Carrie Underwood calls seeing Guns and Roses one of the best nights of her life

Carrie Underwood’s Cry Pretty Tour 360 wrapped up last fall, and her new project, fitness book Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life, was released last week. (There’s also an app.) When she visited The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Friday, she also talked about flying to Las Vegas to see Guns N’ Roses, her favorite band, for the first time. She went right after her tour wrapped, and dubbed it “the best night” of her life:

“We were nowhere near Las Vegas, so naturally I said, ‘Let’s go to Las Vegas with the band and go see GNR play!’” she told Fallon. “It’s kind of a life-long dream of mine I never thought would happen. Couldn’t waste that opportunity, so I abandoned my husband, abandoned my children, went to Vegas, and saw Guns N’ Roses. AMAZING.” Instead of going with her typical VIP treatment with luxury box seats, Underwood and Co. opted to get down in the crowd with everyone else — and it was perfect. “Usually, when I go to concerts, I’m like, in a box on the side, which is great — it has it’s perks, there’s usually a bathroom in there, it’s kind of awesome,” she said. “But you miss the energy of the crowd. Because we were in Vegas, we were just in there with everyone else, it was absolutely incredible. You could feel everybody, everybody was screamin’, I was screamin’ — I was like, ‘I’m never gonna see none of these people ever again, I’m gonna act like a fool!’ — it was amazing.”

I checked Wikipedia, and Carrie’s last show was on Halloween in Detroit. The last two shows of GNR’s Not in This Lifetime… Tour were November 1 and 2. They’d been touring for the better part of three years(!) so I’m glad that Carrie was able to get to one of their last performances, even though it meant delaying her return home to her family for a day or two. It seems like it was worth it: Carrie met the band after the show, and described Axl Rose as “super cool” and “nice.” She told Jimmy that it can backfire to meet people you admire if you discover that they are not who you thought they would be, but that Axl was great. It must be awesome to be able to go backstage at any concert you want, especially when it’s an artist you love.