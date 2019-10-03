Beyonce’s dad Mathew Knowles reveals that he has breast cancer



October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and while a lot of dialogue focuses on women, it’s worth remembering that anyone can get breast cancer. Mathew Knowles, Beyonce’s father, spoke with Michael Strahan of Good Morning America and shared that he has been diagnosed with breast cancer. He told Michael that over the summer, he noticed dots of blood on his t-shirt several days in a row and initially chalked it up to a reaction to medication. Because Mathew had a history of breast cancer in his family, he decided to go to the doctor.

Coincidentally, he had worked for the medical division of Xerox, selling Xeroradiography, which was used to detect breast cancer. The entire interview is worth the watch, and GMA’s article includes quotations from two doctors, including Dr. Susan Domchek, director of the MacDonald Women’s Cancer Risk Evaluation Center and executive director of the Basser Center for BRCA at the University of Pennsylvania, whom Mathew spoke with. (I am not clear on whether she’s an ongoing member of his oncology team.) Here’s some of what Mathew told Michael:

Fast forward, I go to my doctor, and I say I’d like to get a mammogram. He suggested I get a mammogram, but first he said, “Let’s get a smear.” So they got a smear of the blood, and it was nonconclusive. Then we got a mammogram and that’s when we saw that, in fact, there was breast cancer there. At least they thought. The next step is to get an ultrasound and a needle biopsy. That’s when they determined it for sure — I had breast cancer. . . . I’m still getting test results back. I got an MRI for pancreatic cancer and my pancreas and liver are fine. My dermatologist removed 2 moles — both of which came back benign for melanoma. I got an MRI on my prostate a week ago, but we’re still waiting on the results. I am going to get the second breast removed in January, because I want to do anything I can to reduce the risk. We use the words “cancer-free,” but medically there’s no such thing as “cancer-free.” There’s always a risk. My risk of a recurrence of breast cancer is less than 5%, and the removal of the other breast reduces it down to about 2%.

Mathew wants to raise awareness of breast cancer in men. GMA also spoke with Dr. John Kiluk, a surgical oncologist who specializes in breast cancer in The Center for Women’s Oncology at Moffitt Cancer Center. (His quotations about breast cancer occurrence in men are interspersed with Mathew’s comments in the interview.) Dr. Kiluk explained that only about 2,000–3,000 cases of breast cancer in men are diagnosed every year, while 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with the disease. Mathew also wants to destigmatize breast cancer in men, saying, “Men want to keep it hidden, because we feel embarrassed — and there’s no reason for that.”. Dr. Kiluk said that men and their doctors may downplay the likely risk of a breast cancer diagnosis, which can lead to the disease being diagnosed only after it’s progressed significantly.

Mathew likewise stressed the importance of early detection:

[K]now your family history. This is not just for cancer, it’s for all diseases — especially in the black community. I want the black community to know that we’re the first to die, and that’s because we don’t go to the doctor, we don’t get the detection and we don’t keep up with technologies and what the industry and the community is doing. So that’s why I’m here.

Several of the most meaningful experiences of the past several years of my life were participating in breast cancer walks with a friend who is a breast cancer survivor. She’d not had any family history of breast cancer when she was diagnosed, and she’s thankfully doing well today, though she’s had to deal with other resulting health issues.

I’m glad that Mathew is sharing his story to raise awareness of the fact that breast cancer doesn’t discriminate. He said early detection is key, and hopefully his story will encourage more men who are living with breast cancer to speak out and share their stories, too. I also hope that more men watched his interview and use it to have a conversation with their doctors, especially if they have a history of breast cancer in their families. May Mathew’s MRI results be conclusively negative for prostate cancer and may he have a long, happy life ahead of him.

