the whole time wishing it had no collar so I could adopt him ….but in good Conscience I knowing first hand how it feels to be a pet parent panicked when their baby is compromised. And guess what…… It was THE SUSHI!

Didn’t realized SUSHI THE CAT was a whole thing! Lost for 3 weeks ….all alone

I can’t even imagine what Sushi’s three weeks of hell running up and down Beverly Hills mountains were like —There are so many wild animals in the canyon and I cannot believe he survived. So now I am Aunt Sandy to Bieber Baby Lynx of a cat!

Lesson to all… it you see some thing say some thing and if you see something do something! #justinbieber #haileybieber

[From Instagram]

Justin posted about Sushi’s return on Friday morning. His post with Sushi’s picture is above and here’s what he wrote:

Almost a month ago, my pal sushi decided to run away, after weeks passing by Hailey and began to lose hope that our baby was gone yesterday we got a call that somebody found our baby.. it had made it Miles and miles away! He looks extremely skinny and has a very sad miow, he is home now safe and sound! Thank you god for protecting him!

[From Instagram]

That poor kitty. I’m glad he’s home and is going to be OK, and it’s obvious that Justin is over the moon about Sushi’s return. Having a pet run away is heartbreaking and terrifying. (I love stories like these.) I don’t know whether Sushi and Tuna typically spend time outside, or if Sushi managed to get out accidentally. Either way, I hope Justin and Hailey are able to keep a more watchful eye on them now. Sandra was amazed that Sushi managed to survive during the three weeks because of the number of wild animals in the area. This is also a good reminder to make sure that your pets are chipped and are wearing collars with tags!

If you want a chuckle, in more Justin-and-cat-related news, last week, Justin disguised himself as a tour guide on the Friends set on the Warner Bros. Studio lot as part of a prank on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. He joked around with unsuspecting visitors to the set, and got one group to do a sing-along of “Smelly Cat.”

