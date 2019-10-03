Leo DiCaprio held hands with Camila Morrone during a lowkey NYC outing

For Leonardo DiCaprio, there’s a big benefit to dating a young woman around her 19th or 20th birthday. It means they get more time together before he eventually dumps her on her 25th birthday. So it is with Camila Morrone, who is currently 22 years old, or about three years away from ageing out of Leo’s Girlfriend Experience. Camila and Leo have been together since early 2018. He really likes Camila – he takes her and her mom on yacht vacations, Camila attends his premieres and his events (but never on his arm) and he even agreed to this hand-holding photo-op in New York this week. What a gent. Good luck to Camila, because she’ll need it.
Meanwhile, did you know that Leo now comes in wax candle form? You can burn him. Probably.
Artist Urs Fischer’s upcoming show at Paris gallery Gagosian will feature Leo DiCaprio — in the form of a giant candle. ArtNews reports that the show, titled “Leo,” will most likely be a wax candle of the actor, though sources wouldn’t confirm. Fischer has also made life-size candles of artist Julian Schnabel, art collector Peter Brant and art collector Dasha Zhukova. Fischer burns the works over the duration of the show. The exhibit opens Oct. 14.
Fischer has auctioned off other pieces of work for DiCaprio’s environmental foundation, with a piece in 2017 netting $2.5 million.
If you found yourself in possession of a life-sized wax DiCaprio candle, what would you do with it? Burn it? Let it melt in the sun? My answer would depend on whether the candle was Leo-scented, because he never looks like he smells good. I imagine he smells like cigarettes, liquor, cheap cologne and Patchouli.
Also: I love Camila’s ‘90s style boots. They look like platform Docs!!
they both look so miserable
Maybe because it was 90 degrees in NY yesterday!! I was in flip flops not platform docs and denim on denim. Obvious pap stroll! The tip off is always the inappropriate wardrobe. No joke, yesterday was like a humid, sticky August day in NY. All of September was like August. This photo makes zero sense.
haha, you’re right. it was awful here yesterday. love the boots tho. but yep, yesterday i was wearing shorts and sandals.
I was just thinking last night that Leo is a person who doesn’t look like he smells good.
Just popping in to remind everyone that this midleaged man who is known for his agepreferance when it comes to girlfriends, has known this woman since she was ten. Never forget.
That is disgusting. He probably groomed her.
Wait…. Wha???
I’m so tired of people making harmless jokes about Leo’s young girlfriends only because he’s a respectable actor. Let’s put it the way it is – Leo is a creepy old guy and his girlfriends are going to keep getting younger as he grows old. Stop giving him a pass for it!
The thing is…he’s always just toeing the legal limits. Hes never been seen with anyone underaged, so the fact that situations like this is repugnant is always excused with the fact that it’s not illegal.
The cut on those jeans looks painful. That’s all I got.
Wait, he’s older than her mom!
This just looks so awkward all around.
Nope to her boots