Mathew Knowles urged daughters Beyonce and Solange to get BRCA test, have you had one?

Last week, I wrote about Mathew Knowles’ revelation that he had been diagnosed with breast cancer. He spoke with Michael Strahan on Good Morning about his diagnosis, his family history of breast cancer, and how he is on a mission to get more people to get tested for the BRCA gene mutations that increase the risk of developing several different types of cancers. Matthew is currently cancer-free following his single mastectomy this summer. (He had told Michael that he plans to have a second mastectomy in January.) He also encouraged his daughters to get tested for the gene mutation:

Mathew Knowles knows firsthand the power of early detection, which is why he urged his daughters, superstar singers Beyoncé and Solange, to undergo BRCA genetic testing after he was diagnosed with breast cancer in July. The BRCA gene test is a blood test that identifies harmful and potentially cancer-causing mutations in either one of the two breast cancer susceptibility genes — BRCA1 and BRCA2. Knowles, 67, a music executive who teaches at Prairie View A&M University in Texas, tested positive for the BRCA2 gene mutation while doctors were diagnosing his condition over the summer. Since mutations in the BRCA2 gene can be inherited, Knowles tells PEOPLE in an interview for this week’s issue that “Beyoncé and Solange have an increased risk” of having his same mutation. But, he notes, “They have an exceptional team, and they’ve gone through precautionary measures,” including the BRCA gene test. “They have taken care of that, it’s simple testing,” he says. “And they’re moving on.”

[From People]

Speaking of Beyonce, People mentioned that in December, Mathew is also releasing a book on Destiny’s Child, Destiny’s Child: The Untold Story and is working on a musical about the group.

It’s so important that Mathew is speaking up and sharing his story and working to end the stigma around men being diagnosed with breast cancer. Mathew acknowledged that his two oldest daughters have been tested for the gene mutation. I hope that they don’t have it, but knowing their potential cancer risk means that they can be even more proactive in their healthcare choices. This story also gives me the opportunity to mention that if you are a 23andMe customer, you can now [possibly] find out, as part of your report, whether you have the BRCA gene mutation. (If you’re considering it or already have gotten the report, though, you might want to check out this article in the New York Times about a study that revealed that 23andMe’s testing incorrectly gave negative results to a large number of people who do have the gene mutation. CB said her 23andMe test was negative and I’m wondering if she’s seen this yet.) I was hoping to find that the test was leading to a higher number of people who were perhaps then detecting breast cancer in its earlier stages. I’m really curious to see whether Mathew’s story leads to an increase in early detection of breast cancer and higher survival rates. I hope so!

