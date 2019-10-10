Melania Trump is building a ‘tennis pavilion’ on White House grounds

First Lady Melania Trump Hosts a Listening Session with Youth from the Truth Initiative

Melania Trump is the Marie Antoinette of the current era. Discuss. I have never doubted that Melania has some minor good intentions, when she’s not watching TV or shopping or hiding from her disgusting husband. She genuinely seems to love children and… that’s about all I’ve got. She seems to be especially close with her only child, Barron. Other than that, she just seems like a lazy, self-absorbed trophy wife who sits around all day and pouts, in between mysterious medical stays for “kidney” situations where she suddenly has bigger breasts once her kidneys have been sorted out. My point is that this seems on-brand for Melania:

Michelle Obama remade part of the White House grounds so that she could have a fruit and vegetable garden which would provide fresh produce for the White House AND local schools. Melania Trump decided to make a tennis court so that… only First Families could play tennis. My guess is that the tennis pavilion will be done by the late spring of 2020, just in time for Melania to play tennis with a hunky tennis instructor (“don’t worry about him DAHnald!”) in the summer months. This was her reward for all of her Be-Besting. And by that I mean…she’s done like three Be Best events this year??? Hard work for a lazy trophy wife. She earned her tennis instructor boy-toy. And I guess taxpayers are paying for Melania to get f–ked in a tennis pavilion.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

17 Responses to “Melania Trump is building a ‘tennis pavilion’ on White House grounds”

  1. StellainNH says:
    October 10, 2019 at 11:03 am

    She got a Sheryl she shed.

  2. Snappyfish says:
    October 10, 2019 at 11:05 am

    So completely tone death. Her husband has abandoned our allies to slaughter & torn the constitution to shreds but hey, how about a lovely little tennis pavilion

  3. Juls says:
    October 10, 2019 at 11:06 am

    She’s okay with putting children in cages and ripping their families apart. She even told us so with that infamous jacket. So can we really say that she seems to love children? She loves Barron and she loves Melania. Maybe her parents. That’s it.

  4. Mego says:
    October 10, 2019 at 11:07 am

    😡

  5. Ann says:
    October 10, 2019 at 11:10 am

    I don’t have animosity towards Melania. I used to but after learning about Epstein and realizing how all these disgusting men treat women I now think she doesn’t have a say in her current position. She was purchased. That transaction likely took place after years of abuse. I’m not saying I have total empathy for her, but still… I bet she will have a hard time keeping her glee to herself when trumpy finally kicks it. We all hate him, but none of us are contractually obligated to touch him.

    • Swack says:
      October 10, 2019 at 11:26 am

      She has a say, she chooses to stay with him. She has the money and resources to leave him.

      • Rapunzel says:
        October 10, 2019 at 11:43 am

        I think Melania is vile, due to her various actions, but let’s not pretend that money and resources alone are enough to get out of an abusive relationship. There are plenty of rich, connected women who are victims. Saying otherwise is not fully comprehending the psychology of abuse.

        It’s also quite possible Melania could by a victim and also a vile person. Victims don’t need to be angels.

      • Ann says:
        October 10, 2019 at 11:43 am

        Does she? Her captures have the money and resources to kill both her and her son. I don’t think she deserves full exoneration, but some indifference is maybe appropriate.

    • minx says:
      October 10, 2019 at 12:14 pm

      She’s a birther, I have no sympathy for her at all.

  6. Algernon says:
    October 10, 2019 at 11:13 am

    “Melania Trump is the Marie Antoinette of the current era.”

    No. Marie Antoinette was a child bride thrust into a situation for which she was totally unprepared and had no choice about participating in. She also never had the option/opportunity to leave her husband. Also, though the efforts were too late, Marie Antoinette made several attempts at reform. Her reputation, though, was already irreparably damaged, in part because the French court never really accepted her and were happy to let her be the face of an entire corrupt, wasteful aristocracy. That everyone still has this awful impression of Marie Antoinette, is a testament to the power of propaganda.

    But mostly the difference is that Melania could leave at any time, she is a willing participant in her farcical marriage and supporter of her awful husband. She is a grown woman who understood the devil’s bargain she was accepting when she got married and she chooses every day to be complicit in his evil crimes.

  7. jules says:
    October 10, 2019 at 11:15 am

    WTF?! Proudly Canadian. Our prime minister sucks, but his family doesn’t suck nearly as hard as the first family. My condolences to all Americans.

  8. Lightpurple says:
    October 10, 2019 at 11:15 am

    I think the tennis court has been there for a long time. The pictures of her yesterday for the “groundbreaking,” were taken on an existing court. She’s just building a big gaudy she-shed, for the purpose of banging her tennis instructor. Meanwhile Ivanka was posting ads for today’s visit to Missouri to brag about day care. They both did this as the news was breaking that a child had died in the Turkish attack. I just can’ t with these two greedy monsters.

