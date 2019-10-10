Melania Trump is building a ‘tennis pavilion’ on White House grounds

Melania Trump is the Marie Antoinette of the current era. Discuss. I have never doubted that Melania has some minor good intentions, when she’s not watching TV or shopping or hiding from her disgusting husband. She genuinely seems to love children and… that’s about all I’ve got. She seems to be especially close with her only child, Barron. Other than that, she just seems like a lazy, self-absorbed trophy wife who sits around all day and pouts, in between mysterious medical stays for “kidney” situations where she suddenly has bigger breasts once her kidneys have been sorted out. My point is that this seems on-brand for Melania:

I am pleased to announce the ground breaking of a new tennis pavilion on the White House grounds. This structure will be a testament to American craftsmanship and skill. pic.twitter.com/6sY3anuOk2 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 8, 2019

It is my hope that this private space will function as both a place of leisure and a gathering place for future First Families. Thank you to the many talented people involved for their dedication and support. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 8, 2019

Michelle Obama remade part of the White House grounds so that she could have a fruit and vegetable garden which would provide fresh produce for the White House AND local schools. Melania Trump decided to make a tennis court so that… only First Families could play tennis. My guess is that the tennis pavilion will be done by the late spring of 2020, just in time for Melania to play tennis with a hunky tennis instructor (“don’t worry about him DAHnald!”) in the summer months. This was her reward for all of her Be-Besting. And by that I mean…she’s done like three Be Best events this year??? Hard work for a lazy trophy wife. She earned her tennis instructor boy-toy. And I guess taxpayers are paying for Melania to get f–ked in a tennis pavilion.