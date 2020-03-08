Melania Trump was salty & tone-deaf about her precious White House tennis pavilion

I just realized that I haven’t written about Melania Trump at all in 2020. It’s weird that this is my first post about the First Lady all friggin’ year, but here we are. For what it’s worth, I can go months without seeing Melania or even thinking about her. She’s mastered that dark-art of disappearing for chunks of time and no one asks any questions about it. Melania was out last week though, at least out enough to have the White House photographer take her picture beside the construction of the new White House tennis pavilion.

Melania announced plans for the tennis pavilion last year to a lot of criticism, because… obviously. It’s very Marie Antoinette-esque to spend taxpayer dollars on a “tennis pavilion” on federal grounds, which will only be used by the first family. First families can, historically, make changes to the White House and the WH grounds as they please, but in recent years, these kinds of major changes are frowned upon. Then again, Melania DID keep Michelle Obama’s vegetable garden, so maybe we should give her a pass? *thinks about it for a moment* Nah.

In any case, she posted the above photo of her official FLOTUS social media accounts with the message: “I am excited to share the progress of the Tennis Pavillion at @WhiteHouse. Thank you to the talented team for their hard work and dedication.” Tone deaf much? Her husband is grossly mishandling the coronavirus panic, the markets are crashing and a coronavirus-induced recession may very well hit in the next few months. Not to mention the fact that thousands of people (maybe even tens of thousands) will likely die. So, yeah, f–k her tennis pavilion. People f–king said that on to her on her social media accounts too, which led to this:

I encourage everyone who chooses to be negative & question my work at the @WhiteHouse to take time and contribute something good & productive in their own communities. #BeBest https://t.co/03sx0rq2Nx — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) March 7, 2020

I’m laughing my ass off. Melania is SO SALTY. About her tennis pavilion. She’s all “y’all are haters, you wish you had a taxpayer-funded tennis pavilion.” Mostly we just wish there were enough coronavirus tests for the growing catastrophe?? If you want a good laugh, check out the comments under that tweet.